Bioanalytical Testing Services Market to Surpass US$ 6,216.9 Mn by 2030 With CAGR of 11.6% | PPD Inc., Icon Plc, Syneos Health.

Nitinol Medical Devices Market to Surpass US$ 72,516.5 Mn by 2030 With CAGR of 10.3% | Zimmer Biomet, Merck KgaA, EndoSmart GmbH.
In 2022, the world market of nitinol medical devices was valued to be of US$ 36,417.2 million and is projected to gain a value of US$ 72,516.5 million by the year 2030 at 10.3% CAGR from 2023 to 2030. Owing to the rising chronic diseases worldwide and growing clinical usage of nitinol based products in the healthcare sector, the world market of nitinol medical devices is witnessing robust growth. Moreover, the growth of the market is expected to be boosted by rising acceptance of nitinol based medical products globally. However, the market growth is expected to be hampered due to the high price of nitinol-based medical devices and availability of substitute metals.
Japan Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Will Reach USD 166.9 Million by 2030
The Japan Bioanalytical Testing Services Market is projected to make a forward leap in its revenue from US$ 63.5 Mn in 2021 to US$ 166.9 Mn by 2030. The market is registering a CAGR of 11.6% over the forecast period 2022-2030. Request Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/japan-bioanalytical-testing-services-market. The...
Digital Healthcare Market Size is Anticipated to Reach USD 1.3 Trillion by 2030 | MRFR
Digital Healthcare Market By Technology (Digital Health Systems, Telehealth care, mHealth and Healthcare Analytics), Application (Cardiology, Diabetes, Neurology, Sleep Apnea, Oncology and others), Delivery Mode (On-Premise and Cloud-Based), Components (Software, Services and Hardware), End User (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, Pharmaceutical Companies) – Forecast till 2030. The digital healthcare market...
ASEAN & US Corporate Wellness Market is Expected to Reach USD 30.82 Billion by 2030
ASEAN & US corporate wellness market is forecast to reach a valuation of US$ 30.82 Bn in 2030 from US$ 18.29 Bn in 2021. The market is predicted to register healthy growth at a CAGR of 5.88 % during the forecast period 2022–2030. Request Sample Copy of Research Report...
Acetaminophen Reagents Market Surpass US$ 750.39 million by 2028 exclusive Report by The Insight Partners
Acetaminophen (paracetamol) is the commonly used analgesic and antipyretic across the world. Acetaminophen reagents are drug testing reagents used to determine the presence of an excessive amount of acetaminophen in a blood sample. The reagents are also used to assess drug levels and are an essential metric in the treatment and dose management of patients suffering from severe renal failure. Factors such as the high incidence of a drugs overdose and the adoption of acetaminophen testing drive the market growth. However, the increased risk of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and other complications in pregnancy restrict the growth of the market.
Medical Tubing Market to Garner USD 18,283.50 million by 2028 Says, The Insight Partners
Major factors driving the market growth include an increase in the number of patients requiring tube feeding and a rise in the number of minimally invasive surgical procedures. Further, the flourishing hospital industry and medical tubes with advanced features are likely to boost the market during the forecast period. However, difficulties in handling and the risk of infection associated with medical tubes are among the market deterrents.
Hemodynamic Monitoring System Market Revenue to Cross US$ 2,173.15 million by 2028 Says, The Insight Partners
The hemodynamic monitoring system market is projected to reach US$ 2,173.15 million by 2028 from US$ 1,419.94 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2028. The hemodynamics monitoring system measures the blood flow through the cardiovascular system, that is, the heart...
Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment Market Trends, Value, Size, Growth Insights Report 2023-2030
Several products, such as refractometers, ophthalmic ultrasound devices, optical coherence tomography, slit lamp, and ophthalmoscope are highly used for the diagnosis of ophthalmic disorders like glaucoma or cataract. These products provide better results which provide maximum knowledge to the doctor about the condition of the patient and the treatment procedure. Various ophthalmic diagnostic equipment is in high demand due to huge investments in research and development and a high rate of product launches.
Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market to be Worth $2.32 Billion by 2029
Meticulous Research®– leading global market research company published a research report titled “Veterinary PoC Diagnostics Market by Product (Kits & Reagents, Analyzers), Technology (Hematology, Immunodiagnostics, Mdx), Disease (Infectious, Metabolic), Animal (Companion, Livestock), End User (Diagnostic Labs, Hospitals, Clinics)-Global Forecast to 2029.”. According to this latest publication from...
Dry Eye Disease Market was valued at US$ 5,206.1 Mn in 2021 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 7,394.1 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2023 and 2028 | VISUfarma, Johnson & Johnson, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., OASIS Medical
Globally, the market for dry eye disease was priced at US$ 5,206.1 Mn in the year 2021and is predicted to the extent of US$ 7,394.1 Mn by the year 2028 at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2028. The market for dry eye disease worldwide is witnessing a robust development due to the increasing prevalence of DED worldwide and rise in need for safe and accurate treatment. Furthermore, increase in emphasis on the growth of disease for dry eye treatments and development of geriatric/elderly population is anticipated to fuel the growth of the market. Still, certain issues like handiness of alternative therapies and the cost of the products for dry eye are anticipated to hinder the market growth.
