In 1994, a 7 month pregnant woman took her dog and went to her ex-husband's house. They haven't been seen since.Fatim HemrajMacedon, NY
New York Mets Complete Trade Involving All-StarOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Mayor Adams Didn't Tell New Yorkers the Full Story on How Much this Will CostTom HandyNew York City, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Row NYC Hotel throws away 'tons' of food because migrants housed there won't eat it, taxpayers foot the billAmarie M.New York City, NY
The most expensive single family home for 2022 in The Bronx sold for $4.4 million
When it comes to single-family home sales prices, the landmarked Fieldston neighborhood in Riverdale in The Bronx continues to be the setting for the most expensive single-family home of the year in the borough.
New York YIMBY
65 Private Drive’s Façade Nears Completion at Calyer Place in Greenpoint, Brooklyn
Curtain wall installation is nearing completion on 65 Private Drive, a 40-story residential building and the tallest component of the four-tower Calyer Place master plan from Cooper Robertson & Partners in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Designed by SLCE Architects and developed by M&H Realty, the 439-foot-tall structure will yield 500 rental units. The property is located at the intersection of West and Oak Streets along the East River.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 41 North Street in University Heights, The Bronx
Permits have been filed for a seven-story mixed-use building at 41 North Street in University Heights, The Bronx. Located between Grand Avenue and North Street, the lot is in walking distance of the 183rd Street subway station, serviced by the 4 train. Belal Hossain of B&H Contracting Corp. is listed as the owner behind the applications.
This beloved Midtown institution has become the worst restaurant in NYC
Like many New Yorkers, I’ve long had a soft spot for the red, green and gold czarist fantasy of Midtown’s vintage Russian Tea Room, even if the food only intermittently lived up to the decor. Things hit what I thought was rock-bottom at a mid-December lunch. On that unfortunate occasion, snippy service and leaden dishes at the W. 57th Street tourist magnet, opened by the Russian Imperial Ballet nearly a century ago, felt about as luxurious as a 1970s package tour of the USSR. I doubted things could be as awful at dinner, and had the chance to find out last week....
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 285 Graham Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed a three-story structure into a four-story mixed-use building at 285 Graham Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Located at the intersection of Powers Street and Graham Avenue, the lot is near the Grand Street subway station, serviced by the L train. Mendel Fleischman of The Garden Bond is listed as the owner behind the applications.
Adams’ NYC budget plan funds crackdown on 15,000 self-closing door violations
People gather in front of a Bronx apartment building a day after a fire swept through the complex killing at least 17 people and injuring dozens of others, many of them seriously on on January 10, 2022 in the Bronx. Adams’ budget proposal earmarks about $800,000 to the city Department of Housing Preservation and Development to enforce city measures as a result of the blaze. The deadly Twin Parks fire shined a spotlight on the importance self-closing doors, but thousands of complaints have gone unresolved. [ more › ]
New York YIMBY
Developers Secure $95.7M for Beach Green Dunes III at 331 Beach 35th Street in Far Rockaway, Queens
L+M Development Partners, Triangle Equities, and The Bluestone Organization have closed on a $95.7 million loan to complete Beach Dunes III, a mixed-use affordable housing property on the border of Edgemere and Far Rockaway in Queens. Located at 331 Beach 35th Street, the building will include 146 mixed-income apartments, 2,100 square feet of commercial space, and a 1,160-square-foot community center.
therealdeal.com
Grocery chain H Mart to open Upper East Side location
Kimchi lovers rejoice: H Mart is coming to the Upper East Side. The Korean-American specialty grocery chain bought a retail condo at 223 East 86th Street in Yorkville for $8.7 million with plans to open its next Manhattan location there, according to Vanguard Global Realty’s Enrique Constante and Jordan Mandel, who brokered the deal on behalf of the seller, Michael Appell.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 1661 Madison Avenue in East Harlem, Manhattan
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1661 Madison Avenue, an eight-story residential building in East Harlem, Manhattan. Designed by ARC Architecture Design Studios and developed by A&R Properties Group, the structure yields 14 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are five units with a 2.5-month concession for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from 101,143 to $156,130.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 3301 Newkirk Avenue in East Flatbush, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed for a four-story residential building at 3301 Newkirk Avenue in East Flatbush, Brooklyn. Located at the intersection of Newkirk Avenue and New York Avenue, the lot is three blocks east of the Newkirk Avenue-Little Haiti subway station, serviced by the 2 and 5 trains. Samuel Amsel under the 1335 NY SYA LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
brownstoner.com
‘Graham Ave-Ave of Puerto Rico’ Street Sign Was Changed to ‘Graham Ave,’ Then Quickly Restored
Williamsburg residents awoke to a surprise today: The “Graham Ave-Ave of Puerto Rico” street sign that hangs above traffic on corner of the busy thoroughfare and Moore Street was removed and replaced with a sign simply reading “Graham Ave.”. Alarm spread on social media after Instagram account...
