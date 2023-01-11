Read full article on original website
Related
WSET
Gov. Youngkin announces more administration and board appointments
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Friday additional key administration and board appointments for the Commonwealth. "I am honored to appoint this talented group of individuals who are dedicated to serving Virginians," Gov. Youngkin. "Their work strengthens my administration’s efforts as we continue moving the Commonwealth forward."
WSET
Youngkin fights for more tax cuts and to cut ties with California's electric vehicle plan
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — Right outside his State Capitol office, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin sat down with 7News WJLA-TV for an interview the day after his State of the Commonwealth address. The interview took place in the room where Youngkin signed his first executive orders last year during his...
WSET
Liberty High, Forest Middle named statewide winners of YOVASO 'Drive for Change' campaign
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A high school and middle school in Bedford County are winning big when it comes to promoting driving safety. Liberty High School has been named the statewide 2022 winner of the Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety's (YOVASO) Drive for Change: Buckle Up and Slow Down campaign.
WSET
Central Virginia Health District shares update on flu and covid cases
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Central Virginia Health District is sharing an update on COVID and flu cases in our area. According to the Central Virginia Health District, flu cases have been dropping since December, but COVID numbers have been climbing since thanksgiving. COVID Epidemiologist Cali Anderson said we're...
WSET
Jackpot run generates nearly $29 million profit, over 200,000 winning tickets in VA
(WSET) — Although the jackpot-winning ticket in Friday's Mega Millions drawing was not bought in Virginia, the Commonwealth benefitted from all the excitement, VA Lottery said. During the 26 drawings of the jackpot run that began in October and ended with Friday night’s drawing, sales of Mega Millions tickets...
WSET
Virginia Education Dept. seeking partners for summer food service program
(WSET) — The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) is looking for partners to participate in the Summer Food Service Program, in order to ensure that children have access to nutritious meals during the summer months when school is not in session. The program is designed to provide children from low-income families with meals that are nutritious and free of charge.
WSET
Okla. teacher boasts teaching 'trans girls are girls' and 'antiracist' history to students
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TND) — An Oklahoma high school social studies teacher says he teaches his students that "trans girls are girls" along with "antiracist" history, prompting strong backlash in a state where lawmakers passed a ban on teaching critical race theory in 2021. Aaron Baker, a high school...
WSET
Truck driver wins $1M in new year lottery in Pittsylvania County
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Tim Allen went to Mills Grill & Grocery for a barbeque sandwich. He left with a million-dollar lottery ticket. Allen bought two tickets for Virginia's New Year's Millionaire Raffle while he was getting his sandwich at the store just outside of Danville. One of...
WSET
Virginia sells over $3.7 million in Mega Millions tickets ahead of Friday's drawing
(WSET) — The Virginia Lottery has reported that as of 5:00 p.m., $3,774,525 worth of Mega Millions tickets have been sold in the state on Friday. This comes as excitement builds for tonight's drawing, which marks the 26th Mega Millions drawing since the last jackpot win. Over the past...
WSET
Florida man, 72, leads deputies on 20-mile chase while armed with AR-style rifle
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WPEC) — A 72-year-old man led Florida sheriff's deputies on a high-speed chase while armed with an AR-style rifle. The ordeal began when police in Cape Coral notified the Lee County Sheriff's Office that a chase over the Midpoint Bridge carried into Fort Myers. Investigators said...
Comments / 0