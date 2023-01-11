Read full article on original website
COLD! Blast Of Arctic Air, At Least By Florida Standards, Heading To Palm Beach County
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s gorgeous as Friday starts but get ready for cold air to embrace South Florida and not let go. The National Weather Service is calling for a high near 80 on Friday, but a drop to 47 tonight into […]
Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 may be spreading in Florida
A new omicron subvariant of COVID-19 may be making its way into Florida. Some Palm Beach County doctors said they are seeing an uptick in positive cases and think it could be XBB.1.5.
2 Palm Beach Central High students found fatally shot in Palm Springs, district says
WELLINGTON — Two Palm Beach Central High School students were killed Wednesday night in a shooting in Palm Springs, according to the Palm Beach County School District. In a message sent to parents Thursday, Principal Darren Edgecomb said the students died in an off-campus incident but did not identify the students or release any other information regarding the circumstances of their deaths. ...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Dr. Marc Matarazzo Returns to Florida and Joins The Center for Bone and Joint Surgery
January 11, 2023 – Dr. Marc Matarazzo, a board-certified and fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon, specializing in sports medicine and related injuries, is pleased to announce he has joined the team at The Center for Bone and Joint Surgery in Jupiter and Port St. Lucie, FL and is now accepting new patients.
WPBF News 25
Loophole allows city administrator to get away with same issue West Palm Beach mayor suing challenger over
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James is suing to get his sole challenger, Rodney Mayo, kicked off the ballot for the upcoming March election. James claims Mayo doesn’t live in the city, as required by the city charter. "Mr. Mayo is not qualified...
Work underway on land for Treasure Coast Agriplex, Martin County Fair
Work has begun to clear the area where the Treasure Coast Agriplex and Martin County Fair will be located.
Traffic alert: Fort Lauderdale’s Henry E. Kinney Tunnel will be closed in late January
Fort Lauderdale residents and workers, get ready for traffic delays. The city announced on Wednesday that the closure of the Henry E. Kinney Tunnel is rescheduled and will now start at 7 a.m. on Jan. 23 through 5 p.m. on Jan. 27 while crews pour concrete as part of a multimillion dollar improvement project that began in September 2021. Federal Highway, or U.S. 1, and the tunnel will be shut ...
New development coming to West Palm Beach's Northwood Village
After more than two decades of planning, empty fields in Northwood Village are slated to receive a major transformation.
WPBF News 25
NEW VIDEO: Endangered whale and calf spotted off Singer Island
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Video above: Whale and calf spotted off Singer Island. One of the most endangered of the world's largest whales and its calf have been spotted along the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches over the past week. Multiple WPBF 25 News viewers have been sending in...
Delray Beach Resident To Federal Prison For Possessing Illegal Material
Already An Offender, Delray Man Does It Again… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach man, already registered as a sexual offender, is heading to federal prison for again possessing illegal material. He was apparently turned in by Google. The United States Department […]
cw34.com
Boca homeowners vote against gate for Orthodox Jewish community
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Nearly a dozen Orthodox Jewish families live at the Avalon in Boca and on the Sabbath, they walk, rather than drive, to the synagogue as an expression of their devotion to God. One family's gate makes the walk shorter and safer for everyone. Tonight...
Palm Beach County Funeral Home Sued To Stop Cremation Of Newly Dead
Man Dies, Cousin Tries To Stop Cremation At IJ Morris Star of David Cemetery. Emergency Lawsuit Filed. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A New York man is suing IJ Morris Star of David Cemetery of the Palm Beaches, arguing that his […]
cw34.com
Gate raises anti-Semitism concerns in Boca Raton neighborhood
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Some homeowners in a Boca Raton subdivision tell CBS12 News that they are increasingly concerned that some rule enforcement and red tape from their HOA indicate they are not welcome in their own neighborhood. The residents didn't want to reveal their identities out of...
WPBF News 25
Wind chill advisories overnight across South Florida
Video above: A look at the latest forecast from WPBF First Warning Weather meteorologists. WPBF has declared First Warning Weather Days for Friday and Saturday ahead of a major cold front that will sweep across our area tonight. Wind chill advisories have been issued for Indian River, Okeechobee, St. Lucie...
southfloridareporter.com
Fort Lauderdale Airport has been named One of the Worst Airports in the US
Many Americans wish to travel more frequently in 2023, with travel being one of the top New Year’s resolutions every year. However, air travel can be a stressful experience, especially when flight delays and cancellations occur. According to The Bureau of Transportations Statistics, there were 1,042,056 delayed flights in...
cw34.com
Police, postal service investigate mail dumped in lake in Palm Beach Gardens
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are investigating a stunning incident involving mail delivery in a gated neighborhood in Palm Beach Gardens. A resident told police she watched a contractor whose job it was to deliver mail to homes, dumping a bin full of mail in a lake at Mirabella at Mirasol Tuesday afternoon.
floridapolitics.com
Sheriff Gregory Tony tells Broward delegation he’s against permitless gun carry
The Republican-dominated Legislature is expected to push it forward, though. Broward County’s embattled Sheriff Gregory Tony appeared before the Broward County legislative delegation Friday and took a stand against what the Republican-controlled Legislature has said is a priority: allowing people to get guns without a permit. Republican lawmakers have...
cw34.com
Scam alert in Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County residents beware. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office sent out a notice on Wednesday about a scam happening in the community. Deputies say that someone is claiming to be Sgt. Demetrick Powell from the sheriff's office. The imposter is advising...
wqcs.org
Groundbreaking for 12-Acre Park in Port St. Lucie
Port St. Lucie - Thursday January 12, 2023: Ground was broken Thursday morning for a new, family friendly, 12-acre city park in Port St. Lucie. The Riverland Paseo Park is being built south of Discovery Way on the southwest corner of Community Boulevard and Marshall Parkway at 12151 SW Community Blvd. It'll be located across from the Riverland Arts & Culture Center and next to the newest residential community of Valencia Walk at Riverland. It will be the City's first recreation area west of Interstate 95.
Wellington man killed after Ferrari crashes on Turnpike
A man from Wellington was killed Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Florida's Turnpike in Indian River County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
