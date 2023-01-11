ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

This Is The Most Underrated Town In Louisiana

In Louisiana, you may be more familiar with bigger cities like New Orleans or Baton Rouge, but the small towns dotting the Pelican State are worth exploring just as much. Cheapism took a look at lesser-known cities around the country to find the most underrated and overlooked city in each state, from small mountain towns with a booming nightlife to cities that look straight out of a magazine about idyllic American towns. According to the site:
LOUISIANA STATE
107 JAMZ

The 2023 Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off Will Be In Lake Charles!

Louisiana is the largest commercial fishery in the United States, producing over 850 million pounds of seafood annually from the Gulf of Mexico. The Bayou State is only 2nd to Alaska for producing the biggest volume of seafood by state. The Louisiana Seafood Promotion & Marketing Board (LSPMB) wants to keep it that way!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
theadvocate.com

Another Louisiana parish is considering banning kratom, a controversial herbal extract

After two Louisiana parishes banned kratom, Livingston leaders are now also considering whether to prohibit the unregulated herbal extract. Officials are mulling whether they want to ban or regulate the product that some fear could fuel addiction or worsen the effects of other drugs if they are combined. It is part of a larger discourse gripping Louisiana, where kratom has already been outlawed in two parishes. One state lawmaker plans to file a measure to ban the extract in the upcoming Legislative session.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
marinelink.com

Port of South Louisiana Buys Avondale Global Gateway

The Avondale Global Gateway is a logistics hub at site of the former Avondale Shipyard. (Photo: Port of South Louisiana) The Port of South Louisiana (Port SL) said it has reached a deal with T. Parker Host to buy the Avondale Global Gateway, a logistics hub at site of the former Avondale Shipyard.
LOUISIANA STATE
KEDM

$170 million bottling facility to be built in Louisiana

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. – Niagara Bottling has announced it plans to invest up to $160 million to establish a state-of-the-art production facility near Hammond. The company will create 70 new direct jobs with an average annual salary of $55,000. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 100 new indirect jobs, for a total of 170 new jobs in the Southeast Region.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Why Are Egg Prices So High in Louisiana?

You might struggle to find eggs in grocery stores across Louisiana and when you do find them, get ready to pay a premium. Egg prices are skyrocketing across the nation. One of the big problems is a bird flu outbreak. A dozen eggs will set you back more than $3.50 a dozen on average. That price is up 50% from a year ago and it looks like the prices could go even higher.
LOUISIANA STATE
107 JAMZ

Is In-N-Out Burger Next To Come To Louisiana?

After the announcement that Buc-ee's will be coming to Louisiana, In-N-Out followed that up with an amazing announcement of their own that looks like great news for burger fans in Louisiana. In-N-Out's President recently said that the company will start expanding east of Texas starting in Tennesse. She also stated...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

COVID infections rise in Louisiana as new variant gains a foothold

Louisiana is facing a post-holiday increase in COVID cases and hospitalizations, which may be exacerbated in the coming weeks by the busy Carnival season and a new, highly transmissible variant that is gaining steam. "We certainly have seen a bump coming out of the holidays,” said Dr. Joe Kanter, state...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Texas-Based Public Insurance Adjuster Arrested Suspected of Nearly $600,000 in Insurance Fraud in Louisiana

Texas-Based Public Insurance Adjuster Arrested Suspected of Nearly $600,000 in Insurance Fraud in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police have arrested a Texas man affiliated with Texas-based Mitchell Adjusting International LLC for allegedly defrauding homeowners of over $592,000 in insurance claims following Hurricane Ida. Mitchell allegedly solicited victims, secured higher settlements, forged signatures, and failed to transfer payments to homeowners.
LOUISIANA STATE
107 JAMZ

107 JAMZ

Lake Charles, LA
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

107 JAMZ plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy