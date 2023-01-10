County officials sworn in

DeWitt County Commissioner Pct. 2 James Pilchiek, Sr. (left) was sworn in on Tuesday, Jan. 3, by DeWitt County Judge Daryl Fowler. PHOTO BY SONYA TIMPONE/YORKTOWN NEWS-VIEW

Yorktown Lions Club president Sarah Hahn, front left, holds the Bible while Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 Blanca McBride delivers the oath of office to DeWitt County Judge Daryl Fowler on Jan. 3. Also, pictured is Yorktown Lions Club president Sarah Hahn. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

DeWitt County Judge Daryl Fowler, left, issued the oath of office to Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 Blanca McBride. Pictured to McBride’s left is her grandfather Gregorio Salazar. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

DeWitt County Commissioner Pct. 4 Brian Carson was sworn in on Sunday, Jan. 1, by Natalie Carson. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

On Tuesday, Jan. 3, County Clerk Natalie Carson, District Clerk Esther Ruiz, County Treasurer Carol Martin and Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1, Peggy Mayer were sworn into county and district court offices by DeWitt County Judge Daryl Fowler. PHOTO BY SONYA TIMPONE/ YORKTOWN NEWS-VIEW

County officials started the new year and the first Commissioners Court meeting of the year by taking their oaths of office on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

County Judge Daryl Fowler swore in County Clerk Natalie Carson, District Clerk Esther Ruiz, County Treasurer Carol Martin and Justice of the Peace Pct. 1, Peggy Mayer at the first Commissioners Court meeting of 2023.

Following the swearing in ceremonies commissioners approved an interlocal agreement between DeWitt County and Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) for the purpose of providing office space to TDEM personnel.

Before adjourning the meeting, commissioners also approved a quote from Trane for $3,971.66 to replace the supply fan motor.