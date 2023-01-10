ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenedy, TX

First baby of 2023

By News Staff
 5 days ago
First baby of 2023 Subhead

Za’vion Tristan Foley welcomed at CRH

News Staff Tue, 01/10/2023 - 10:24
  • First baby of 2023
  • Pictured seated are mom Elantra Foley and baby Za’vion Tristan Foley. Standing from left are Wilma Reedy RNC, Nurse Director, Gabby Warwas, RN, Olivia Morris, Dr. Sheryl Harvey and Bobbi Heller, RN. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Za’vion Tristan Foley, son of Elantra Foley of Kenedy, entered the world on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 1:19 p.m. by Dr. Sheryl Harvey. Za’vion was the first baby born of 2023 at Cuero Regional Hospital. Za’vion Tristan Foley was delivered on Monday, Jan. 2, at 1:19 p.m. by Dr. Sheryl Harvey. He weighed six pounds, 12 ounces and measured 21 inches long. Baby Za’vion will be joining proud big sister A’Kyra Yvonne Foley.

Nurses in attendance for the birth were Isabel Alaniz, RN and Korrie Valis, RN.

Olivia Morris, with Heirloom Stitchers Guild presented new mom and baby with a handmade alphabet quilt, diaper bag and a basket full of new born essentials. Cuero Regional Hospital staff, along with Dr. Harvey presented Baby Za’vion with gift bags and baskets loaded with diapers, blankets, onsies and more.

Cuero Record

