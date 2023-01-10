DeWitt County Public Records News Staff Tue, 01/10/2023 - 10:24 Image Body

Marriage licenses

Matthew Albert Bryant and Jennifer Wagne Stevenson Marcus Matthew Gonzales and Amy Elaine Miller

Assumed name certificates

Tracey A. Lapp DBA G L & L Construction AFT5 Financial Services LLC and Cynthia A. Tam DBA H & R Block Thomas Proctor DBA Alfa and Omega Repair

Deeds

Edward R. Dippel and Julie Dippel to Johnathon Wayne Dippel - Undivided interest - 153.093 acres and 25 ft. right - of way easement John Martin to Laurilyn W. Martin - 1.00 acres - Samuel Mccoy Arthur Crissey and Maries Crissey to John Wyatt wood and Mary Sue Woods - 35.92 acres and easement - Berry Doolittle Shindler Loving Trust, Everett Wayne Shindler, Barbara Jean Shindler Shivers and Barbara Jean Shinder Shiver to Barbara Jean Shindler Shivers - 80 acres - T C Fort Survey & J E Nash Survey Marvin J. Migura, Cheryl L Migura, Cheri Migura, Marvin and Cheri Migura Revocable T, Cheryl L. Migura and Cheri Migura to Tracy L.

Eckett and Travis L.

Pieprzyca - 349.93 acres and easement James Wharton Steve Sangster Jr. and Kelly Holloman to Juan Manuel Lucia Gonzalez and Sandra Mungia Rosas - Lot 9 & 10 block 2 - A May Addition - City of Yoakum Marie Crissey and Arthur Crissey to Mark Calvin Woods and Ann Agnew Woods - 35.92 acres & easement - Berry Doolittle & J G Swisher Edward Rocha and Brian Holliday to Hollirock Investments LLC - Lot 1 block 6 Cuero Heights Addition - City of Cuero Edward Rocha and Brian Holliday to Hollirock Investments LLC - Lots 1 & 2 block J - Centennial Addition - City of Cuero Ensign Operating LLC to Marathon Oil EF II LLC - Ppr Vol 340 Pg 820 River Bank Adventures LLC to Courtney Kay Bishop - Lots 57, A, B, C & D & Easement on and across lot 58 - Cypress Valley Re - subdivision Open Bible Baptist Church of Yorktown, Allen B. Cheatham and Alta M. Cheatham to Ricky Perez - 0.80 acres - James Duff Linda Metting to Truitt Wieland - Lot 3 Block 54 - Subdivision of the F L Urban lots in blocks 35 & 50 City of Yorktown

Wills filed for probate

Kelly Chtistine Littlejohn