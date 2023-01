DeWitt County activity report News Staff Tue, 01/10/2023 - 10:24 Image Body

Following is the DeWitt County Sheriff’s activity report for December 30 - January 5 as submitted to The Cuero Record by the DCSO.

Number of loose livestock calls — 12 Make or assist with crash scene/DPS — 4

December30

Animal INJURED ON Zorn Rd,Yorktown Suspicious Activity on Emil Zielonka Rd,Yorktown. Animal Loose on Old Gonzales Rd, Cuero.

Road Hazard on Steen Rd, Hochheim.

Burglary-Residence on W 6th St, Nordheim.

Loose Livestock on FM 2718, Cuero.

Disturbance on Hwy 77A,Yoakum.

December31

Loose Livestock on Hwy 87 n, Cuero.

Suspicious Activity on E 3rd St,Yorktown.

Assist Citizen on Range St,Yorktown.

Disturbance on Hwy 72 W,Yorktown.

Assist Citizen on E 11th St,Yorktown.

Loose Livestock on FM 1447, Cuero.

Assist Other Agency on Gilbert Mueller Rd, Yoakum.

January 1

Suspicious Activity on Hwy 72 W, Cuero.

Suspicious Person on W 10th St,Yorktown. Suspicious Person on Hwy 87 S, Cuero.

Assist Citizen on E Main,Yorktown.

Assist Citizen on Hwy 119 S,Yorktown.

January 2

Assist other Agency on Sapp Rd, Cuero Assist Cuero PD w/Burglary on N Esplanade, Cuero.

Suspicious Activity on 6th St, Nordheim. Loose Livestock on Hwy 183S, Cuero.

Livestock Found on E 4th St, Cuero.

Trespassing on W Main St, Cuero.

Assisted DPS w/Accident on Hwy 87N,Westhoff. Loose Livestock on Hwy 87N, Cuero.

Suspicious Person on N West St,Yorktown.

Loose Livestock on Brandt Rd,Yorktown.

Assault Physical on N Riedel St,Yorktown.

January 3

Check-Welfare on Meyersville Rd, Meyersville.

Warrant Service on E Live Oak St, Cuero.

Assisted DPS w/Accident on Hwy 77A, Cuero.

Animal Case on Pridgen St,Thomaston.

Theft on W 6th St, Nordheim.

Assist Citizen on Hwy 72W, Cuero.

Assisted WFD w/Fire on FM 240,Westhoff.

Accident – Deer on Fm 236, Cuero.

Suspicious Activity on Cattle Guard Rd,Yoakum. Assisted CPD w/ Fight on W Church St, Cuero.

Accident on Williams Rd, Cuero.

Loose Livestock on Hwy 87 s , Cuero.

Loose Livestock on Chilek Rd,Yoakum.

January 4

Business Alarm on Broadway St, Nordheim.

Assist Citizen on Hwy 72 W, Cuero.

Assist Citizen on 102 W Main St,Yorktown.

Loose Livestock on Hwy 87 N, Cuero.

Suspicious Person on 121 S Church St,Yorktown. Loose Livestock on FM 2718, Cuero.

Disabled Vehicle on Hwy 87 N, Cuero.

Welfare check on E Main St,Yorktown.

January 5

Loose Livestock on FM 3157, Meyersville.

Animal Case on Crestview Dr, Cuero.

Loose Livestock on Old Nordheim Rd, Yorktown.

Harassment on Dubose Ranch Rd,Yorktown. Accident on FM 766, Cuero.

Disturbance on FM 1447, Cuero.

Accident-Deer on Hwy 87 S,Thomaston.

Disabled Vehicle on Hwy 183 N, Hochheim.

Disturbance on E 11th St,Yorktown.