A look back on 2022 Subhead

Recap: News that was news in 2022, part two May through August

MAY

Local election filings

Yorktown ISD had five filings with Christopher Romans, David Norrell, Aaron Koopmann, Todd Metting and Jeffery Sievers facing off for school board for the May 7 election. Early voting will be April 25-29 and May 2-3. Voting will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will take place at the Yorktown ISD Administration Building.

Election-day voting will also take place at the Administration Building.

City of Yorktown current councilmembers were unopposed, so no election will be held.

Kram wins Texas Game Warden of the Year

DeWitt County game warden Trey Kram has recently been honored by the National Wild Turkey Federation as the Texas Game Warden of the Year.

When asked what it meant to him to be awarded the title, Kram said, “It’s nice to be recognized, but at the same time, I know that’s it’s my name on that’s on that stuff but I’ve got a lot of other folks that help me to get to that point. I’ve got good partners in the game warden field and I’ve got good partners here locally that help me out and allow me to do what I get to do.”

Eight Nordheim students sign to attend college

Danielle Wilson signed to attend Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas. Danielle plans to major in Kinesiology/Nutrition. She will be a member of the track and field team. Emagen Styra signed with Texas Lutheran University where she will be continuing both her academic and athletic career. She will be a member of the track and field team for the Bulldogs.

Braylon Williams signed to attend McMurray University. Braylon plans to major in the area of business management. He will be a member of the track and field team with intentions of trying out for the basketball team. Ryan Schuenemann signed to attend Victoria College where he will be majoring in Instrumentation and electronics technology.

Connor Metting signed to attend Texas State Technical College in Waco. He plans to major in Diesel Equipment Technology.

Jessica Knetig signed to attend Schreiner University in Kerrville.

Jessica will be majoring in accounting.

Haley Baumann signed to attend the University of Houston-Victoria where she plans to major in early education.

Warren Key signed to Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts where he will major in culinary arts.

Frälein’s expands

Frälein’s Boutique and Home Decor, one of the many shops lining Yorktown’s main street, has expanded into the space next door to their current location. Fräulein’s will now offer men’s merchandise on one side of the store, which will be called Mann Höhle, roughly translating to man cave. The other half of the store will still offer women’s items, and a connecting door will be in between the two sides.

Metting competes at State, takes home sixth

As Seely Metting entered last Friday’s UIL conference 2A pole vaulting state final, the event would mark her last competition in a Yorktown uniform. The atmosphere of the lively crowd in Austin with heat waves beaming are enough to bring out the best in everyone competing. In a field full the best nine 2A pole vaulters across the state of Texas, Metting’s performance ended with her topping out at 10’ feet even on her fifth attempt of the day.

Styra, Williams crowned State Champions: Bring gold medals back to Nordheim

The first Nordheim athlete to take the field on Saturday was senior Danielle Wilson. Making her second consecutive appearance at the State Meet throwing the discus, the environment was no shock to Wilson.

A five-sport athlete it has been quite the senior season. She was a regional qualifier in cross country, District MVP in volleyball, Regional qualifier in tennis, as well as earning all-district honors for the Lady Pirates in basketball. Wilson holds the Nordheim High School school record in the discus set at 114-2.

She finished the day sixth overall, capping a fantastic run and high school career.

Already featuring a resume that consists of district champ, area champ, and regional champ in the shot put, Emagen Styra walked into the State Meet with one goal...bringing home the gold.

Working her way back from an injury in her junior season, Styra picked up the shot put for the first time since her freshman season.

Braylon Williams cruised into the State Meet with a lot of momentum under his belt. A little over two weeks ago, Williams took home first at the regional meet clinching him a lane in Austin. Running against the fastest nine guys across the state of Texas at the 1A level, Williams got out of the blocks sharply as he cruised to the 200-meter state championship.

One last time

Seniors, Drew Alexander and Kalen Barefield were selected to play in the Coastal Bend Allstar Classic held at Cabaniss Stadium. The East verses West showdown of 1A - 6A Football Allstars was in Corpus Christi on Saturday, May 21. Both athletes would shine on the field and showcase their athletic abilities for a final time as Wildcats. The two teams consisted of players from all around.

JUNE

Yorktown Valedictorian

YHS senior Brooklyn Corpus has recently achieved a goal she has been working towards for years: being named the 2022 graduating class valedictorian.

Yorktown Salutatorian

After a notable career throughout high school, including achievements in golf, football and basketball, Yorktown senior Drew Alexander has topped it all off by being named the 2022 salutatorian.

Lamprecht elected YVFD assistant chief

Kevin Lamprecht, following in his late father’s footsteps, has recently been elected as the Yorktown Volunteer Fire Department’s assistant chief. His father, Terry Lamprecht, was chief of the department for many years.

Nordheim Valedictorian

After recently achieving a major goal, being named the 2022 Nordheim valedictorian, Jesicca Knetig sat down to discuss her high school years and what led up to her achievement.

Nordheim Salutatorian

Haley Baumann, Nordheim’s class of 2022 salutatorian, has gone through some difficult times to get where she is today, and getting through those times is one of her proudest achievements.

Town Market BBQ

Yorktown has recently welcomed a new restaurant, Town Market BBQ, located at 444 West Main, just across from Dairy Queen. The building has previously been many things, including a Mexican restaurant, and building owner and restaurant co-owner John Golding is hoping Town Market BBQ will last far into the future.

St. Paul Lutheran Church began in 1872

In October of 2022, St. Paul Lutheran Church of Yorktown will be celebrating its 150th anniversary. A special meal is planned for the celebration, where there will be recognition of members and a congregational group picture, among other things.

