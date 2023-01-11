ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
WSET

Gov. Youngkin announces more administration and board appointments

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Friday additional key administration and board appointments for the Commonwealth. "I am honored to appoint this talented group of individuals who are dedicated to serving Virginians," Gov. Youngkin. "Their work strengthens my administration’s efforts as we continue moving the Commonwealth forward."
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Central Virginia Health District shares update on flu and covid cases

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Central Virginia Health District is sharing an update on COVID and flu cases in our area. According to the Central Virginia Health District, flu cases have been dropping since December, but COVID numbers have been climbing since thanksgiving. COVID Epidemiologist Cali Anderson said we're...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Virginia Education Dept. seeking partners for summer food service program

(WSET) — The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) is looking for partners to participate in the Summer Food Service Program, in order to ensure that children have access to nutritious meals during the summer months when school is not in session. The program is designed to provide children from low-income families with meals that are nutritious and free of charge.

Comments / 0

Community Policy