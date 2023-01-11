Read full article on original website
Sleep Apnea Diagnostics Market Revenue to Cross US$ 685.66 million by 2028 says, The Insight Partners
According to The Insight Partners latest study on “Sleep Apnea Diagnostics Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product and End User,” the market is projected to reach US$ 685.66 million by 2028 from US$ 473.95 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth and prominent players with their developments in the market. Factors such as increased sleep apnea prevalence, technological developments, and rising geriatric population are boosting the sleep apnea diagnostics market growth. However, the high cost of diagnosis, and challenges in medical device industry hamper the growth of the market.
Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market Predicted to Reach USD 15,579.98 million by 2028 Says, The Insight Partners
According to The Insight Partners latest study on “Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Service Type and Application,” the market was valued at US$ 8,658.87 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 15,579.98 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2022 to 2028. The report highlights the key factors driving the market and prominent players with their developments. The growth of the market is primarily attributed to increasing need for NEMT services among geriatric and physically challenged patient population and rising prevalence of chronic ailments. However, frauds related to data collection and oversight challenges hamper the market growth.
Digital Healthcare Market Size is Anticipated to Reach USD 1.3 Trillion by 2030 | MRFR
Digital Healthcare Market By Technology (Digital Health Systems, Telehealth care, mHealth and Healthcare Analytics), Application (Cardiology, Diabetes, Neurology, Sleep Apnea, Oncology and others), Delivery Mode (On-Premise and Cloud-Based), Components (Software, Services and Hardware), End User (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, Pharmaceutical Companies) – Forecast till 2030. The digital healthcare market...
Hemodynamic Monitoring System Market Revenue to Cross US$ 2,173.15 million by 2028 Says, The Insight Partners
The hemodynamic monitoring system market is projected to reach US$ 2,173.15 million by 2028 from US$ 1,419.94 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2028. The hemodynamics monitoring system measures the blood flow through the cardiovascular system, that is, the heart...
Acetaminophen Reagents Market Surpass US$ 750.39 million by 2028 exclusive Report by The Insight Partners
Acetaminophen (paracetamol) is the commonly used analgesic and antipyretic across the world. Acetaminophen reagents are drug testing reagents used to determine the presence of an excessive amount of acetaminophen in a blood sample. The reagents are also used to assess drug levels and are an essential metric in the treatment and dose management of patients suffering from severe renal failure. Factors such as the high incidence of a drugs overdose and the adoption of acetaminophen testing drive the market growth. However, the increased risk of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and other complications in pregnancy restrict the growth of the market.
ASEAN & US Corporate Wellness Market is Expected to Reach USD 30.82 Billion by 2030
ASEAN & US corporate wellness market is forecast to reach a valuation of US$ 30.82 Bn in 2030 from US$ 18.29 Bn in 2021. The market is predicted to register healthy growth at a CAGR of 5.88 % during the forecast period 2022–2030. Request Sample Copy of Research Report...
Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market to Garner US$ 677.64 million by 2028 says, The Insight Partners
Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) is a treatment used for blood circulation through an artificial lung. The system helps provide heart-lung bypass route outside the body. This also provides support to patients who need a lung transplant. The extracorporeal membrane oxygenation market growth is attributed to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and respiratory failures and the growing adoption of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation in lung transplantation procedures. However, complications associated with extracorporeal membrane oxygenation hinder the growth of the market.
Japan Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Will Reach USD 166.9 Million by 2030
The Japan Bioanalytical Testing Services Market is projected to make a forward leap in its revenue from US$ 63.5 Mn in 2021 to US$ 166.9 Mn by 2030. The market is registering a CAGR of 11.6% over the forecast period 2022-2030. Request Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/japan-bioanalytical-testing-services-market. The...
Nitinol Medical Devices Market to Surpass US$ 72,516.5 Mn by 2030 With CAGR of 10.3% | Zimmer Biomet, Merck KgaA, EndoSmart GmbH.
In 2022, the world market of nitinol medical devices was valued to be of US$ 36,417.2 million and is projected to gain a value of US$ 72,516.5 million by the year 2030 at 10.3% CAGR from 2023 to 2030. Owing to the rising chronic diseases worldwide and growing clinical usage of nitinol based products in the healthcare sector, the world market of nitinol medical devices is witnessing robust growth. Moreover, the growth of the market is expected to be boosted by rising acceptance of nitinol based medical products globally. However, the market growth is expected to be hampered due to the high price of nitinol-based medical devices and availability of substitute metals.
