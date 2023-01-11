Read full article on original website
Southeast Minnesota Town is the Only One of its Kind in the World
All towns have something unique about them. It could be an attraction, the history, or a restaurant everyone loves. But this town in southeast Minnesota is unique in a way that surprised me a little bit. I was doing some Googling to see which states shared a name with Rochester...
Walmart to Stop Providing Plastic Bags In Some States – Is Minnesota Included?
We've been hearing about how some grocery and big box stores are starting to cease the use of single use plastic bags around the country. Up to now, MOSTLY happening in states like California and Arizona. But now, there are more states that are beginning to adopt this practice all in the effort to improve the environment.
St. Joseph Community Food Shelf Buys Building
ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- The St. Joseph Community Food Shelf has bought the building they are currently in. Organizers say the purchase gives them stability after moving several times in the last few years. The St. Joseph Food Shelf was started in 1987 and was housed at the Saint...
Have You Ever Visited Minnesota’s ‘Coolest Secret Location’
Minnesota is full of wonders in our great outdoors. The Mississippi Headwaters, Voyageurs National Park, The North Shore, Gooseberry Falls, 66 State Parks, 10,000+ lakes, and a whole lot more. The travel team at Reader's Digest has listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. Any guess...
Minnesota Driver Shares Powerful Pictures After Large Ice Chunk Hits Her Car
Lynn Cedergren of Albertville was driving down the interstate when suddenly, a huge sheet of ice flew off the top of the Slumberland truck in front of her. The ice slammed into her passenger side window, shattering the glass as she was driving down the interstate. SHATTERED GLASS. Luckily for...
Why Does The Water In My Saint Cloud Minnesota Home Smell Like Gas?
I've lived in my house in Saint Cloud now for a little over three years. Over that period of time, I've never had this happen until a few weeks ago. I turned on the water in my bathroom sink to get ready for work one morning. I noticed this strange smell of gas, that occurred only when I turned on the running water. I thought it was strange, but just went back to getting ready, and thought that maybe it was something with the city water, and assumed that it would be gone in a few days.
Red Light Cameras Still On St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis’ Radar
Drivers running red lights is a problem in many communities and St. Cloud is no exception. Today on WJON's Radio Town Hall meeting with St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis he explains who he advocates every year at the Minnesota State Legislature for red light cameras. These cameras are currently illegal in Minnesota but Kleis feels if red light cameras were allowed it would make a big difference in the amount of people who run red lights. 22 states currently allow red light cameras to catch red light runners including Iowa, Illinois and Missouri.
My Life: Former St. Cloud Area Chamber President Teresa Bohnen
Former St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce President Teresa Bohnen joined me on WJON to talk about her life on WJON's My Life Series. Teresa grew up in Lebanon, Missouri as a kid. Lebanon is a city of around 14.000 people southwest of St. Louis. When Teresa was a going into her senior year her family moved to Shakopee, Minnesota where she graduated from Shakopee High School.
What's behind the mail delivery delays in the Twin Cities?
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. – Many Minnesotans are raising concerns about their mail delivery – or lack there-of.For some neighborhoods, it's been more than a week since they last saw anything in their mailboxes.Maple Grove resident Vicki Javner says she loves getting mail, and relies on it to keep her life moving."I understand there's probably many factors feeding into this, but I want my mail," Javner said. "My younger friends say, 'I just get junk mail, it doesn't matter. Who cares if I ever get it.' But to me, it's a lifeline."MORE: Angie Craig demands answers for long delays in mail...
Veterans Drive Coborn’s Gets New Life
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The former Coborn’s store on Veterans Drive is getting a new life thanks to a Twin Cities-based food shelf. Loaves and Fishes operates more than 30 hot meal kitchens and food donation sites around the state and plans to expand their operations by adding a food distribution center at the former grocery store.
St. Cloud’s Oldest Lutheran Church Celebrating 140 Years
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud's oldest Lutheran church is celebrating its 140th anniversary. Salem Lutheran Church on Riverside Drive in southeast St. Cloud was started on February 6th, 1883 by 23 charter members who were mostly Swedish immigrants that worked in the granite quarries. Its original name was Svenksa Lutherska Salems.
January Thaw in the Forecast for Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Thursday and Friday will feature temperatures near normal, but this weekend into early next week, winds will turn southerly and the temperatures will jump well above normal. In St. Cloud, the normal high for this time of the year is 20 degrees. The normal low is...
This Minnesota-Made ‘Hog’ Is A Central Minnesotans Dream During The Winter
'Tis the season! Many Minnesotans are taking to frozen lakes across the state to get in some fishing. Whether you are just out for fun, or you are super serious about ice fishing it's always important to stay warm. A recent trip to a local business had me double-taking one product that is a staple item to bring with you out on the lake, namely because it is manufactured right up the river from the station. Have you ever heard of or seen the Heat Hog?
Bed Bath & Beyond is Closing Stores in Iowa, Minnesota
The final days of 2022 featured some very dire predictions for Bed Bath & Beyond, as one Wall Street analyst predicted that the retail chain might not survive 2023. Less than two weeks into the new year, Bed Bath & Beyond has announced more store closings. Business Insider says 62...
Minnesota’s Snow and Cold Index for the Winter, So far
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Now that we are about halfway through the season how is this winter shaping up compared to winters past?. The Minnesota Climatology Office says their Twin Cities Snow and Cold Index is up to 80 points so far this season (16 points for cold and 64 points for snow).
St. Cloud Streets Actually Became More Scary Thanks to This! Do You Agree?
From the moment I moved here to St. Cloud there has been one thing that frightens me and that is the drivers. Minnesota drivers, in my opinion, have always been passive aggressive. But here in St. Cloud they take it to a whole new level. It's like they said to the rest of Minnesota, here take my beer, and let us show you how dangerous we can get.
SCSU and CSB Dance Teams Take on Nationals, Huskies Win Big
ORLANDO (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud State University team has claimed their fourth straight title. The St. Cloud State Dance Team won the top honors in the Game Day Performance category at the UCA/UDA College Nationals in Florida on Friday. The team will also compete in the Pom and Jazz semifinals at 3:26 p.m. and 8:38 p.m. Saturday.
knsiradio.com
Fire Damages St. Cloud Apartment Complex
(KNSI) — Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at an apartment complex early Thursday morning. According to a critical incident report from the St. Cloud Fire Department, crews were called to a report of smoke on the first floor of the three-story building just after 2:00. Firefighters quickly found the apartment and put the fire out. The fire was contained to that unit.
What Caused This Hole To Form In Minnesota Lake Overnight? DNR Explains And Gives Warning
Once again I found myself scrolling through posts on Facebook for ice fishing, wishing I was out there on the ice instead of at work. I ran across this bizarre picture of a hole in the ice that didn't look like something I'd seen before. It didn't appear to be from an ice fisherman. There wasn't a crack, and nothing punctured through the ice. I reached out to the person who snapped the photo.
2nd Round of Main Street Grants Available for Downtown St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Another round of grant money is available for current or future businesses in downtown St. Cloud. Last year the state allocated money to the Initiative Foundation for the Main Street Economic Revitalization Grant program. St. Cloud's share of the money was $1.5 million. St. Cloud...
