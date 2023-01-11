Read full article on original website
IndependentEmpatheticMindfulDad
2d ago
Yes, definitely a serial killer. We have two active serial killers. Chicago also refuses to acknowledge the Chicago Strangler, active 2001-2018, 50+ murdered women
Along DuSable Lake Shore Drive, a second loss for grieving woman
CHICAGO (CBS) – On DuSable Lake Shore Drive, a car slammed into a pole and took it out, but it's what else was a casualty that was a real gut punch to a Chicago woman.CBS 2's Noel Brennan had the story on what seems to be a cursed spot on the road.That's especially true during rush hour and especially for those trying to cross the busy road on foot or bike. Last year, there was a deadly crash at the spot and last month, that same loss was felt all over again.Before they picked a home, Jaime Bolognone and Gerardo...
Careful: Snowmelt Leads to ‘Quicksand Like’ Conditions on Lake Michigan Beach
With a mild winter to start January 2023, if you live in the Great Lakes region, you may be tempted to take a walk along the beach. You may need to be careful you don't come upon a section of beach that is essentially quicksand. Check out the conditions at...
Body pulled from Lake Michigan identified as Indiana man
A Chicago marine unit pulled the body of a Gary, Ind. man from Lake Michigan near the Gold Coast neighborhood on Sunday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Baby found dead at West Garfield Park apartment
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating after an infant boy was found unresponsive in a West Side apartment on Friday. Around 1:48 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 3900 block of W. Flournoy Street. A 3-month-old boy was discovered unresponsive in the home and transported to Stroger Hospital...
FOX 28 Spokane
Man charged in gang-related killing of Chicago girl in 2016
CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago man has been charged with killing a teenage girl in 2016 to boost his standing in a gang. Authorities say a grand jury indicted Patrick Johnson on a charge of murder in aid of racketeering. Johnson is accused of shooting 15-year-old Veronica Lopez while the girl was riding in a vehicle on Lake Shore Drive during the 2016 Memorial Day weekend. Dozens of people were shot in Chicago and at least six died over the three-day period. Johnson was arrested Friday. No lawyer was listed yet in the federal online case file.
NBC Chicago
Trapped Worker Pulled From Debris After Bronzeville Building Collapses Thursday
A worker was transported in grave condition to a nearby hospital Thursday after being trapped under piles of debris following a building collapse in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood, Chicago fire officials said. According to tweet around 11:15 a.m. from Chicago fire officials, a "still and box building" had collapsed in the...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Palos Park doctor pens bioterror novel
Dr. Jenna Podjasek is an allergist/immunologist who trained at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., and now works in Oak Forest, but the Palos Park resident also has a passion for writing. Now, she has combined those two interests to publish her first novel. “Particles in the Air,” a bioterrorism-themed...
Larry Hoover: A Comprehensive Look At The Life and Legacy of The Notorious Gang Leader
Led by Larry Hoover, the Gangster Disciples controlled large portions of the city's South and West sides during the 1970s and 1980s The post Larry Hoover: A Comprehensive Look At The Life and Legacy of The Notorious Gang Leader appeared first on NewsOne.
'She's not serious': Lightfoot opponent 'Chuy' Garcia slams mayor on public safety
Arguing that a mayor who “cannot keep us safe” is a mayor Chicago “cannot afford to keep,” U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia on Friday unveiled a sweeping plan to stop the violent crime that is foremost on the minds of voters.
Chicago building collapse buries worker, who is pulled from debris in grave condition
Fire crews in Chicago rescued a worker who was trapped after a vacant building under construction partially collapsed. The man was in grave condition.
Woman Struck by CTA Bus to Receive $20M Settlement
A Chicago woman who was seriously injured after being struck and dragged by a CTA bus in Streeterville has agreed to a $20 million settlement. Attorneys for 59-year-old Diane Schachner announced the settlement Friday, more than three years after Schachner suffered serious leg injuries when she was dragged nearly 30 feet by the bus.
Employee says he was stiffed by home remodeling company
CHICAGO (CBS) -- On Thursday night, we told you about a suburban home remodeling company accused of taking tens of thousands of dollars in deposits and disappearing.We have already met some of the victims. On Friday, we heard from a former employee – who says he is owed a large amount of money.CBS 2's Charlie De Mar spoke to the former sales manager of Window Depot USA of Chicago - who said not only were customers taken advantage of, but so was he.On top of it all, he said his own family has fallen victim as well."I can't believe this...
Homeowners out thousands after they say home remodeling company never showed up
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than a dozen customers of a suburban home remodeling company are out big bucks -- tens of thousands of dollars in some cases.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Thursday night, the window installing contractors disappeared, and now the homeowners are turning to us for answers.Jordan and Vicki Kerr were ready to make a major cosmetic investment to their Buffalo Grove home."It was going to look so nice," said Vicki Kerr. "We saved up for this. It took us five years to finally do something about it."The Kerrs cut a check for $19,741 to Window Depot...
'Just couldn't believe it': Chicago woman gets sister's ashes found in U-Haul truck
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's not the kind of thing you would expect to misplace: human ashes.But that's exactly what U-Haul staff in Logan Square found in one of their trucks and that discovery set off a big search. Sara Machi has the story you'll see Only on 2.You can imagine how surprising it would be find ashes left in the back of a U-Haul truck. But staff weren't the only ones who were surprised.Because we found out -- the deceased's family members had no idea the ashes were missing."I loved her and the Lord blessed me and he...he brought her...
fox32chicago.com
4 businesses broken into overnight on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Several stores were broken into early Thursday in the O'Hare neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. A burglar alarm alerted Chicago police officers to four businesses that had shattered windows around 3 a.m. in the 5300 block of North Cumberland Avenue, officials said. Police conducted a search but were...
Study: Chicago is most congested city in the country, 2nd in the world
CHICAGO — It’s not Los Angeles or New York City that has people stuck in traffic the longest. Turns out, the Windy City takes the cake. According to the analytics firm Inrix, the average Chicago driver lost 155 hours sitting in traffic in 2022, up from 104 hours in 2021, and marking the second year […]
cwbchicago.com
New details emerge as second man is charged with dumping guns during Near North Side SWAT incident
Chicago — New details emerged Thursday as a second man accused of being involved in a Chicago police SWAT incident at a Near North Side apartment building was held without bail on gun and stolen motor vehicle charges. Prosecutors say he and the previously charged man, Trevon Garland, were arrested together in an unrelated incident in October.
Chicago police ask for help in solving year-old Near West Side murder
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are hoping the public can help solve a year-old murder.Images from a year ago show the suspect running from a shooting in the Near West Side, near Adams and Leavitt.The shooting left a 14-year-old dead. Police are re-releasing the images in hopes of solving the crime.Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police.
DeKalb planning to bring Chicago’s Metra rail service to the city
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb’s City Council unanimously approved a plan to hire a consulting firm to study the expansion of Chicago’s Meta rail service to the city. On Monday, the city council voted to hire a Chicago-based consulting firm for $98,379 to conduct the study. According to WFLD, DeKalb once had passenger train service […]
Chicago bookstore owner's tweet about customer's $800 return goes viral: 'Don’t do this to a small business'
A Chicago bookstore owner's Twitter post about an "expensive" return has gone viral after she alleged a customer returned $800 worth of books that was used as temporary decor.
