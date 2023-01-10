Sophomore Sydnie Krueger looks to pass during last week’s game against Three Rivers. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY DENEICE SINAST

Kitty Kats split district games News Staff Tue, 01/10/2023 - 10:24 ImageBody

The Yorktown Kitty Kats Varsity Basketball team played two district games this past week, winning one and losing one.

On Tuesday, Jan. 3, Yorktown hosted the Three Rivers Lady Bulldogs to resume District 31-2A play.

The Lady Bulldogs jumped on the Kitty Kats early and took a 15-4 lead in the first quarter. In the second quarter, Three Rivers extended its lead to 18-4 before Yorktown went on a 13-3 run to cut the Lady Bulldog lead to 21-17 at halftime. The third quarter was a low scoring affair, as Three Rivers outscored Yorktown 6-4 to make the score 27-21. In the final period, the Kitty Kats outscored the Lady Bulldogs, 15-4, to take a 36-31 victory. Senior Ayana Longoria led Yorktown with 22 points and three assists. Sophomore Laynie Boyd had five points and four steals. Sophomore Sydnie Krueger led in rebounds with four and senior Emie Bolting had five steals.

On Friday, Jan. 6, Yorktown traveled to Kenedy to face off against the Leopards. Kenedy led 6-1 early enroute to a 13-8 first quarter lead. In the second quarter, Yorktown outscored Kenedy 10-8 and so, the Leopards took a 21-18 lead into halftime. In the third quarter, the Kitty Kats battled back and took a 26-25 lead with :30 left on a basket by senior JJ Garza.

Kenedy regained the lead with two free throws and the Leopards were up 27-26 headed into the final period. Early in the 4th quarter, Longoria tied the score at 28, but Kenedy answered with a 5-0 run to lead 3328. The final four minutes of the game was a defensive battle as both teams only managed to score five points each, as the Leopards came away with the 38-33 win.

Longoria led the Kitty Kats with 12 points. Junior DJ Maciel had nine points. Bolting pulled down 15 rebounds. Krueger pulled down seven rebounds, while Boyd also had seven rebounds to go along with four points and four steals. Senior Madison Morehead had five rebounds and four steals. According to Kitty Kat head coach Val Acree, “Kenedy is a very good team.

We gave them everything they wanted on their home court. But, we just missed too many opportunities, too many free throws and too many easy baskets.”

Yorktown is now 10-15 on the season 2-2 in District 31-2A play. The Kitty Kats are currently tied for 3rd with Refugio, who came to Yorktown on Tuesday, Jan. 10. On Friday, Jan. 13, the Kitty Kats will close out the first half of district play when they travel to Skidmore-Tynan.