ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Most CEOS in new survey predict short recession

A new survey released Thursday found that the top worry for most CEOs in 2023 is a recession or an economic downturn. The Conference Boards’s C-suite outlook for 2023 showed that most CEO’s are bracing for a recession in 2023 and listed it as their top external concern, compared to last year when most CEOs […]
msn.com

US Stocks Turn Higher; Dow Jumps 200 Points

U.S. stocks turned higher midway through trading, following the release of inflation data. The Dow traded up 0.62% to 34,182.79 while the NASDAQ rose 0.28% to 10,962.67. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.30% to 3,981.57. Check This Out: Netflix To Rally Around 18%? Here Are 10 Other Analyst Forecasts...
Markets Insider

The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says

The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
teslarati.com

Tesla stock eyes possible turn around as investors turn optimistic

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock finally has the opportunity to make a comeback as the market has regained its footing today, following the anticipation of tomorrow’s inflation report. The market has finally begun to rebound as investors hope tomorrow’s U.S. inflation data will signal an improving economy. And while Tesla...
Benzinga

Boom! Tesla Confirms Bearish Candlestick Pattern — Is A Bull Trap Next?

Tesla, Inc TSLA saw whiplash price action in the premarket on Thursday after CPI data released by the U.S. Labor Department showed inflation ticked lower in December. The S&P 500 opened 0.2% higher before running into sellers who knocked the market down under Wednesday’s closing price. When the market opened, Tesla reacted negatively, confirmed the bearish evening star pattern, which the stock printed on Wednesday.
BBC

CPI: US inflation falls to lowest in more than a year

A sharp drop in energy prices, in particular petrol, is helping to ease cost-of-living pressures in the US. US inflation was 6.5% over the 12 months to the end of December, down from 7.1% in November, the US Labor Department said. That was the smallest increase in more than a...
ValueWalk

A Stock Expert’s Script For Stocks In 2023

Investors finally put 2022 to bed… The fastest hiking cycle in 50 years is coming to an end… Why history suggests stocks will rise in 2023… Where I’m placing my bets for the highest returns… “These numbers scare me big time”. One Of The...
msn.com

Sam Bankman-Fried's secret 'backdoor' discovered, FTX lawyer says

Bankruptcy lawyers said Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda had access to a $65 billion credit line from FTX. The customer loans were made available via a backdoor created by FTX cofounder Gary Wang, they said. The money was used for luxury purchases like planes, parties, and political donations, the court heard. Slide...
Benzinga

Tech Stocks Rebounding: How The Worst Performers Of 2022 Are Faring In 2023

Investors looking for profits in tech stocks were met with difficulties last year as the market dealt blows to almost all sectors outside of energy and healthcare. The Federal Reserve's seven rate increases, the geopolitical unrest fueled by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and even China's zero-COVID ambitions which choked global supply lines, all had a part in the market volatility of 2022.
The Hill

On The Money — Inflation sees rapid cooldown

Inflation is slowing down, raising questions about the Fed’s next move. We’ll also look at the business lobby’s demands for the 118th Congress, the renewed congressional stock trading ban effort and more on the FTX meltdown.   But first, a new lawmaker sworn in with a loaned first edition “Superman” comic is reunited with the…
BBC

Elon Musk's drop in fortunes breaks world record

Elon Musk has broken the world record for the largest loss of personal fortune in history. From November 2021 to December 2022 he lost around $165bn, Guinness World Records said in a blog on its website. The figures are based on data from publisher Forbes, but Guinness said other sources...
marketplace.org

A battered world economy faces a “polycrisis”

The World Economic Forum just released its annual Global Risks Report, and it’s not looking good. The WEF surveyed top business leaders and experts from around the world, and they highlighted a long list of interconnected economic threats that will be competing for the world’s attention and resources in 2023, from the global cost of living crisis and the war in Ukraine to climate change.
Benzinga

Why Fisker Stock Is Trading Lower Following Tesla News

Fisker Inc FSR shares are trading lower by 8.70% to $7.35 going into the close of Friday's session. Shares of EV companies are trading lower during Friday's session after Tesla cut prices in the US and Europe. Lower Tesla prices could raise competition for other EV makers. What's Happening With...
moneyweek.com

GDP grows by 0.1% in November

The UK economy saw an expected growth, with GDP (gross domestic product) estimated to have grown by 0.1% in November. A key contributor to the rise in GDP, which measures the output of goods and services, was food and beverage services as the FIFA world cup started, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Comments / 0

Community Policy