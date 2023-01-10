ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorktown, TX

Cats fall short on the road

By News Staff
Cuero Record
Cuero Record
 5 days ago
Cats fall short on the road News Staff Tue, 01/10/2023 - 10:24 Image
  • Jairus Herring drives to the basket in last Friday’s game against Kenedy. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Body

Both teams were looking for their first district victory when the Wildcats squared off against the Kenedy Lions on Friday, Jan. 6. Unfortunately, the Kenedy squad came out on top, 22-40.

The game was more defensively oriented as a combined 62 points was made. The first points of the night were scored around the three minute mark of the first period. Shortly after a layup by point guard Dalton Eckhardt scored Yorktown’s first basket and brought the score to 2-5. Jairus Herring assisted by Eckhardt with a minute to go narrowed the differential, 4-5. The Lions had a put back and extended their lead, 4-7. With 18 seconds remaining, Kenedy was put on the free throw line and missed both. A timeout was called by Yorktown with 15.6 seconds left on the scoreboard and with them down by three. The Wildcats would get an open layup after the timeout but unfortunately missed. Kenedy would come down and get off a three but it to wouldn’t go in the hoop, therefore the first period concluded, 4-7.

Defensively, Kenedy was playing a 2-3 zone while it appeared the Yorktown team was in an extended 1-2-2. It was a defensive battle in the second period as Yorktown held Kenedy to five points while unfortunately failing to get a shot to fall. At 4:03 Kenedy took advantage of being put on the free throw line, 4-8.

The last two minutes is when the Lions were able to extend their lead. They made a mid range jumper with 1:30 on the clock, and then made a put back after a missed layup on a fast break, 4-12.

In the third quarter Blake Boyd drove baseline to score, 6-21. With slightly less than three minutes left Herring swished a put back off a missed teammates shot, 8-23. Herring would get on a run, proceeding to score three trips down the floor. His hardwork under the basket getting rebounds for underneath the basket shots brought the score to 12-27. His run temporarily ended when he was subbed out for a quick breather. At the buzzer of the third, Deagan Mungia made an under the basket put back. He missed a shot but didn’t give up and was able to get his own rebound, 14-31.

Upon reentering the game in the fourth period, Herring resumed his streak by scoring a mid range jumper on his first shot. Aydan Joe would get a block with a little more than three minutes remaining. Prior to that Herring had a block also and a close range basket, while Mungia scored a layup, 20-36. Eckhardt’s layup with around a minute to play would be the Wildcats final points of the night, 22-40.

Stats for the game include a stand out performance by Herring with 12 points, Mungia and Eckhardt with four points and Boyd with two points.

Comments / 0

Related
Cuero Record

DeWitt County activity report

DeWitt County activity report News Staff Tue, 01/10/2023 - 10:24 Image Body Following is the DeWitt County Sheriff’s activity report for December 30 - January 5 as submitted to The Cuero Record by the DCSO. Number of loose livestock calls — 12 Make or assist with...
DEWITT COUNTY, TX
Cuero Record

News-View In Brief

News-View In Brief News Staff Tue, 01/10/2023 - 10:24 Image Body Yorktown’s First Presbyterian Church is having a Stew and Bake Sale fundraiser on Thursday, Jan. 12 at the First Presbyterian Fellowship Hall. The fundraiser drive through will begin at 5 p.m. continuing until the...
YORKTOWN, TX
Cuero Record

Shiner Gaslight Theatre 2023 season tickets

Shiner Gaslight Theatre 2023 season tickets News Staff Tue, 01/03/2023 - 12:35 Image Body Be a part of the action. Get your season tickets for the 2023 plays presented at the Shiner Gaslight Dinner Theatre. The spring production, “Dear Jack, Dear Louise”, is a joyous, heartwarming...
SHINER, TX
Cuero Record

DeWitt County Briefs

DeWitt County Briefs News Staff Tue, 01/03/2023 - 12:35 Image Body Yorktown Historical Society and Museum booklet for sale The Yorktown Historical Society and Museum has a new booklet for sale, a reprint of an article that was published in the San Antonio Express News in...
DEWITT COUNTY, TX
Cuero Record

DeWitt County Public Records

DeWitt County Public Records News Staff Tue, 01/10/2023 - 10:24 Image Body Marriage licenses Matthew Albert Bryant and Jennifer Wagne Stevenson Marcus Matthew Gonzales and Amy Elaine Miller Assumed name certificates Tracey A. Lapp DBA G L & L Construction AFT5 Financial Services LLC and Cynthia A. Tam...
DEWITT COUNTY, TX
Cuero Record

Fatal crash on Highway 183

Fatal crash on Highway 183 News Staff Wed, 01/11/2023 - 15:53 Image The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle wreck that occurred on US Highway 183 North on Tuesday afternoon. ...
CUERO, TX
Cuero Record

County officials sworn in

County officials sworn in News Staff Tue, 01/10/2023 - 10:24 Image DeWitt County Commissioner Pct. 2 James Pilchiek, Sr. (left) was sworn in on Tuesday, Jan. 3, by DeWitt County Judge Daryl Fowler. PHOTO BY SONYA TIMPONE/YORKTOWN NEWS-VIEW ...
DEWITT COUNTY, TX
Cuero Record

Restaurant inspection report

Restaurant inspection report News Staff Tue, 01/03/2023 - 12:35 Image Body The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria and DeWitt counties. In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score. Food inspections between December 22 and December 28, 2022: Yorktown Aunt Di’s Kountry Kitchen, 606 E. Main Street, Yorktown, Demerits: 0 No violations at time of inspection
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
Cuero Record

Cuero Record

65
Followers
53
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Cuero Record

Comments / 0

Community Policy