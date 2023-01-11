Globally, the market for dry eye disease was priced at US$ 5,206.1 Mn in the year 2021and is predicted to the extent of US$ 7,394.1 Mn by the year 2028 at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2028. The market for dry eye disease worldwide is witnessing a robust development due to the increasing prevalence of DED worldwide and rise in need for safe and accurate treatment. Furthermore, increase in emphasis on the growth of disease for dry eye treatments and development of geriatric/elderly population is anticipated to fuel the growth of the market. Still, certain issues like handiness of alternative therapies and the cost of the products for dry eye are anticipated to hinder the market growth.

2 DAYS AGO