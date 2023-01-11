Read full article on original website
Governor's Walk: State officials promoting health and wellness
It’s the end of an era at the Grand Island Police Department, as Chief Robert Falldorf ends a decades-long career with GIPD. The Grand Island Public School Board has chosen Matt Fisher to lead the district. CASA moving to new location. Updated: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:26 PM CST.
Grand Island Police Department’s Chief Falldorf “flying” into retirement
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s the end of an era at the Grand Island Police Department as Chief Robert Falldorf ends a decades-long career with GIPD. The department came together earlier on Friday for the chief’s last day on the job. About 36 and a half years...
Police substation going into Grand Island Library
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- An idea that’s been in the works for 23 years will become a reality in a few weeks. According to Grand Island Library Director Celine Swan, the staff has always wanted to have police at the library since they are at malls, schools, and airports.
Howard Co. cockfighting suspects moving through courts
ST. PAUL, Neb. (KSNB) - Six of the 10 men accused of cockfighting were scheduled for probable cause hearings next month in Howard County Court. They were Eduardo Alcantar, Jose Reyes Jimenez, Martin Montelongo, Jorge Rodriguez and Jesus Serrano Sanchez, all of Grand Island and Angel Gutierrez, of Chapman. Each appeared for an initial court hearing Wednesday in St. Paul and were scheduled for probable cause hearings Feb. 22.
Two Grand Island business owners are looking to build housing units
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — As housing continues to be a huge issue in the state, two Grand Island business owners decided to build homes in the eastern part of the city. Edy and Nancy Hernandez have been owners of La Flor Market and Restaurant for 11 years. Nancy said:...
Small Town Famous renovating, moving into historic Wolbach Building in downtown Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. — A business that got its start selling headbands at volleyball tournaments keeps gaining more fame in Central Nebraska. Small Town Famous is on the move. Jacque Cranson started small with her screen printing and embroidery business 11 years ago. About seven years ago, she opened her first storefront after moving to Hastings.
Finishing touches still needed to complete former Hastings viaduct project
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The former 16th Street viaduct is now just a memory for the citizens of Hastings. Back in December 2021, the Hastings City Council approved a deal with United Contractors, out of Iowa, to get rid of the viaduct for a little more than $1.3 million. The...
James M. Lee
Hastings resident James M. Lee, 86, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings, NE. Per Jim’s wishes, he will be cremated and there will be no services. Private family interment will take place at the McCook Cemetery, McCook, NE. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Two arrested after NSP troopers find 50,000 suspected fentanyl pills during traffic stop
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Two Arizona men are in custody after troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) found 50,000 suspected fentanyl pills during a traffic stop on I-80 near Aurora, Nebraska, according to spokesperson for NSP. The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday when a trooper observed...
Pamela Lynn “Pam” Fluckey Codr
Former Hastings resident Pamela Lynn “Pam” Fluckey Codr, 64, passed away on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Saunders Medical Center in Wahoo, NE of cardiac arrest. There will be no services. Cremation has taken place and Pam’s ashes will be buried at a later...
GIPS Board of Education chooses interim superintendent
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Matt Fisher will be taking over for the next 17 months at Grand Island Public Schools. At Thursday’s meeting the Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education approved the contract with Fisher. Officials said he will start Feb. 1, until then Dr. Robin Dexter will...
Kearney City Council approves plan to demolish building, build new structure on E 25th St.
KEARNEY, NE — A Kearney construction company is planning to redevelop a visible property on the east side of town. On Wednesday, the Kearney City Council voted 4-0 to approve a redevelopment project at 1100 E 25th St. Richie Bock Construction plans to demolish the existing building, which used to house a small auto parts shop. In its place, the company will build a 7,500 square-foot steel-frame building that will include retail, office and warehouse space for three businesses. The project will include a new parking lot, sidewalks and landscaping.
Proposed bill could change how Nebraskans vote
LINCOLN, Neb. — A bill to structure Voter ID in Nebraska was introduced this week in the legislature. The bill as it stands Wednesday could cancel fees to acquire IDs and could largely eliminate voting by mail. An exception could be made for those who show they can’t make...
Kearney native and Valparaiso man killed in plane crash near Auburn
AUBURN - The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office reports two fatalities from a plane crash Wednesday. A sheriff’s office press release says Nemaha County 9-1-1 received a call at 11 p.m. regarding a small plane that had departed Lincoln for the Auburn airport and was to return to Lincoln, but had not returned.
Southeast Nebraska plane crash kills 2
NEMAHA COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nemaha County, Nebraska sheriff’s office confirmed two people were killed in a small plane crash Wednesday night. 911 received a call at 11 p.m. that a plane was missing. It had left Lincoln for the airport in Auburn and was supposed to return to Lincoln but never arrived.
Partyline Thursday 1-12
Today’s show is brought to you by: The Kensington, Bert’s Pharmacy, and Jacobi Carpet One. For sale: Electric Griddle 10x20 $10, 402-469-8443. For sale: John Deere Lawn Tractor Frame $50, Mobility Scooter $50, 402-834-0291. Giving away: Firewood, 319 Briggs. For sale: 1996 Chevy Van $1,200 402-366-9899. For sale:...
Former UNK baseball player killed in plane crash
January is National Oatmeal Month. You can find the recipe for oatmeal pancakes at stirlist.com/oatmeal-pancakes. Registration open for East African safari with the Lincoln Children's Zoo. Learn more about the Africa Safari at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo on, Wednesday, January 18 at 6:00 p.m. in the Zoo’s multipurpose room....
5-Star Performer: Hastings’ Nonneman hits game-winner against Adams Central
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Tis the season for wild game altering buzzer beaters. Aaron Nonneman of Hastings High had one more opportunity... the senior banked the game winning three pointer for the victory, but Nonneman was quick to share all his credit with his teammates. “It was pretty cool, it...
