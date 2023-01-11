ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Man wounded in Fort Worth freeway shooting

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SHkXB_0kAqZ7w800

A man is in the hospital with a gunshot wound suffered in what Fort Worth police are investigating as a gang shooting.

Investigators say the victim was driving on I-35 near Morningside Tuesday night about 7 p.m. when a car pulled up alongside and someone opened fire, striking the victim in the head.

Officials say he was able to tell police what happened. He said there had been what police call an "incident" between himself and the car. He was rushed to the hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

The search for the gunman continues. The Fort Worth PD Gang Unit is leading the investigation.