NGS Automation Market Worth $1.33 billion by 2029
NGS automation comprises various automation workstations and their respective reagents and consumables. NGS automation refers to the automation of the NGS library preparation. This process enables researchers to improve their library quality by generating consistent, reliable, and reproducible NGS data. NGS automation also enhances cost-efficiency and reduces the duration of the process. Additionally, NGS automation reduces the risk of contamination by limiting manual interaction with the reagents and samples.
Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market Predicted to Reach USD 15,579.98 million by 2028 Says, The Insight Partners
According to The Insight Partners latest study on “Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Service Type and Application,” the market was valued at US$ 8,658.87 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 15,579.98 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2022 to 2028. The report highlights the key factors driving the market and prominent players with their developments. The growth of the market is primarily attributed to increasing need for NEMT services among geriatric and physically challenged patient population and rising prevalence of chronic ailments. However, frauds related to data collection and oversight challenges hamper the market growth.
Enteral Feeding Devices Market: Meticulous Research® Reveals Why This Market Is Expected to Reach $4.72 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.5%
Enteral feeding is compatible with the body’s physiological processes and helps maintain the gut’s functioning, structural integrity, and immune benefits. Early enteral feeding is associated with better outcomes after surgery, even with major procedures involving the abdomen and/or gastrointestinal tract. Early enteral feeding (12 hours after surgery) is associated with fewer viral infections and better nitrogen retention than parenteral feeding. Total parenteral nutrition (TPN) is more expensive compared to enteral nutrition. Therefore, the cost of long-term artificial nutrition using TPN can be a financial burden for patients and their families. Enteral feeding is preferred over parenteral as it is more physiological, simpler, safer, more cost-effective, and less complicated. Also, increased infectious complications are associated with parenteral feeding. Thus, enteral feeding is more widely accepted than parenteral feeding due to its benefits, which is expected to drive the growth of this market.
Sleep Apnea Diagnostics Market Revenue to Cross US$ 685.66 million by 2028 says, The Insight Partners
According to The Insight Partners latest study on “Sleep Apnea Diagnostics Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product and End User,” the market is projected to reach US$ 685.66 million by 2028 from US$ 473.95 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth and prominent players with their developments in the market. Factors such as increased sleep apnea prevalence, technological developments, and rising geriatric population are boosting the sleep apnea diagnostics market growth. However, the high cost of diagnosis, and challenges in medical device industry hamper the growth of the market.
Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market to Garner US$ 677.64 million by 2028 says, The Insight Partners
Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) is a treatment used for blood circulation through an artificial lung. The system helps provide heart-lung bypass route outside the body. This also provides support to patients who need a lung transplant. The extracorporeal membrane oxygenation market growth is attributed to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and respiratory failures and the growing adoption of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation in lung transplantation procedures. However, complications associated with extracorporeal membrane oxygenation hinder the growth of the market.
Japan Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market Size Expected to Reach US$ 26.1 Million by 2031
Japan pet cancer therapeutics market revenue was US$ 14.4 Million in 2022 and is forecast to reach a valuation of US$ 26.1 Million by 203, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period 2023-2031. Request Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/japan-pet-cancer-therapeutics-market. In Japan, there is a rising...
Injectable Drugs Market to Surpass US$ 782.7 Mn, Growing at a Healthy CAGR of 7.9% between 2023 and 2030 | Baxter International Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline
The growing frequency of chronic disorders like cancer and growth in the biologics market or rise in demand for biologics globally, causing the world injectable drugs market’s robust growth. Furthermore, growth in acceptance of injectable drugs worldwide is estimated to drive the growth of the market. However, the growth of the world injectable drugs market is expected to be hampered due to certain factors like high risk of needle-stick injuries and availability and preference for alternative drug delivery methods.
Conjugate Vaccine Market Size Share Trends Growth Insights Report 2023-2030
A conjugate vaccine contains bacterial capsular polysaccharides joined to a protein to enhance immunogenicity and protect against invasive diseases. They are the most effective forms of immunization to prevent diseases in infants and adults. Meningococcal vaccinations to prevent meningitis, the Haemophilus influenzae type B (Hib) vaccine, and the pneumococcal vaccine are all examples of conjugate vaccines.
GMP Protein (E. coli) Contract Manufacturing Market Value and Size Expected to Reach US$ 685.8 Mn Growing at CAGR of 9.7 % To Forecast Period 2022-2030
Proteins are produced under guiding principle that enables for their usage as secondary ingredients in the therapies of cell or in promoting production methods. GMP proteins provides us with widespread documents and its traceability and also extra testing of quality control The market for Goods Manufacturing Practices (GMP) protein (E. Coli)contract manufacturing is projected to be priced at US$ 685.8 Mn in the year 2022 and is anticipated to show a CAGR of 9.7% in the predicted period from 2022 to 2030.
Plexiform Neurofibromas Treatment Market: Latest Updates with Market Exhaustive Survey And Demand Overview | AstraZeneca, Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals
First most commonly peripheral nerve sheath tumour of the orbit comprising numerous nerve bundles, plexiform neurofibroma causes periorbital and orbital soft-tissue hypertrophy, intrinsic or compensatory bony alterations, and deformities of the eyes. A hereditary condition is neurofibromatosis. It has varied penetrance and is inherited in an autosomal dominant form. Plexiform neurofibromas frequently appear throughout the early years of life before cutaneous neurofibromas do. Typically benign (noncancerous), the tumours associated with these illnesses can develop into malignancy (malignant).
