ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louder

Fall Out Boy are mailing seashells to their fans (as well as Bring Me The Horizon's Oli Sykes), and no one knows why

By Liz Scarlett
Louder
Louder
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OYAXs_0kAqTOMA00

Over recent weeks, Fall Out Boy have been promoting their upcoming new album via an array of cryptic messages, such as beach postcards, newspaper adverts and claymation videos.

The pop-punk/emo band's latest offerings comes in the form of seashells, delivered to the homes of their fans, as well as to Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Sykes , for some reason.

On receiving the item, the singer took to Instagram to express his confusion in a story, writing: “Wtf what is this & why is it at my house".

The post showed a large pink seashell with '1 of 13' written in the centre, alongside an accompanying note that read the title 'A Homeboy's Life', alongside the date January 19, 2023, a large font displaying 'Love From The Otherside', followed by each bandmember's initials and their name.

Fall Out Boy also incorporated the beachy theme on postcards that were sent out in December, which were supposedly delivered from a place called ‘Pink Seashell Beach’.

A message on the postcards read: "I saw you in a bright clear field. Hurricane heat in my head. The kind of pain you feel to get good in the end. Inscribed like stone and faded by the rain: ‘Give up what you love give up what you love before it does you in…".

The band also launched a website addressed as Sending My Love From Pink Seashell Beach, which on the homepage displayed a pink shell that read the message "The answers are all inside of this”. After clicking on the shell, a black screen appears with the line: "The beach was never real. None of it is.” Cryptic!

Before the delivery of the mysterious, deceased marine mollusks, the band sent out an email also containing the phrase 'A Homeboy's Life', alongside the message: "We spent the last year jamming ideas in a tiny room [and] can’t wait to share them with you.

“Thanks for always sticking around. Thanks for working the beat. Spoiler alert: we got more than a gold watch coming for you next year.”

Although their strange promotional material is hardly giving anything away about the sound of their forthcoming material, aside from it being...sort of...'beachy'?... we imagine we'll have more news as of January 19, as shown on the shell's accompanying note.

Fall Out Boy's seventh studio album, Mania, was released in 2018.

Check out the seashell delivery below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jprXu_0kAqTOMA00

(Image credit: Bring Me The Horizon / Oli Sykes / NME)

Comments / 1

Related
ETOnline.com

Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes New Baby With John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are proud parents to a newborn baby!. Legend confirmed the news Friday evening at a private concert, sharing that he and Teigen welcomed their baby earlier in the day, according to People, who were the first to report. Teigen first broke the news that she...
wegotthiscovered.com

Zoinks! Audiences are casually ripping ‘Velma’ to shreds, and not just because Shaggy’s a stoner

Well, folks. Velma just dropped its first two episodes, but as we might have expected from the teaser and trailer, we’re not in Kansas anymore — and this isn’t the Mystery Inc. that we’re used to. When Velma was initially announced, this might have been refreshing to hear, but now that we’re getting a real look at HBO’s hazardous portrayals of Hanna-Barbera’s beloved characters, our hopes for new Scooby-Doo content are all but dashed. Don’t be fooled by Velma‘s 60% score on Rotten Tomatoes; fans aren’t pleased at all, which couldn’t be more obvious from the 18% audience score that rose slightly from a previous 14%.
KANSAS STATE
Deadline

Michelle Yeoh Tells Golden Globes To “Shut Up” For Trying To Cut Her Off, Delivers Passionate Speech About “Fight” To Make It In Hollywood

Michelle Yeoh was a winner at the Golden Globes on Tuesday when she became the recipient of the trophy for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her work on Everything Everywhere All at Once. RELATED: Golden Globes 2023: Deadline’s Complete Coverage The star took the stage at the Beverly Hilton and recalled her journey to Hollywood. After receiving the trophy onstage from presenter Ana de Armas, Yeoh said, “I’m just gonna stand here and take this all in. Forty years, not letting go of this.” Related Story Golden Globes: ‘The Fabelmans’ Wins Best Motion Picture Drama – Complete Winners...
game-news24.com

Netflix Officially has a new worst-viewed movie of all time

The TV news for the Witcher is now getting worse. First, there was the announcement that Henry Cavill will depart the show shortly before the end of the upcoming third season and will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth. Now looks like a new-found series. The witcher: Blood Origin is the worst-reviewed original program on Netflix to date.
netflixjunkie.com

After Daemon Targaryen & Warhammer 40,000 Henry Cavill Now Becomes Omni Man Post DCEU Exit

British A-lister Henry Cavill has forever been a sought-after star among Hollywood producers owing to his perfect combination of looks, physique, and combat skills. Not to mention, the Superhero maestro is frequently the first choice of fans to inherit the seat of the James Bond franchise. Now, there is a possibility that he might also become the face of the highly acclaimed animated show Invincible.
Louder

Louder

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy