Kansas State

Herman ranch loses fall calves, piglets during cold snap

The frigid temperatures just before Christmas that dipped as low as -30 degrees and had extreme wind chills caused challenges for ranchers throughout the region. In some cases, the cold had unfortunate consequences, including the loss of some livestock. At the Herman ranch south of Hardin, a few of the freshly weaned fall calves didn’t make it, as well as a litter of unexpected piglets.
New things in store for 2023 Sioux Empire Livestock Show

Repeat visitors to the Sioux Empire Livestock Show might notice a few changes this year. The annual event that brings together livestock producers, youth organizations and agricultural manufacturers and suppliers will take place Jan. 24-29 at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls. Brooke Hendrickx, agribusiness manager with the Greater...
All the needs of ranchers are offered at Western Ranch Supply

GREAT FALLS, Mont. – A mainstay in Montana for more than a half century, Western Ranch Supply has everything the rancher needs – from calving supplies to horse tack to products needed around the ranch. With locations in Billings and Great Falls, Western Ranch Supply has immersed itself...
Orstens happy to be part of Minnesota’s turkey industry

WILLMAR, Minn. – Like many turkey farms in Minnesota, Orsten Turkeys of Willmar are a multi-generational operation. RJ Orsten, who is sharing reports from his farm this winter, said their turkey farm includes his grandparents, Rayburn and Marge Orsten; his parents, Robert and Rochelle Orsten; and his uncle and aunt, Ross and Rhonda Orsten.
Could biofertilizers be the wave of future in agriculture?

By boosting crop yields and cutting down on farm input costs at the same time, could microbes be the biofertilizer of the future?. “I’m interested in how we can take microbes and improve yields for farmers,” said Barney Geddes, NDSU assistant professor of microbiology in Fargo, N.D. Geddes’...
Why You Always See Bras and Panties Hanging on Trees at Ski Resorts

Shiny magenta bras, metallic Mardi Gras beads in green, silver, and purple. Black lace panties and dowdy white underwear. Visit nearly any ski resort in the United States, and a handful in Canada, and you’ll see a tree decorated with colorful undergarments, its branches holding both natural white snow and a smattering of women’s lingerie.At Mount Snow in West Dover, Vermont, the main bra tree is along the Bluebird chairlift, but other trees near the snowboarder’s freestyle park are also dressed with beads and bras. I’ve never actually seen anyone in action, though I’ve mused about the logistics—and risk of...
Watch a Grizzly Run Straight Into a Gift Shop When Its Chased By a Moose

Watch a Grizzly Run Straight Into a Gift Shop When Its Chased By a Moose. This extraordinary footage was captured at the Glacier National Park close to the Many Glacier Hotel in Montana’s Rocky Mountains. We learn from the video notes that we are looking at a mother moose who had already lost one of her calves to a grizzly bear. The bear had been stalking this moose family for days and was obviously hopeful that they were going to get another meal soon. However, the Momma moose has other ideas!
How electric vehicles handle the North Dakota cold

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Projections for electric vehicles estimate that 43% of cars on the road in the United States will be electric by 2030, according to Bloomberg. The biggest question about electric vehicles in North Dakota is how they’ll handle the North Dakota cold. There’s plenty of cold in place right now and more on the way this week.
What is the Hole-in-the-Ground in Lake County, OR?

The Hole-in-the-Ground is a large crater caused by a volcanic explosion (maar). It is an entire mile across at the furthest point and 490 ft. deep in the middle. There is another maar 8 miles west of this one that is even bigger at 1.1 miles across called the Big Hole. The elevation of this area is 4,650 ft.
Big Bull Elk Gets Wedged Between Two Trees Running At Full Speed

I’ve always been in awe of how instinctive animals can be, running full speed through a forest and being able to weave their way through trees, brush, etc. Of course, sometimes when they’re running upwards of 30 mph, it can go wrong. And then when they take a bullet or an arrow, it’s just pure instinct to flee, although, they don’t have much time to run.
