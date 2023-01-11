ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

Haitians seizing on legal path to US rush to secure passport

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Hundreds of Haitians are flocking daily to the sole immigration office in Port-au-Prince, pressing against the bright blue gate as they strain to hear whether their name is called, hoping they will soon be chosen to live legally in the U.S. under a new immigration plan.
TEXAS STATE
WHEC TV-10

China’s trade surplus swells to $877.6B as exports grow

BEIJING (AP) — China’s trade surplus swelled to a record $877.6 billion last year as exports rose despite weakening U.S. and European demand and anti-virus controls that temporarily shut down Shanghai and other industrial centers. Exports increased 7% from a year earlier to $3.95 trillion, decelerating from 2021′s...
WASHINGTON STATE
WHEC TV-10

US border authorities roll out updated pursuit policy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. border authorities announced changes to their policy for pursuing smugglers and other crime suspects on Wednesday, following an extensive review and criticism by immigrant advocates who pointed to cases in which passengers died when drivers fled law enforcement. Customs and Border Protection announced the...
TEXAS STATE
WHEC TV-10

Industry group reports China’s auto sales rose 9.5% to 23.6 million in 2022 despite fall in December (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported the data was for 2020.)

BEIJING (AP) — Industry group reports China’s auto sales rose 9.5% to 23.6 million in 2022 despite fall in December (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported the data was for 2020.). Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or...
WHEC TV-10

Nevada rail museum cat who became an internet hit mourned

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The historic Nevada Northern Railway Museum is mourning the death of its resident cat who became an unlikely internet sensation. Dirt — short for Dirtbag — died Wednesday in the town of Ely at the age of 15, the railway said on its website.
ELY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy