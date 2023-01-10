ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorktown, TX

News-View In Brief

By News Staff
 5 days ago
Yorktown’s First Presbyterian Church is having a Stew and Bake Sale fundraiser on Thursday, Jan. 12 at the First Presbyterian Fellowship Hall. The fundraiser drive through will begin at 5 p.m. continuing until the stew sells out. The Women of the Church plan to use proceeds towards local non-profit organizations, improvements to the fellowship hall, and youth camp.

Faith’s Journey in concert

Free concert will be held at the Yorktown High School Auditorium on Sunday, Jan. 22, at 6 p.m.

GVEC Scholarship

The Guadalupe Valley Electric Cooperative (GVEC) is once again offering scholarships to high school seniors graduating in Spring 2023.

For eligibility information and the online application, please visit www.gvec.org/ community/scholarships . All applications must be submitted online prior to midnight on Feb. 1.

Yorktown 175th Birthday Celebration Fundraiser

A Country Opry is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 12, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Aunt Di’s Restaurant as a fundraiser for Yorktown’s 175th birthday celebration that will take place on Saturday, June 17.

A $10 per person donation at the door is being requested which will help support efforts to produce a worthy Yorktown Birthday Celebration come June. Information on the musical line-up will be announced soon. Make plans to attend and help support 175 Years of Yorktown.

Bunco fundraiser

The Yorktown Historical Society will be hosting Bunco at the Yorktown Museum on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 2 p.m. A $10 fee to play and proceeds collected will go towards the 175th Birthday of Yorktown event. Refreshments and snacks will be provided.

Please RSVP for to play Bunco by Monday, Jan. 23 to Amy at 361-491-1920.

Yorktown Plow Day

Yorktown Plow Day is scheduled for Jan. 21. It will be held at the same location as last year. The location is about five miles north of Yorktown on FM 119. Watch for signs. Hotdogs, fixins and drinks will be available for lunch. Donations accepted as this is not a sponsored event. Sharpen up the plows, fuel up the tractors and come on out. Open to any model older tractor and less than four bottom plows. Contact Marvin Soester or Ted Duglosh for info if needed.

Yorktown FFA Supporters

Yorktown FFA Supporters is a group that combines monies to purchase or add-on to animals at the Yorktown FFA Livestock Show. If you would like to participate in this buyers pot, please make Checks payable to: Yorktown FFA Supporters.You can drop donations off at Coker Insurance or Mail them to: Yorktown FFA Supporters, 912 Royal Oaks 1 Yorktown, TX 78164.