Dry Eye Disease Market was valued at US$ 5,206.1 Mn in 2021 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 7,394.1 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2023 and 2028 | VISUfarma, Johnson & Johnson, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., OASIS Medical
Globally, the market for dry eye disease was priced at US$ 5,206.1 Mn in the year 2021and is predicted to the extent of US$ 7,394.1 Mn by the year 2028 at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2028. The market for dry eye disease worldwide is witnessing a robust development due to the increasing prevalence of DED worldwide and rise in need for safe and accurate treatment. Furthermore, increase in emphasis on the growth of disease for dry eye treatments and development of geriatric/elderly population is anticipated to fuel the growth of the market. Still, certain issues like handiness of alternative therapies and the cost of the products for dry eye are anticipated to hinder the market growth.
Conjugate Vaccine Market Size Share Trends Growth Insights Report 2023-2030
A conjugate vaccine contains bacterial capsular polysaccharides joined to a protein to enhance immunogenicity and protect against invasive diseases. They are the most effective forms of immunization to prevent diseases in infants and adults. Meningococcal vaccinations to prevent meningitis, the Haemophilus influenzae type B (Hib) vaccine, and the pneumococcal vaccine are all examples of conjugate vaccines.
Animal Health Market Growth, Size, Industry Trends, Future Insights and Regional Outlook by 2030
Animal Health Market Information by Animal Type (Farm Animal, Companion Animal), by Product (Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, Feed Additives), Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Topical), Distribution Channel (Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics, Retail, E-Commerce), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)—Forecast till 2030. The Global Animal Health Market...
Global Osimertinib Drugs Market is Expected to Generate a Revenue of US$ 11,829.8 Million by 2027
Global Osimertinib Drugs Market is forecast to notice an increase in revenue from US$ 4,828.6 Mn in 2021 to US$ 11,829.8 Mn by 2027. The market is growing at a CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. On the basis of volume, the market is registering a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period.
Dental Industry Market is Estimated to Reach USD 60.37 Billion by 2030 at 6.9% CAGR | MRFR
Dental Industry Market Information By Discipline (Endodontics, Restorative Dentistry, Prosthodontics, Periodontics, Orthodontics, Cosmetic Dentistry, and Oral Surgery), By Consumables (Resin Composites, Dental Biomaterial, Dental Aesthetic, Endodontic Supplies, Gingival Retraction Material, and Whitening Material), By End-User (Hospitals & Clinics Specialty Dental Centers, and Dental Academic & Research Institutes), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World)—Forecast till 2030.
Injectable Drugs Market to Surpass US$ 782.7 Mn, Growing at a Healthy CAGR of 7.9% between 2023 and 2030 | Baxter International Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline
The growing frequency of chronic disorders like cancer and growth in the biologics market or rise in demand for biologics globally, causing the world injectable drugs market’s robust growth. Furthermore, growth in acceptance of injectable drugs worldwide is estimated to drive the growth of the market. However, the growth of the world injectable drugs market is expected to be hampered due to certain factors like high risk of needle-stick injuries and availability and preference for alternative drug delivery methods.
Blood Glucose Monitoring Market is forecast to reach a value of US$ 34,581.2 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.4% between 2023 and 2028 | Senseonics, Medisana AG, Acon Laboratories Inc., Bionime Corporation
In 2021, the world blood glucose monitoring market was valued to be of US$ 18,466.3 million and by 2028 it is projected to reach a value of US$ 34,581.2 million at 9.4% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. Owing to the increase in frequency of diabetes and rise in acceptance of blood glucose monitoring devices globally, robust growth is experienced by the world blood glucose monitoring market. Moreover, the market growth is expected to be boosted due to the increasing demand for self-tracking blood glucose devices all over the world. However, the growth of world blood glucose monitoring market is estimated to be hampered due to factors like poor reimbursement and high cost of devices for monitoring blood glucose and strict laws for self-tracking blood glucose devices.
Vitamin B12 Drops Market Size Is Projected to Reach US$ 221.4 Million at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2023 and 2030 | Increasing Number of Anemia Patients
The synthesis of DNA and red blood cells both require vitamin B12. Additionally, it is crucial for the health and growth of brain and nerve cells. Severe vitamin B12 deficiency can cause anaemia (low red blood cell count), stomach/intestinal problems, and irreversible nerve damage. The market for vitamin B12 drops...
Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs Market Size Expected to Cross US$ 2,20,995.3 Mn by 2030
Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs Market is forecast to witness an increase in its revenue from US$ 1,22,854.5 Mn in 2021 to US$ 2,20,995.3 Mn by 2030. The market is registering growth at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period (2022-2030). Request Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/over-the-counter-otc-drugs-market.
