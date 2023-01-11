Read full article on original website
agupdate.com
Herman ranch loses fall calves, piglets during cold snap
The frigid temperatures just before Christmas that dipped as low as -30 degrees and had extreme wind chills caused challenges for ranchers throughout the region. In some cases, the cold had unfortunate consequences, including the loss of some livestock. At the Herman ranch south of Hardin, a few of the freshly weaned fall calves didn’t make it, as well as a litter of unexpected piglets.
