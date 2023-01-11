ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Kristen Walters

Leading food chain opens new location in Arizona

A leading food chain in its category recently opened a new location in Arizona. Read on to learn more. According to local reports, the fast-growing food chain Juice It Up!, which is one of the leading smoothie and superfruit bowl chains in the nation, recently opened a new Arizona location in Ehrenberg.
Top 10 Most Popular Neighborhoods For Home Sales in Arizona

Arizona is just coming off of a crazy real estate roller coaster ride and anyone in the business or a resident who was involved in Arizona real estate transactions 2021 and 2022 knows how challenging it has been. Opendoor analyzed data and released the top ZIP codes in Arizona and...
2 down, 1 to go: Bed Bath and Beyond moving ahead with Valley store closures

PHOENIX — Bed Bath & Beyond is on track to close 150 stores during the current fiscal year, including three in metro Phoenix, the struggling retailer announced Tuesday. Two of the Valley stores already are shut, while the the Queen Creek Marketplace location at Ellsworth and Rittenhouse roads is on the chopping block.
Listed For $2.6 Million, This Elegant Historic Custom Home in Phoenix Arizona Is Fully Upgraded With Beauty Radiating Classic Santa Barbara Warmth

7205 N 3rd St, Phoenix, Arizona blends both comfort and luxury where classic meets modern, close to Scottsdale and Paradise Valley. This Home in Phoenix offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,811 square feet of living space. To know more about 7205 N 3rd St, please contact Michelle Hodges (Phone: 480 287 5200) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Greyson F

California Restaurant Chain Opens New Location in Town

The craft beer scene first started to crawl out of the woodwork in the late 1980s. Several craft breweries and, in turn, brew pubs, began opening around the country at this time. All steaming from President Jimmy Carter’s legalization of homebrewing in the 1970s. Despite the new breweries and brew pubs, the scene didn’t fully take off until the late 2000s and into the 2010s, when breweries exploded, gobbling up a major market share, and in many ways, the restaurants took over for where traditional restaurants like Applebee’s once dominated. While there likely remains a correction to the sudden over-saturation of the brewpub market, there are a number of chains still spreading out throughout the United States. One such chain has officially opened its latest restaurant in the heart of metro Phoenix.
Arizona Condo Prices Fall Faster Than Single-Family Homes, Against Nationwide Trend

The pandemic caused a strong demand for homes with more space, which led to historically high housing prices. Now, record-high interest rates and inflation are driving buyers to a more affordable alternative: condos. This shift is making single-family home prices undergo a dramatic price correction across the nation; however, condo...
Maricopa County health inspector catches employee with cut finger cooking food

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Price of eggs in Arizona going up

PHOENIX -- Those already expensive eggs at your local grocer in Arizona are about to get a tiny bit more costly. And potentially less available. And it's all in the name of humane treatment of animals. New regulations that took effect at the beginning of the month require that laying...
