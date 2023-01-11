KEARNEY, NE — A Kearney construction company is planning to redevelop a visible property on the east side of town. On Wednesday, the Kearney City Council voted 4-0 to approve a redevelopment project at 1100 E 25th St. Richie Bock Construction plans to demolish the existing building, which used to house a small auto parts shop. In its place, the company will build a 7,500 square-foot steel-frame building that will include retail, office and warehouse space for three businesses. The project will include a new parking lot, sidewalks and landscaping.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO