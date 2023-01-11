Fall Out Boy are mailing seashells to their fans (as well as Bring Me The Horizon's Oli Sykes), and no one knows why

Over recent weeks, Fall Out Boy have been promoting their upcoming new album via an array of cryptic messages, such as beach postcards, newspaper adverts and claymation videos.

The pop-punk/emo band's latest offerings comes in the form of seashells, delivered to the homes of their fans, as well as to Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Sykes , for some reason.

On receiving the item, the singer took to Instagram to express his confusion in a story, writing: “Wtf what is this & why is it at my house".

The post showed a large pink seashell with '1 of 13' written in the centre, alongside an accompanying note that read the title 'A Homeboy's Life', alongside the date January 19, 2023, a large font displaying 'Love From The Otherside', followed by each bandmember's initials and their name.

Fall Out Boy also incorporated the beachy theme on postcards that were sent out in December, which were supposedly delivered from a place called ‘Pink Seashell Beach’.

A message on the postcards read: "I saw you in a bright clear field. Hurricane heat in my head. The kind of pain you feel to get good in the end. Inscribed like stone and faded by the rain: ‘Give up what you love give up what you love before it does you in…".

The band also launched a website addressed as Sending My Love From Pink Seashell Beach, which on the homepage displayed a pink shell that read the message "The answers are all inside of this”. After clicking on the shell, a black screen appears with the line: "The beach was never real. None of it is.” Cryptic!

Before the delivery of the mysterious, deceased marine mollusks, the band sent out an email also containing the phrase 'A Homeboy's Life', alongside the message: "We spent the last year jamming ideas in a tiny room [and] can’t wait to share them with you.

“Thanks for always sticking around. Thanks for working the beat. Spoiler alert: we got more than a gold watch coming for you next year.”

Although their strange promotional material is hardly giving anything away about the sound of their forthcoming material, aside from it being...sort of...'beachy'?... we imagine we'll have more news as of January 19, as shown on the shell's accompanying note.

Fall Out Boy's seventh studio album, Mania, was released in 2018.

Check out the seashell delivery below: