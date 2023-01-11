ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

What day does The Apprentice air in 2023?

The Apprentice has returned to BBC for its seventeenth season, but what day is it on? This series sees 18 candidates battling it out for a staggering quarter-of-a-million-pound investment with billionaire boss, Lord Alan Sugar. Advisors Karren Brady and Tim Campbell will keep a close eye on the candidates, reporting...
Lee So-e and Kim Se-jun are still together as they share cute Instagram post

Singles Inferno 2 dropped its final two episodes on January 10, 2023. The participants had to decide who it was that they wanted to leave Inferno with, most of them left as couples but some left single. Let’s take a look at whether Lee So-e and Kim Se-jun are still together.
Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"

A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle’s Husband Allegedly Frustrated He’s Not Getting Any Kind of Response From King Charles, Prince William After Spare Release

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare has been out on the market for the past three days. But even before its scheduled release on Jan. 10, excerpts from the book were already leaked to the press. So, those who have read the stories that the Duke of Sussex shared would know that he dropped bombshell after bombshell about the royal family in his memoir.
The Ultimatum France’s Sarah got fillers after filters knocked her confidence

Sarah from The Ultimatum France has taken to Instagram to talk about her experience of getting fillers in 2023. The Netflix reality star appeared on the show alongside her partner, André. Some viewers of the series had asked about the cast’s ages and whether they had had any cosmetic surgery.
Bad Mormon book by Heather Gay on RHOSLC is released on February 7

The Bad Mormon book seen on RHOSLC and written by Heather Gay is due to go on sale just after the Bravo show’s season 3 reunion wraps up. During the January 11 episode, viewers saw her book launch party take place. During the episode, Heather is asked about how...
Is Captain Lee returning to Below Deck season 10?

Captain Lee was forced to leave Below Deck season 10 due to ongoing health problems which left him unable to walk. Thankfully, Captain Sandy was on hand to take the reigns. Of course, Lee and his fans were gutted by his departure, however, it seems like we haven’t seen the last of him just yet.
Selling Sunset season six release date is ‘coming soon’, Chrishell Stause teases fans

Season six of Selling Sunset might be closer than fans think after Chrishell Stause returned to set from spending the holiday season with her partner, G-Flip, in Australia. After spending a summery Christmas in Australia in disguise clothing, Chrishell Stause has flown back to Hollywood to take on her duties as Oppenheim’s most popular realtor.
When is the RHOSLC season 3 reunion? Jen Shah won’t be there

The RHOSLC season 3 reunion is on its way following the release of a dramatic trailer yesterday (January 11, 2023). From speculation over who gave Heather Gay a black eye to Whitney lashing out at a co-star, it’s full of drama. As the third season of the Bravo reality...
Kody and Aurora Brown ‘kissing’ rumors shut down by Sister Wives star

“Horrifying” rumors alleging Kody and Aurora Brown were seen “kissing” have been debunked by his furious daughter and fellow Sister Wives star Gwendlyn. After legally marrying Robyn, 44, in 2014, the Brown family patriarch adopted her children Dayton, 22, Aurora, 20, and Breanna, 18, who Robyn shares with ex-husband David Jessop.
Tammy Slaton’s body ‘shuts down’ in emotional 1000-lb Sisters trailer

Tammy Slaton was told her body had “shut down” before she was hospitalized, as seen on the 1000-lb Sisters season 4 trailer. The new season also follows her marriage to Caleb Willingham, as well as her brother Chris’ transformation. The trailer begins by showing a November 2021...

