ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dewitt County, TX

County officials sworn in

By News Staff
Cuero Record
Cuero Record
 5 days ago
County officials sworn in News Staff Tue, 01/10/2023 - 10:24 Image
  • DeWitt County Commissioner Pct. 2 James Pilchiek, Sr. (left) was sworn in on Tuesday, Jan. 3, by DeWitt County Judge Daryl Fowler. PHOTO BY SONYA TIMPONE/YORKTOWN NEWS-VIEW
  • Yorktown Lions Club president Sarah Hahn, front left, holds the Bible while Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 Blanca McBride delivers the oath of office to DeWitt County Judge Daryl Fowler on Jan. 3. Also, pictured is Yorktown Lions Club president Sarah Hahn. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
  • DeWitt County Judge Daryl Fowler, left, issued the oath of office to Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 Blanca McBride. Pictured to McBride’s left is her grandfather Gregorio Salazar. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
  • DeWitt County Commissioner Pct. 4 Brian Carson was sworn in on Sunday, Jan. 1, by Natalie Carson. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
  • On Tuesday, Jan. 3, County Clerk Natalie Carson, District Clerk Esther Ruiz, County Treasurer Carol Martin and Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1, Peggy Mayer were sworn into county and district court offices by DeWitt County Judge Daryl Fowler. PHOTO BY SONYA TIMPONE/ YORKTOWN NEWS-VIEW
Body

County officials started the new year and the first Commissioners Court meeting of the year by taking their oaths of office on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

County Judge Daryl Fowler swore in County Clerk Natalie Carson, District Clerk Esther Ruiz, County Treasurer Carol Martin and Justice of the Peace Pct. 1, Peggy Mayer at the first Commissioners Court meeting of 2023.

Following the swearing in ceremonies commissioners approved an interlocal agreement between DeWitt County and Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) for the purpose of providing office space to TDEM personnel.

Before adjourning the meeting, commissioners also approved a quote from Trane for $3,971.66 to replace the supply fan motor.

Comments / 0

Related
crossroadstoday.com

New Cuero Police Department Chief sworn in

CUERO, Texas – On Monday, January 9, 2023, at Cuero’s City Council meeting, Steven Ellis was named and sworn in as the new Chief of Police in Cuero starting February 1, 2023. Chief Jay Lewis is retiring at the end of January after 12 years as Cuero Police...
CUERO, TX
Cuero Record

DeWitt County Public Records

DeWitt County Public Records News Staff Tue, 01/10/2023 - 10:24 Image Body Marriage licenses Matthew Albert Bryant and Jennifer Wagne Stevenson Marcus Matthew Gonzales and Amy Elaine Miller Assumed name certificates Tracey A. Lapp DBA G L & L Construction AFT5 Financial Services LLC and Cynthia A. Tam...
DEWITT COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria City Manager gives update on water line break

Crews are on the intersection of Ben Jordan and Airline Road working to fix the break. VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria City Manager Jesús Garza provided an update on the large water break saying that crews will be working on it throughout the night and residents will continue to experience little-to-no water pressure overnight. Crews are on the intersection of Ben Jordan...
VICTORIA, TX
KIXS FM 108

3 Shot in Victoria Overnight – 1 Victim Has Succumbed to Wounds

The Victoria Police Department has just released a statement in a shooting event that happened overnight. The incident occurred around the Grove Apartments area around 3;45 this morning. Our prayers to the families of 39-year-old Julian Cruz. Here is the official information from the Victoria Police Department... On Sunday, January...
VICTORIA, TX
Cuero Record

Fatal crash on Highway 183

Fatal crash on Highway 183 News Staff Wed, 01/11/2023 - 15:53 Image The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle wreck that occurred on US Highway 183 North on Tuesday afternoon. ...
CUERO, TX
crossroadstoday.com

2 vehicles involved in collision on Navarro and Mockingbird

VICTORIA, Texas – At approximately 6 p.m. Thursday evening there was a 2-vehicle collision at the intersection of Navarro and Mockingbird. A Victoria Fire Department first responder said that there were two occupants in each truck, with one person having to be taken to Citizens hospital with minor injuries.
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

2-Car crash in Jackson County leaves one person dead and another with serious injuries

This happened on Highway 35 and FM 1862 and CR 470 near Carancahua Community. CARANCAHUA COMMUNITY, Texas – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office announced that Saturday around 12:30 p.m. there was a two-vehicle accident with injuries. One person was declared on scene and another person was life-flighted with serious injuries to the hospital. This happened on Highway 35 and FM...
JACKSON COUNTY, TX
Cuero Record

DeWitt County activity report

DeWitt County activity report News Staff Tue, 01/10/2023 - 10:24 Image Body Following is the DeWitt County Sheriff’s activity report for December 30 - January 5 as submitted to The Cuero Record by the DCSO. Number of loose livestock calls — 12 Make or assist with...
DEWITT COUNTY, TX
Cuero Record

News-View In Brief

News-View In Brief News Staff Tue, 01/10/2023 - 10:24 Image Body Yorktown’s First Presbyterian Church is having a Stew and Bake Sale fundraiser on Thursday, Jan. 12 at the First Presbyterian Fellowship Hall. The fundraiser drive through will begin at 5 p.m. continuing until the...
YORKTOWN, TX
Cuero Record

DeWitt County Briefs

DeWitt County Briefs News Staff Tue, 01/03/2023 - 12:35 Image Body Yorktown Historical Society and Museum booklet for sale The Yorktown Historical Society and Museum has a new booklet for sale, a reprint of an article that was published in the San Antonio Express News in...
DEWITT COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

VPD: Vehicle fails to yield right of way resulting in a two-vehicle crash

UPDATE: At approximately 12:20 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 12, Victoria Police Department officers responded to the intersection of E. Mockingbird Lane and Sam Houston Drive in reference to a crash. Upon arrival, officers observed a Nissan Sentra and a Chevy Suburban in the roadway with damage. An investigation determined the Nissan Sentra was traveling northbound and the Chevy Suburban was...
VICTORIA, TX
Cuero Record

Restaurant inspection report

Restaurant inspection report News Staff Tue, 01/03/2023 - 12:35 Image Body The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria and DeWitt counties. In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score. Food inspections between December 22 and December 28, 2022: Yorktown Aunt Di’s Kountry Kitchen, 606 E. Main Street, Yorktown, Demerits: 0 No violations at time of inspection
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
Cuero Record

Cuero Record

65
Followers
53
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Cuero Record

Comments / 0

Community Policy