JULY

Collins movie

On Sunday, July 17, at the New Braunfels Civic Center, a patriotic event will be held for the showing of No Time to Run, a movie in which local pastor Mark Collins plays the role of George Washington.

Edgar & Gladys Cafe

Lupe and Patricia Klavemann Garcia have retired from the Edgar & Gladys Cafe after 25 years of dedicating their lives to the community in so many ways. As many of us know, it was a dedication of love and pride in serving the area with a lot of work and hours of preparation in making a place where anyone can come and have a good meal. The dedication of their time and energy to make a place for customers to have a place to eat and enjoy fellowship with Nordheimers and people from all around Nordheim that also may have once lived here. Friends came from miles around to be sure to enjoy a good meal and visit. Lupe and Patricia were generous with contributions to many of the activities in and around the community in town, school, Shooting Club Hall, FFA, and church activities.

Verdigo journey continues

It has been a wild and rad journey for the band that goes by Verdigo. This summer, things have really started to take flight for the band that consists of six Yorktown High School students. The band includes juniors Deagan Mungia (drummer), Hunter Hall (bass), Justin Trevino (lead guitarist), Kale Blank (singer), Aiden Nunez (keyboardist), and newly-added sophomore Jonathan Guerrero (rhythm guitar).

The formation of the band all began at a sixth-grade talent show roughly five years ago when Deagan Mungia and Kale Blank came in a tie. From there, it sparked an idea of creating a band, and along that expedition the growth they have all started to endure has given them a dose of what’s to come.

AUGUST

4 arrested following search

Four were arrested following a search warrant that was executed on Friday, July 29, at about 9 a.m. in Yorktown.

Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found inside the residence on the 200 block of South Church Street.

The search warrant was the result of an ongoing narcotics investigation through information that the sheriff’s office received.

Sheriff’s Office investigation assisted by DPS and members of the Lone Star Task Force.

All four individuals arrested live at the residence that was searched.

Alexander signs with TLU

Whether it’s slinging touchdown passes, swishing three-pointers, putting down a birdie, or excelling in the classroom, Drew Alexander always competed at a high level during his time in a Yorktown Wildcat uniform.

The recent Yorktown High School class of 22’ graduate, officially chose his college destination this past Thursday, July 28, giving the golf program at Texas Lutheran University a huge boost.

Above average

Dylan Respondek and Brooke Turner, 2022 honor graduates of Yorktown High School received news that they both had passed the College Board exam for Advanced Placement Calculus AB, earning them college credit. Their scores were above the national and state average.

YISD begins search for interim superintendent

Yorktown Superintendent Katherine Kuenstler announced her resignation the week before the onset of the 2022-2023 school year after more than three years at the helm of Yorktown Independent School District (YISD).

Kuenstler explained in an Aug. 14 email to the News-View that she accepted a position with another school district. The resignation announcement came during a closed session dedicated to the superintendent’s contract listed on the Aug. 8 regular meeting agenda.

Acree named Region 3 Teacher of the Year

Over the course of his 26-year career in education, there are several glaring attributes that Valton Acree demonstrates, but his passion as a history teacher is second to none. Currently, Acree is the 8th-grade and 11th-grade history teacher at Yorktown High School and Junior High School. His journey has warranted many positives to reflect on, yet his most recent achievement might be the most dazzling of them all.

Coming as a complete surprise, Acree was officially announced as the Education Service Center (ESC) Region 3 Secondary Teacher of the Year for 2023 at last week’s Yorktown ISD’s convocation.

Arguellez resigns, interim city admin steps in for budget season

In response to Miranda Arguellez’s resignation from a brief tenure as Yorktown’s lead administrator, the City selected veteran financial analyst Larry Zermino as interim city manager during a critical budget season.

Zermeno interupted a two-year retirement to join the city staff as deputy city manager in late June. He is now tasked with overseeing city operations in a department that has lacked a stable city manager since October 2021.

Apple Lumber remembers Joyce Hoefling

Yorktown’s Apple Lumber closed its doors last Wednesday to allow employees to join their neighbors in mourning the loss of long-time feed store manager Joyce Hoefling.

Hoefling cemented her spot as a community staple through 23 years of hospitable service from behind the desk at Apple Lumber. Fellow staff members said she would be missed for her caring personality and dedication to helping guests, coworkers, family and friends.

YISD selects Bell as interim superintendent

Yorktown Independent School District (YISD) trustees selected a seasoned educator with experience at Region III schools as the temporary successor of Katherine Kuenstler at the Aug. 15 school board meeting.

Interim YISD Superintendent Suzanne Bell started her new role in Yorktown Aug. 17, the first day of the 2022-2023 school year. She plans to use her extensive experience in education to promote a favorable learning environment while the School Board searches for her replacement.

Bell’s resume features stints at several regional districts, most recently as interim superintendent at Sweet Home ISD in spring 2021.

Town mourns loss of Chamber leader

Yorktown Economic Development Corporation executive director, Yorktown Western Days and Yorktown Chamber event coordinator Tammy Bitterly died in an early morning wreck on US Highway 87.

Yorktown Mayor Bill Baker acknowledged the work and dedication Bitterly put into the Yorktown community by saying, “Tammy was an integral part of our small community who worked hand in hand with everyone to make Yorktown a better place for our citizens. Be it her leadership with the annual Western Days celebration or her daily involvement with any number of local civic groups including the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Corporation, she tirelessly worked countless hours on behalf of Yorktown and its citizens.”

Bitterly was a member of several collaborating organizations in the area to help promote Yorktown.

Cuero Chamber of Commerce Director Angie Cuellar described Bitterly as “very well known in the Chamber industry. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her. She was a true leader, had a servant’s heart, friend to all and one of a kind.”