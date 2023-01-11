Edited Breaks 2023 Down Streetwear Trends

The influx of cargo pants and oversized fits in 2022 is evidence that streetwear hasn’t lost its influence on mass and luxury markets. The youth-driven fashion genre is taking cues from other categories, however.

A new report by Edited names the six ways streetwear will evolve in 2023. Shaped by celebrity style and viral social media-born aesthetics, the category is leaning into the trends that have affected other areas of fashion including sport and workwear.

Spurred on by Y2K and gorpcore trends, cargo pants will continue to be a foundational piece in streetwear wardrobes. In 2022, Edited said “the mass market took note” of the utility bottom as new arrivals rose 198 percent in women’s and 98 percent in men’s in terms of previous three month year-over-year increases.

“Gen Z’s penchant for all things Y2K instigated the parachute shape as a key item, accounting for 20 percent of first majority sell outs over the period in women’s wear. Male customers bought into more classic outdoor utility styles, with 75 percent of sales made up of black, green, brown and gray,” Edited reported.

While parachute pants helped put the voluminous style on the map, Edited sees elevated fabrics like silk and satin as ways to update women’s cargo pants in 2023. For men’s, think technical fabrications, sporty details and cropped length that nod to dad style.

Across genders, grunge themes will cause cargo options to spill over into denim, an area already seeing significant growth across menswear and womenswear in the mass market, with options climbing 257 percent and 971 percent year-over-year in Fall 2022, respectively.

Another ’90s staple is cementing its place in streetwear collections: the maxi skirt. Long skirts made up 29 percent of skirt arrivals in the mass market, with Edited tracking Bella Hadid-approved cargo styles as best-sellers as well as low-rises, parachute, and denim versions.

“Denim is the runway-approved fabric underpinning this trend in 2023. With grunge hysteria dominating collections, fraying and acid-washing were details from key designers, Diesel and Givenchy,” Edited said.

Sellouts in the luxury category look slightly different with jersey, split hem and metallic iterations at the top.

While women’s cargo pants are going sleeker, Edited sees maxi skirts growing more technical in nature with nylon fabrics, earthy tones and more cargo styling.

Interest in moto jackets is revving up thanks to global superstars Rosalia and Maluma sporting them on stage , and the style serving as a key piece in covetable collaborations like Gucci x Palace.

Edited said moto jacket arrivals in the mass market climbed 74 percent year-over-year in Fall 2022.

Padding, color-blocking and zipper details are tracking in women’s for the new year, while minimal looks are on deck for men’s.

Denim is also playing a role in the (traditional) leather jacket’s comeback. “Those tapping into the 2000s appeal of this trend have had proven success with sell outs on washed styles at Diesel and even biker pants, selling out in just seven days of landing at Bottega Veneta. More directional, denim versions of the style will refresh and support any noughties trend stories already spotted at Diesel and Supreme this year,” Edited said.

Partnerships between The North Face and buzzy brands like sister Supreme, Gucci and KAWS are keeping the fleece top in the spotlight. New mass market arrivals of the gorpcore essential are “steady” and led by neutral colors like brown, according to the report.

This is counter to the 2021 trend for fleeces in psychedelic, stoner motifs.

Despite being placed under a designer lens, functional fleece designs like reversible jackets remain a key selling point. Edited named contrast tape details, half-zips and unconventional silhouettes—like fleece corseted tops for loungewear—as updates for 2023.

The World Cup maybe over but soccer’s influence on streetwear will continue.

Soccer jerseys have been in some of the “biggest collaborations” to drop this year, including Gucci x Palace and Balenciaga x Adidas, Edited said. The unisex top also plays a large role in Martine Rose’s Spring 2023 collection.

There’s room for growth, however. The mass and luxury markets have “only dipped a toe” in the game, Edited said, adding that styles with oversized fits, retro designs and unisex appeal have the most to gain in 2023.

A more classic take on sport is checking into 2023 as well. The preppy aesthetic is carving out a spot in streetwear collections that goes well beyond varsity jackets. Collegiate graphics are “migrating across to sweats, accessories and knitwear,” Edited said.

Expect to see a mix of chinos, oxford shirts, fleeces and knitwear with stripes and V-necks. The classic pieces will also be styled with neon sweats and slouchy sweaters for a youthful vibe.

Edited added that Kith founder Ronnie Fieg’s new gig as the creative director of the New York Knicks will only “propel the trend even further into 2023.”