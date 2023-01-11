The CC 8th Grade Boys took on Faith Christian in the opening round of the WCJC tournament on Thursday night. This was a rematch from two weeks ago when CC came away with the win. This night would be different as Faith came out ready and the Knights did not – falling behind 18-4 after the 1st quarter. From here it was an uphill battle but CC did fight their way back into it. With just over 3 minutes to go the Knights cut the lead to just 5 points and even had the ball. That possession unfortunately ended in a CC shot that looked good but rolled off the rim. On the Eagles next opportunity, they not only scored – but then stole the Knights inbounds pass and scored again. That second basket seemed to be the dagger that finished off CC as they fell to the Eagles 43-35. Joey Metzger led the Knights with 16 points. He was followed by Kolton Minnich who finished with 11 points and 4 assists – and Dominick Delgatto added 5 points and 6 rebounds. The loss put CC in the consolation game against Rensselaer.

2 DAYS AGO