Girls 8th Grade Basketball falls to Klondike Middle School 22 – 16
The 8th grade Lady Knights opened the season in a tough wild environment. A very robust and rowdy boys student section made it a great environment for basketball. In a very physical contest where the Knights were whistled for more fouls than they had points, they showed tremendous grit and fight. The Nuggets prevailed 22 to 16. Poor shooting ultimately led to the Knights demise. Lauren Potts overcame a sluggish start to lead the way with 11 points. Sarah Switzer added 5 points before fouling out. Several ice bathes will be needed I’m sure before the Knights return to action Monday at Rensselaer to begin WCJC action.
CC 8th Grade Boys fall to Faith in opening round of WCJC Tournament 43-35
The CC 8th Grade Boys took on Faith Christian in the opening round of the WCJC tournament on Thursday night. This was a rematch from two weeks ago when CC came away with the win. This night would be different as Faith came out ready and the Knights did not – falling behind 18-4 after the 1st quarter. From here it was an uphill battle but CC did fight their way back into it. With just over 3 minutes to go the Knights cut the lead to just 5 points and even had the ball. That possession unfortunately ended in a CC shot that looked good but rolled off the rim. On the Eagles next opportunity, they not only scored – but then stole the Knights inbounds pass and scored again. That second basket seemed to be the dagger that finished off CC as they fell to the Eagles 43-35. Joey Metzger led the Knights with 16 points. He was followed by Kolton Minnich who finished with 11 points and 4 assists – and Dominick Delgatto added 5 points and 6 rebounds. The loss put CC in the consolation game against Rensselaer.
