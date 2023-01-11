ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Why Does The Water In My Saint Cloud Minnesota Home Smell Like Gas?

I've lived in my house in Saint Cloud now for a little over three years. Over that period of time, I've never had this happen until a few weeks ago. I turned on the water in my bathroom sink to get ready for work one morning. I noticed this strange smell of gas, that occurred only when I turned on the running water. I thought it was strange, but just went back to getting ready, and thought that maybe it was something with the city water, and assumed that it would be gone in a few days.
Red Light Cameras Still On St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis’ Radar

Drivers running red lights is a problem in many communities and St. Cloud is no exception. Today on WJON's Radio Town Hall meeting with St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis he explains who he advocates every year at the Minnesota State Legislature for red light cameras. These cameras are currently illegal in Minnesota but Kleis feels if red light cameras were allowed it would make a big difference in the amount of people who run red lights. 22 states currently allow red light cameras to catch red light runners including Iowa, Illinois and Missouri.
My Life: Former St. Cloud Area Chamber President Teresa Bohnen

Former St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce President Teresa Bohnen joined me on WJON to talk about her life on WJON's My Life Series. Teresa grew up in Lebanon, Missouri as a kid. Lebanon is a city of around 14.000 people southwest of St. Louis. When Teresa was a going into her senior year her family moved to Shakopee, Minnesota where she graduated from Shakopee High School.
What's behind the mail delivery delays in the Twin Cities?

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. – Many Minnesotans are raising concerns about their mail delivery – or lack there-of.For some neighborhoods, it's been more than a week since they last saw anything in their mailboxes.Maple Grove resident Vicki Javner says she loves getting mail, and relies on it to keep her life moving."I understand there's probably many factors feeding into this, but I want my mail," Javner said. "My younger friends say, 'I just get junk mail, it doesn't matter. Who cares if I ever get it.' But to me, it's a lifeline."MORE: Angie Craig demands answers for long delays in mail...
Veterans Drive Coborn’s Gets New Life

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The former Coborn’s store on Veterans Drive is getting a new life thanks to a Twin Cities-based food shelf. Loaves and Fishes operates more than 30 hot meal kitchens and food donation sites around the state and plans to expand their operations by adding a food distribution center at the former grocery store.
January Thaw in the Forecast for Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Thursday and Friday will feature temperatures near normal, but this weekend into early next week, winds will turn southerly and the temperatures will jump well above normal. In St. Cloud, the normal high for this time of the year is 20 degrees. The normal low is...
This Minnesota-Made ‘Hog’ Is A Central Minnesotans Dream During The Winter

'Tis the season! Many Minnesotans are taking to frozen lakes across the state to get in some fishing. Whether you are just out for fun, or you are super serious about ice fishing it's always important to stay warm. A recent trip to a local business had me double-taking one product that is a staple item to bring with you out on the lake, namely because it is manufactured right up the river from the station. Have you ever heard of or seen the Heat Hog?
Fire Damages St. Cloud Apartment Complex

(KNSI) — Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at an apartment complex early Thursday morning. According to a critical incident report from the St. Cloud Fire Department, crews were called to a report of smoke on the first floor of the three-story building just after 2:00. Firefighters quickly found the apartment and put the fire out. The fire was contained to that unit.
What Caused This Hole To Form In Minnesota Lake Overnight? DNR Explains And Gives Warning

Once again I found myself scrolling through posts on Facebook for ice fishing, wishing I was out there on the ice instead of at work. I ran across this bizarre picture of a hole in the ice that didn't look like something I'd seen before. It didn't appear to be from an ice fisherman. There wasn't a crack, and nothing punctured through the ice. I reached out to the person who snapped the photo.