NYC 24/7 speed cameras raked in about $100M for the city, officials say
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City drivers’ need for speed is lining the city’s pockets with millions of dollars. In the five months since New York City implemented 24/7 speed cameras, there have been nearly 3 million violations and the city has raked in nearly $100 million, according to the New York City Comptroller’s […]
viewing.nyc
[WATCH] This Couple's 450 Sq Ft Upper West Side Studio is Full of Color and Prewar Charm
This apartment was Maria Vasquez’s first place without roommates, so she knew she wanted to find the perfect spot. Coming from a previous apartment that was quite dark, her non-negotiables included lots of natural light and access to the outdoors. Located on New York City's Upper West Side, Maria's studio sits across the street from Riverside Park and is only a 10-minute walk to Central Park. It has oversized windows and faces south, letting tons of natural light in each day. “Once I saw the inside of the apartment, I fell in love with its character,” Maria says. “It’s in a well-maintained pre-war building with gorgeous details. The crown molding and frames around the windows sealed the deal. I also loved how even though it’s a studio, there’s still plenty of room to have a comfortable bedroom and living space."
Bed Bath & Beyond Closing 15 Stores in New York and New Jersey
Bed Bath & Beyond announced this week that it would be closing even more stores in the region after lagging sales have led to possible bankruptcy. Investors weren't expecting good news during Bed Bath & Beyond's quarterly report, but Tuesday's filing showed that the company is doing even worse than feared. Profits fell by a third, putting the retail chain in a serious freefall that may end in bankruptcy.
Eric Adams says NYC can’t cater to migrants’ ‘cultural taste’ on food
New York City won’t cater to the “cultural” tastes of migrants living in a massive Manhattan hotel, Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday — as he vowed to end the epic waste of food they refuse to eat. “We’re going to provide food for people,” Adams said. “People may have a different cultural taste for certain food. We can’t do that. We can only provide nutrition, food for people.” Adams also expressed dismay over a Tuesday report by The Post that revealed how a ton of food was being thrown out daily at the four-star Row NYC hotel near Times Square. Adams said officials...
New York YIMBY
Exterior Cladding For Waterview At 77-87 Commercial Street Nears Completion in Greenpoint, Brooklyn
Exterior work is nearing completion on Waterview, a two-tower residential development at 77-87 Commercial Street in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Designed by CetraRuddy and developed by Clipper Equity, the 30- and 40-story towers will yield 811,000 square feet and 520 units, with 200 designated for affordable housing. The 331- and 429-foot tall reinforced concrete superstructures both rise from a seven-story podium that will contain 25,000 square feet of retail space and a 300-vehicle below-grade parking garage. Ray Builders is the general contractor and Hatfield Group is the façade consultant for the property, which is located next to the Greenpoint Landing master plan near the intersection of Commercial and Box Streets.
Goodbye MetroCards: Vending machines in NYC will be phased out soon
The already obsolete MTA MetroCard in New York City would be replaced this 2023 by the new OMNY, however, the date was moved to the course of 2024, due to delays caused by software errors.
State of the State: N.Y. Gov. Hochul proposes legalizing basement apartments in NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul outlined her sweeping plans to expand access to New York housing, including a proposal that New York City be given the authority to legalize basement apartments, during her State of the State address on Tuesday. During her speech, Hochul emphasized that the Empire...
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 150-02 Northern Boulevard in Flushing, Queens
Permits have been filed for a seven-story mixed-use building at 150-02 Northern Boulevard in Flushing, Queens. Located at the intersection of 150th Street and Northern Boulevard, the lot is closest to the Main Street subway station, serviced by the 7 train. Mike Lee under the 15002 Property LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
George Santos introduced himself as ‘Anthony Devolder’ in resurfaced 2019 video
He’s not Jewish, he didn’t go to ritzy New York City schools and apparently he sometimes goes by a secret alias. Controversial Congressman George Santos introduced himself as “Anthony Devolder” during a Q&A session at a 2019 “Walk Away LGBT” event in NYC, a resurfaced video of the event shows. “So my name is Anthony Devolder. I’m a New York City resident. I recently founded a group called United for Trump. So if you guys want to follow, that would be awesome,” Santos can be seen saying in the clip. Santos, whose claims his full name is George Anthony Devolder Santos, curiously decided...
