Most CEOS in new survey predict short recession
A new survey released Thursday found that the top worry for most CEOs in 2023 is a recession or an economic downturn. The Conference Boards’s C-suite outlook for 2023 showed that most CEO’s are bracing for a recession in 2023 and listed it as their top external concern, compared to last year when most CEOs […]
msn.com
US Stocks Turn Higher; Dow Jumps 200 Points
U.S. stocks turned higher midway through trading, following the release of inflation data. The Dow traded up 0.62% to 34,182.79 while the NASDAQ rose 0.28% to 10,962.67. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.30% to 3,981.57. Check This Out: Netflix To Rally Around 18%? Here Are 10 Other Analyst Forecasts...
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
Prepare for US house prices to slump, unemployment to spike, and a recession to set in, Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff says
Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff expects a slump in US house prices and a wave of job losses. The Fed will likely have to keep interest rates higher for a while to crush inflation, he said. Rogoff expects that to hit asset prices and economic growth, making a recession a near...
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says
The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
teslarati.com
Tesla stock eyes possible turn around as investors turn optimistic
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock finally has the opportunity to make a comeback as the market has regained its footing today, following the anticipation of tomorrow’s inflation report. The market has finally begun to rebound as investors hope tomorrow’s U.S. inflation data will signal an improving economy. And while Tesla...
Boom! Tesla Confirms Bearish Candlestick Pattern — Is A Bull Trap Next?
Tesla, Inc TSLA saw whiplash price action in the premarket on Thursday after CPI data released by the U.S. Labor Department showed inflation ticked lower in December. The S&P 500 opened 0.2% higher before running into sellers who knocked the market down under Wednesday’s closing price. When the market opened, Tesla reacted negatively, confirmed the bearish evening star pattern, which the stock printed on Wednesday.
BBC
CPI: US inflation falls to lowest in more than a year
A sharp drop in energy prices, in particular petrol, is helping to ease cost-of-living pressures in the US. US inflation was 6.5% over the 12 months to the end of December, down from 7.1% in November, the US Labor Department said. That was the smallest increase in more than a...
ValueWalk
A Stock Expert’s Script For Stocks In 2023
Investors finally put 2022 to bed… The fastest hiking cycle in 50 years is coming to an end… Why history suggests stocks will rise in 2023… Where I’m placing my bets for the highest returns… “These numbers scare me big time”. One Of The...
msn.com
Thursday’s CPI report could terminate the U.S. stock market’s hope that inflation will just melt away
A mild stock market rally to kick off the new year will be put to the test Thursday when investors face a highly-awaited U.S. inflation reading which could well help determine the size of the Federal Reserve’s next interest-rate increase. The December CPI reading from the Bureau of Labor...
msn.com
Sam Bankman-Fried's secret 'backdoor' discovered, FTX lawyer says
Bankruptcy lawyers said Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda had access to a $65 billion credit line from FTX. The customer loans were made available via a backdoor created by FTX cofounder Gary Wang, they said. The money was used for luxury purchases like planes, parties, and political donations, the court heard. Slide...
Tech Stocks Rebounding: How The Worst Performers Of 2022 Are Faring In 2023
Investors looking for profits in tech stocks were met with difficulties last year as the market dealt blows to almost all sectors outside of energy and healthcare. The Federal Reserve's seven rate increases, the geopolitical unrest fueled by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and even China's zero-COVID ambitions which choked global supply lines, all had a part in the market volatility of 2022.
On The Money — Inflation sees rapid cooldown
Inflation is slowing down, raising questions about the Fed’s next move. We’ll also look at the business lobby’s demands for the 118th Congress, the renewed congressional stock trading ban effort and more on the FTX meltdown. But first, a new lawmaker sworn in with a loaned first edition “Superman” comic is reunited with the…
US real estate market in ‘big trouble,' expert warns
Pulte Capital CEO Bill Pulte and Thor Equities CEO Joe Sitt explain why U.S. real estate is headed towards "big trouble" in 2023 and could put "a lot of things to a stop."
BBC
Elon Musk's drop in fortunes breaks world record
Elon Musk has broken the world record for the largest loss of personal fortune in history. From November 2021 to December 2022 he lost around $165bn, Guinness World Records said in a blog on its website. The figures are based on data from publisher Forbes, but Guinness said other sources...
marketplace.org
A battered world economy faces a “polycrisis”
The World Economic Forum just released its annual Global Risks Report, and it’s not looking good. The WEF surveyed top business leaders and experts from around the world, and they highlighted a long list of interconnected economic threats that will be competing for the world’s attention and resources in 2023, from the global cost of living crisis and the war in Ukraine to climate change.
Why Fisker Stock Is Trading Lower Following Tesla News
Fisker Inc FSR shares are trading lower by 8.70% to $7.35 going into the close of Friday's session. Shares of EV companies are trading lower during Friday's session after Tesla cut prices in the US and Europe. Lower Tesla prices could raise competition for other EV makers. What's Happening With...
US inflation eases grip on economy, falling for a 6th month
It was the sixth straight year-over-year slowdown.
moneyweek.com
GDP grows by 0.1% in November
The UK economy saw an expected growth, with GDP (gross domestic product) estimated to have grown by 0.1% in November. A key contributor to the rise in GDP, which measures the output of goods and services, was food and beverage services as the FIFA world cup started, according to the Office for National Statistics.
