ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Palm Beach Daily News

2 Palm Beach Central High students found fatally shot in Palm Springs, district says

WELLINGTON — Two Palm Beach Central High School students were killed Wednesday night in a shooting in Palm Springs, according to the Palm Beach County School District. In a message sent to parents Thursday, Principal Darren Edgecomb said the students died in an off-campus incident but did not identify the students or release any other information regarding the circumstances of their deaths. ...
PALM SPRINGS, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Traffic alert: Fort Lauderdale’s Henry E. Kinney Tunnel will be closed in late January

Fort Lauderdale residents and workers, get ready for traffic delays. The city announced on Wednesday that the closure of the Henry E. Kinney Tunnel is rescheduled and will now start at 7 a.m. on Jan. 23 through 5 p.m. on Jan. 27 while crews pour concrete as part of a multimillion dollar improvement project that began in September 2021. Federal Highway, or U.S. 1, and the tunnel will be shut ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Boca homeowners vote against gate for Orthodox Jewish community

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Nearly a dozen Orthodox Jewish families live at the Avalon in Boca and on the Sabbath, they walk, rather than drive, to the synagogue as an expression of their devotion to God. One family's gate makes the walk shorter and safer for everyone. Tonight...
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Gate raises anti-Semitism concerns in Boca Raton neighborhood

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Some homeowners in a Boca Raton subdivision tell CBS12 News that they are increasingly concerned that some rule enforcement and red tape from their HOA indicate they are not welcome in their own neighborhood. The residents didn't want to reveal their identities out of...
BOCA RATON, FL
WPBF News 25

Wind chill advisories overnight across South Florida

Video above: A look at the latest forecast from WPBF First Warning Weather meteorologists. WPBF has declared First Warning Weather Days for Friday and Saturday ahead of a major cold front that will sweep across our area tonight. Wind chill advisories have been issued for Indian River, Okeechobee, St. Lucie...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
southfloridareporter.com

Fort Lauderdale Airport has been named One of the Worst Airports in the US

Many Americans wish to travel more frequently in 2023, with travel being one of the top New Year’s resolutions every year. However, air travel can be a stressful experience, especially when flight delays and cancellations occur. According to The Bureau of Transportations Statistics, there were 1,042,056 delayed flights in...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Sheriff Gregory Tony tells Broward delegation he’s against permitless gun carry

The Republican-dominated Legislature is expected to push it forward, though. Broward County’s embattled Sheriff Gregory Tony appeared before the Broward County legislative delegation Friday and took a stand against what the Republican-controlled Legislature has said is a priority: allowing people to get guns without a permit. Republican lawmakers have...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Scam alert in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County residents beware. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office sent out a notice on Wednesday about a scam happening in the community. Deputies say that someone is claiming to be Sgt. Demetrick Powell from the sheriff's office. The imposter is advising...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

Groundbreaking for 12-Acre Park in Port St. Lucie

Port St. Lucie - Thursday January 12, 2023: Ground was broken Thursday morning for a new, family friendly, 12-acre city park in Port St. Lucie. The Riverland Paseo Park is being built south of Discovery Way on the southwest corner of Community Boulevard and Marshall Parkway at 12151 SW Community Blvd. It'll be located across from the Riverland Arts & Culture Center and next to the newest residential community of Valencia Walk at Riverland. It will be the City's first recreation area west of Interstate 95.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy