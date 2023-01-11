Fort Lauderdale residents and workers, get ready for traffic delays. The city announced on Wednesday that the closure of the Henry E. Kinney Tunnel is rescheduled and will now start at 7 a.m. on Jan. 23 through 5 p.m. on Jan. 27 while crews pour concrete as part of a multimillion dollar improvement project that began in September 2021. Federal Highway, or U.S. 1, and the tunnel will be shut ...

