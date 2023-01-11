ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

Governor's Walk: State officials promoting health and wellness

It’s the end of an era at the Grand Island Police Department, as Chief Robert Falldorf ends a decades-long career with GIPD. The Grand Island Public School Board has chosen Matt Fisher to lead the district. CASA moving to new location. Updated: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:26 PM CST.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Police substation going into Grand Island Library

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- An idea that’s been in the works for 23 years will become a reality in a few weeks. According to Grand Island Library Director Celine Swan, the staff has always wanted to have police at the library since they are at malls, schools, and airports.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Howard Co. cockfighting suspects moving through courts

ST. PAUL, Neb. (KSNB) - Six of the 10 men accused of cockfighting were scheduled for probable cause hearings next month in Howard County Court. They were Eduardo Alcantar, Jose Reyes Jimenez, Martin Montelongo, Jorge Rodriguez and Jesus Serrano Sanchez, all of Grand Island and Angel Gutierrez, of Chapman. Each appeared for an initial court hearing Wednesday in St. Paul and were scheduled for probable cause hearings Feb. 22.
HOWARD COUNTY, NE
James M. Lee

Hastings resident James M. Lee, 86, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings, NE. Per Jim’s wishes, he will be cremated and there will be no services. Private family interment will take place at the McCook Cemetery, McCook, NE. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
HASTINGS, NE
Pamela Lynn “Pam” Fluckey Codr

Former Hastings resident Pamela Lynn “Pam” Fluckey Codr, 64, passed away on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Saunders Medical Center in Wahoo, NE of cardiac arrest. There will be no services. Cremation has taken place and Pam’s ashes will be buried at a later...
HASTINGS, NE
GIPS Board of Education chooses interim superintendent

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Matt Fisher will be taking over for the next 17 months at Grand Island Public Schools. At Thursday’s meeting the Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education approved the contract with Fisher. Officials said he will start Feb. 1, until then Dr. Robin Dexter will...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney City Council approves plan to demolish building, build new structure on E 25th St.

KEARNEY, NE — A Kearney construction company is planning to redevelop a visible property on the east side of town. On Wednesday, the Kearney City Council voted 4-0 to approve a redevelopment project at 1100 E 25th St. Richie Bock Construction plans to demolish the existing building, which used to house a small auto parts shop. In its place, the company will build a 7,500 square-foot steel-frame building that will include retail, office and warehouse space for three businesses. The project will include a new parking lot, sidewalks and landscaping.
KEARNEY, NE
Proposed bill could change how Nebraskans vote

LINCOLN, Neb. — A bill to structure Voter ID in Nebraska was introduced this week in the legislature. The bill as it stands Wednesday could cancel fees to acquire IDs and could largely eliminate voting by mail. An exception could be made for those who show they can’t make...
NEBRASKA STATE
Kearney native and Valparaiso man killed in plane crash near Auburn

AUBURN - The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office reports two fatalities from a plane crash Wednesday. A sheriff’s office press release says Nemaha County 9-1-1 received a call at 11 p.m. regarding a small plane that had departed Lincoln for the Auburn airport and was to return to Lincoln, but had not returned.
AUBURN, NE
Southeast Nebraska plane crash kills 2

NEMAHA COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nemaha County, Nebraska sheriff’s office confirmed two people were killed in a small plane crash Wednesday night. 911 received a call at 11 p.m. that a plane was missing. It had left Lincoln for the airport in Auburn and was supposed to return to Lincoln but never arrived.
AUBURN, NE
Partyline Thursday 1-12

Today’s show is brought to you by: The Kensington, Bert’s Pharmacy, and Jacobi Carpet One. For sale: Electric Griddle 10x20 $10, 402-469-8443. For sale: John Deere Lawn Tractor Frame $50, Mobility Scooter $50, 402-834-0291. Giving away: Firewood, 319 Briggs. For sale: 1996 Chevy Van $1,200 402-366-9899. For sale:...
HASTINGS, NE
Former UNK baseball player killed in plane crash

January is National Oatmeal Month. You can find the recipe for oatmeal pancakes at stirlist.com/oatmeal-pancakes. Registration open for East African safari with the Lincoln Children's Zoo. Learn more about the Africa Safari at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo on, Wednesday, January 18 at 6:00 p.m. in the Zoo’s multipurpose room....
LINCOLN, NE

