Cats fall short on the road

Jairus Herring drives to the basket in last Friday’s game against Kenedy. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Both teams were looking for their first district victory when the Wildcats squared off against the Kenedy Lions on Friday, Jan. 6. Unfortunately, the Kenedy squad came out on top, 22-40.

The game was more defensively oriented as a combined 62 points was made. The first points of the night were scored around the three minute mark of the first period. Shortly after a layup by point guard Dalton Eckhardt scored Yorktown’s first basket and brought the score to 2-5. Jairus Herring assisted by Eckhardt with a minute to go narrowed the differential, 4-5. The Lions had a put back and extended their lead, 4-7. With 18 seconds remaining, Kenedy was put on the free throw line and missed both. A timeout was called by Yorktown with 15.6 seconds left on the scoreboard and with them down by three. The Wildcats would get an open layup after the timeout but unfortunately missed. Kenedy would come down and get off a three but it to wouldn’t go in the hoop, therefore the first period concluded, 4-7.

Defensively, Kenedy was playing a 2-3 zone while it appeared the Yorktown team was in an extended 1-2-2. It was a defensive battle in the second period as Yorktown held Kenedy to five points while unfortunately failing to get a shot to fall. At 4:03 Kenedy took advantage of being put on the free throw line, 4-8.

The last two minutes is when the Lions were able to extend their lead. They made a mid range jumper with 1:30 on the clock, and then made a put back after a missed layup on a fast break, 4-12.

In the third quarter Blake Boyd drove baseline to score, 6-21. With slightly less than three minutes left Herring swished a put back off a missed teammates shot, 8-23. Herring would get on a run, proceeding to score three trips down the floor. His hardwork under the basket getting rebounds for underneath the basket shots brought the score to 12-27. His run temporarily ended when he was subbed out for a quick breather. At the buzzer of the third, Deagan Mungia made an under the basket put back. He missed a shot but didn’t give up and was able to get his own rebound, 14-31.

Upon reentering the game in the fourth period, Herring resumed his streak by scoring a mid range jumper on his first shot. Aydan Joe would get a block with a little more than three minutes remaining. Prior to that Herring had a block also and a close range basket, while Mungia scored a layup, 20-36. Eckhardt’s layup with around a minute to play would be the Wildcats final points of the night, 22-40.

Stats for the game include a stand out performance by Herring with 12 points, Mungia and Eckhardt with four points and Boyd with two points.