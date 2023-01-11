Read full article on original website
Buc-ee's is building its first Louisiana location. Here is the city they chose.peaceful prospectsRuston, LA
Update on possible Severe Weather Outbreak for January 3, 2023Limitless Production Group LLCLouisiana State
Cedar Creek and Lincoln Prep Grab All-District 2-1A HonorsUnder The Radar NWLAGrambling, LA
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Louisiana
In Louisiana, you may be more familiar with bigger cities like New Orleans or Baton Rouge, but the small towns dotting the Pelican State are worth exploring just as much. Cheapism took a look at lesser-known cities around the country to find the most underrated and overlooked city in each state, from small mountain towns with a booming nightlife to cities that look straight out of a magazine about idyllic American towns. According to the site:
Louisiana Restaurant Named One Of The 20 Best Steakhouse In The U.S.
Tasting Table released its list of the 20 of the best steakhouses in America and one in Louisiana managed to make the cut.
Earn up to $225k by working at Buc-ee's: Why its employees are the happiest in Texas, South Carolina, and Florida?
Buc-ee's needs no introduction. It is one of the most reputed and fastest-growing companies in Texas, the United States. It not only has locations in Texas but also in Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, Colorado, and Kentucky.
The 2023 Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off Will Be In Lake Charles!
Louisiana is the largest commercial fishery in the United States, producing over 850 million pounds of seafood annually from the Gulf of Mexico. The Bayou State is only 2nd to Alaska for producing the biggest volume of seafood by state. The Louisiana Seafood Promotion & Marketing Board (LSPMB) wants to keep it that way!
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Louisiana
If you're a fan of juicy chicken, crisp waffle fries, and creamy milkshakes, you may be interested to know that a famous restaurant chain with thousands of locations across the country is opening another location in Louisiana this weekend. Read on to learn more.
More than 450,000 La. residents served by water systems rated D or F, new state grades show
For years, Opelousas residents have complained about their city’s antiquated water system, in which leaks under streets cause potholes and brown water flows from their faucets. Now, those residents have confirmation that their water system is failing. The city’s water utility was one of 64 in Louisiana to earn...
Another Louisiana parish is considering banning kratom, a controversial herbal extract
After two Louisiana parishes banned kratom, Livingston leaders are now also considering whether to prohibit the unregulated herbal extract. Officials are mulling whether they want to ban or regulate the product that some fear could fuel addiction or worsen the effects of other drugs if they are combined. It is part of a larger discourse gripping Louisiana, where kratom has already been outlawed in two parishes. One state lawmaker plans to file a measure to ban the extract in the upcoming Legislative session.
One Louisiana City Is Considered One Of America’s Friendliest
Merriam-Webster defines friendly as: of, relating to, or befitting a friend: such as showing kindly interest and goodwill; Not hostile; Cheerful, comforting; serving a beneficial or helpful purpose; not causing or likely to cause harm. You get the picture. So, when studyfinds.org listed the findings of their new report on...
Port of South Louisiana Buys Avondale Global Gateway
The Avondale Global Gateway is a logistics hub at site of the former Avondale Shipyard. (Photo: Port of South Louisiana) The Port of South Louisiana (Port SL) said it has reached a deal with T. Parker Host to buy the Avondale Global Gateway, a logistics hub at site of the former Avondale Shipyard.
$170 million bottling facility to be built in Louisiana
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. – Niagara Bottling has announced it plans to invest up to $160 million to establish a state-of-the-art production facility near Hammond. The company will create 70 new direct jobs with an average annual salary of $55,000. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 100 new indirect jobs, for a total of 170 new jobs in the Southeast Region.
Why Are Egg Prices So High in Louisiana?
You might struggle to find eggs in grocery stores across Louisiana and when you do find them, get ready to pay a premium. Egg prices are skyrocketing across the nation. One of the big problems is a bird flu outbreak. A dozen eggs will set you back more than $3.50 a dozen on average. That price is up 50% from a year ago and it looks like the prices could go even higher.
Crawfish prices up nearly $2 per lb. from last year, highest in years
The Crawfish App, which compares prices for boiled and raw crawfish throughout Louisiana, reports that prices for the yummy mudbugs are higher than they've been in years.
Did You Know Louisiana Has a State Bug & a State Drink?
You probably know a lot of the "Official" state symbols for Louisiana. Like the state bird for Louisiana, of course, the Eastern Brown Pelican. (Although the pelican on the state flag is white? But I digress) Louisiana also has an official state dog, the Catahoula Leopard Dog. The Catahoula was...
Louisiana City Among The 10 Most Miserable Cities In America
24/7 Wall St looked at nearly 400 cities around the country to determine which are the "most miserable."
Louisiana Mega Millions Winners – Points of Purchase Confirmed
We now know where $30,000 in Mega Millions winners were purchased in Louisiana. Three different tickets make three different $10,000 winners.
Is In-N-Out Burger Next To Come To Louisiana?
After the announcement that Buc-ee's will be coming to Louisiana, In-N-Out followed that up with an amazing announcement of their own that looks like great news for burger fans in Louisiana. In-N-Out's President recently said that the company will start expanding east of Texas starting in Tennesse. She also stated...
Daytime Construction on Interstate 10 in St. Martin Parish to Begin on Monday
DOTD officials say a slow moving operation will happen in the inside and outside lanes of I-10 westbound and eastbound from mile marker 108 (1 mile before Breaux Bridge exit) to mile marker 115 (LA 347, Cecilia, Henderson) as workers will be installing rumble strips during the day.
COVID infections rise in Louisiana as new variant gains a foothold
Louisiana is facing a post-holiday increase in COVID cases and hospitalizations, which may be exacerbated in the coming weeks by the busy Carnival season and a new, highly transmissible variant that is gaining steam. "We certainly have seen a bump coming out of the holidays,” said Dr. Joe Kanter, state...
'Only In Your State' Says This is Best All-You-Can-Eat Catfish in Louisiana
The respected website onlyinyourstate,com claims to have found the best-fried catfish all-you-can-eat catfish special in Louisiana.
Texas-Based Public Insurance Adjuster Arrested Suspected of Nearly $600,000 in Insurance Fraud in Louisiana
Texas-Based Public Insurance Adjuster Arrested Suspected of Nearly $600,000 in Insurance Fraud in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police have arrested a Texas man affiliated with Texas-based Mitchell Adjusting International LLC for allegedly defrauding homeowners of over $592,000 in insurance claims following Hurricane Ida. Mitchell allegedly solicited victims, secured higher settlements, forged signatures, and failed to transfer payments to homeowners.
Lake Charles, LA
