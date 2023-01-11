ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One Killed, Two Injured in I-270 Crash

A Florissant man was killed and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday night in St. Louis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2009 Mazda CX-9, driven by 32-year-old Cortez A. Sanders of Maryland Heights, was stopped in Lane 3 of I-270 due to mechanical failure just before 10 p.m., when a northbound 2001 Chevy S-10, driven by 47-year-old Cecil R. Cole of Florissant, failed to keep a proper lookout, according to the Patrol, and struck the rear of the Mazda.
