realitytitbit.com
Singles Inferno’s Nadine Lee left single but still landed 1 million followers
Nadine Lee didn’t end up with anyone on Singles Inferno but certainly secured the title of season 2 fan favorite. It’s no wonder that she’s acquired a whopping 1 million followers in just days of the show coming to a stop. She hit it off with Kim...
realitytitbit.com
What day does The Apprentice air in 2023?
The Apprentice has returned to BBC for its seventeenth season, but what day is it on? This series sees 18 candidates battling it out for a staggering quarter-of-a-million-pound investment with billionaire boss, Lord Alan Sugar. Advisors Karren Brady and Tim Campbell will keep a close eye on the candidates, reporting...
realitytitbit.com
Lee So-e and Kim Se-jun are still together as they share cute Instagram post
Singles Inferno 2 dropped its final two episodes on January 10, 2023. The participants had to decide who it was that they wanted to leave Inferno with, most of them left as couples but some left single. Let’s take a look at whether Lee So-e and Kim Se-jun are still together.
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's Letter
A Texas woman publicly shamed her father after he sent her a letter threatening ‘she will be homeless’ if she pursued her relationship with her black boyfriend. Stephanie Hicks, a woman from Keller, Texas, shared a letter on Twitter, saying she had ‘disrespected her family in every way’ by having a black boyfriend.
Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"
A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
Wealthy man offers pregnant daughter a new car in exchange for canceling her wedding to her unborn baby's father
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend got pregnant shortly after high school graduation. She was understandably anxious and upset because she didn't know how she was going to tell her parents.
epicstream.com
Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle’s Husband Allegedly Frustrated He’s Not Getting Any Kind of Response From King Charles, Prince William After Spare Release
Prince Harry’s memoir Spare has been out on the market for the past three days. But even before its scheduled release on Jan. 10, excerpts from the book were already leaked to the press. So, those who have read the stories that the Duke of Sussex shared would know that he dropped bombshell after bombshell about the royal family in his memoir.
realitytitbit.com
Does Jennifer get blocked from The Circle? Players can’t believe who goes home
The Circle returned in 2022 with a brand new Singles edition. Although the show is adding a new element of being a singleton, there’s still just as much catfishing going on. As episode 12 arrives, fans want to know if Jennifer gets blocked from The Circle. The Circle players...
realitytitbit.com
The Ultimatum France’s Sarah got fillers after filters knocked her confidence
Sarah from The Ultimatum France has taken to Instagram to talk about her experience of getting fillers in 2023. The Netflix reality star appeared on the show alongside her partner, André. Some viewers of the series had asked about the cast’s ages and whether they had had any cosmetic surgery.
realitytitbit.com
Where is Abby Eden going to work with her husband after Fox News?
Fox News viewers are asking where Abby Eden is going after she announced she’d no longer be working as a news anchor. In her new job, she’ll be working at the same company as her husband Tyler Curry. It was announced that Abby is officially leaving FOX4 News...
realitytitbit.com
90 Day Fiancé’s dramas – Michael ‘cheating’ on Angela to Ed and Liz break-up
90 Day Fiancé has captivated its audience by bringing love stories, which have often found themselves wrapped in some sort of drama. Reality Titbit lists some of its most shocking ones. Nine years on television, 90 Day Fiancé has shown the story of many international couples and their many...
realitytitbit.com
Sam from The Circle season 5’s Instagram proves she is ‘the spiciest thing ever’
As The Circle season 5 nears its final episode fans have grown fond of certain players including Raven, Jennifer, and Sam. Let’s find out more about Sam from The Circle season 5 including her Instagram and birthday. The Netflix show brings its first ‘singles’ edition of the show to...
realitytitbit.com
Bad Mormon book by Heather Gay on RHOSLC is released on February 7
The Bad Mormon book seen on RHOSLC and written by Heather Gay is due to go on sale just after the Bravo show’s season 3 reunion wraps up. During the January 11 episode, viewers saw her book launch party take place. During the episode, Heather is asked about how...
realitytitbit.com
Is Captain Lee returning to Below Deck season 10?
Captain Lee was forced to leave Below Deck season 10 due to ongoing health problems which left him unable to walk. Thankfully, Captain Sandy was on hand to take the reigns. Of course, Lee and his fans were gutted by his departure, however, it seems like we haven’t seen the last of him just yet.
realitytitbit.com
Selling Sunset season six release date is ‘coming soon’, Chrishell Stause teases fans
Season six of Selling Sunset might be closer than fans think after Chrishell Stause returned to set from spending the holiday season with her partner, G-Flip, in Australia. After spending a summery Christmas in Australia in disguise clothing, Chrishell Stause has flown back to Hollywood to take on her duties as Oppenheim’s most popular realtor.
realitytitbit.com
When is the RHOSLC season 3 reunion? Jen Shah won’t be there
The RHOSLC season 3 reunion is on its way following the release of a dramatic trailer yesterday (January 11, 2023). From speculation over who gave Heather Gay a black eye to Whitney lashing out at a co-star, it’s full of drama. As the third season of the Bravo reality...
realitytitbit.com
Sammie from The Circle’s baby daddy is a well-known American actor
Sammie from The Circle has a baby daddy who she got pregnant with in January 2022. Following the popularity of The Circle season 5, many are rewatching season 1 and have since found out that Sammie is a mother. She came in third place on The Circle but still took...
realitytitbit.com
Sister Wives Kody Brown’s daughter Gwendlyn says ‘maybe polygamy is not for him’
Sister Wives Kody and Meri Brown announced their split earlier this week, meaning he now only has one remaining wife, Robyn. In the Sister Wives One-on-One episode, Kody stated that he was on the verge of not even being polygamous and it seems like his daughter Gwendlyn Brown agrees. Gwendlyn...
realitytitbit.com
Kody and Aurora Brown ‘kissing’ rumors shut down by Sister Wives star
“Horrifying” rumors alleging Kody and Aurora Brown were seen “kissing” have been debunked by his furious daughter and fellow Sister Wives star Gwendlyn. After legally marrying Robyn, 44, in 2014, the Brown family patriarch adopted her children Dayton, 22, Aurora, 20, and Breanna, 18, who Robyn shares with ex-husband David Jessop.
realitytitbit.com
Tammy Slaton’s body ‘shuts down’ in emotional 1000-lb Sisters trailer
Tammy Slaton was told her body had “shut down” before she was hospitalized, as seen on the 1000-lb Sisters season 4 trailer. The new season also follows her marriage to Caleb Willingham, as well as her brother Chris’ transformation. The trailer begins by showing a November 2021...
