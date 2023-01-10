Brian Carson

Brian Carson begins first term as County Commissioner
News Staff
Tue, 01/10/2023 - 10:24

New and returning DeWitt County officials officially assumed their elected roles and took oaths of office at the County Courthouse Sunday, Jan. 1. Newcomer Brian Carson joined the Commissioners Court as County Commissioner Precinct 4, taking the seat of Richard Randle after eight years in the role.

“We welcome new faces. I want to compliment my whole commissioners court—for the 12 years that I have been here, I have never known a governing body that was so in tune to the needs of their constituents but also had the perspective of global county need and finding solutions on a county level in a cooperative spirit,” said DeWitt County Judge Daryl Fowler. “That has been such a blessing. I just have nothing but compliments for my whole board.”

With professional experience managing crews of up to 20 with the Guadalupe Valley Electric Cooperative (GVEC), Carson said he was excited to start his first term in office and serve his constituents in Precinct 4. The new commissioner expressed goals of increasing crew efficiency and working with County officials and staff to address residents’ needs.

“I’m just looking forward to working with the county judge and other commissioners and getting to know the work crew that I have. We’ll see how we can progress from there,” said Carson.

The Commissioners Court’s newest member was in attendance at many of the meetings and prepared for the Precinct 4 Commissioner role independently in the months leading up to the term start.

“I know a lot (of the County staff and officals),” said Carson. “I’ve been reading all the policy manuals, attended seminars that were offered this month for incoming commissioners, read up on some of the laws and just trying to familiarize myself with the government entity side of it as opposed to the private sector side.”

With tax abatement applications on the horizon and volatile fuel and material prices within the last year, the four commissioners and county judge look to navigate the challenges of 2023 with their DeWitt County neighbors’ best interests in mind.