DeWitt County arrest report News Staff Tue, 01/10/2023 - 10:24 Image Body

Editor’s note: All subjects listed in the following arrest report are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, in a fair trial before a jury of their peers.

In the event of dropped/reduced charges, The Cuero Record will publish an additional notice at the request of the arrestee. In order to do so, official documentation supporting the claim from the DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office, Cuero Police Department or Yorktown Police Department must be submitted to The Cuero Record by the arrestee.

--- Following is the DeWitt County arrest report for December 30 to January 5 as submitted to The Record by the DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Jail Average Daily Count – 94 Inmates Housed for Other Agencies – 14

December 30

Richard Alvarez, 42, of Nordheim, Aggravated Assault Causes Serious Bodily Injury, Bond of $50,000, DCSO.

Darren Colt Brooks, 19, of Victoria, Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces, Bond of $2,000, DPS.

Nemorio Gonzalez-Galvan, 27, of Yoakum, Accident Involving Serious Bodily Injury, Bond of $10,000, Yoakum PD.

Marcus Montiel McDonald, 42, of Houston, Motion to Revoke/Driving While Intoxicated 3rd, No Bond, DCSO.

December 31

Justin William Hamilton, 33, of Austin, Possession Marijuana less than 2 ounces, Bond of $2,000, DPS.

Brandon Scott Rosales, 28, of Fulton, Public Intoxication, Fine of $386, DCSO.

Tijan Tsegaye Wilson, 46, of Austin, Violation Probation/Possession Controlled Substance PG 1 (Victoria County), No Bond, No Driver’s License, Bond of $500, Bail Jumping/Failure to Appear, Bond of $500, No Driver’s License, Fine of $228.80, DPS.

Christopher Adrian Rodriguez, 37, of Cuero, Parole Violation, No Bond, Cuero PD.

January 1

Amanda Dias, 38, of Cuero, Criminal Trespass, Bond of $2,000, Cuero PD.

Rodrigo Salazar, 32, of Corsicana, Driving While Intoxicated BAC greater than or equal to 0.15, Bond of $2,000, Driving While Intoxicated (Lavaca Co.), Bond of $1,000, TX Parks & Wildlife.

January 2

Devin Devon Taylor, 26, of Cuero, No Driver’s License, Bond of $500, No Motor Vehicle Liability Insurance, Bond of $500, Fail to Secure Child in Safety Seat System, Bond of $500, Cuero PD.

January 3

Justin Lee Nance, 34, of Yorktown, Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Fine of $638.30, DCSO.

January 4

Shavis Lavor Williams, 42, of Cuero, Resist Arrest/Search, Bond of $4,000, Public Intoxication, Fine of $374, Cuero PD.

Marlon Derrill Brooks, 28, of Shiner, 3 counts of Online Solicitation (Lavaca Co.), Bond of $80,000, DCSO.

January 5

No Arrest as of Press Time.