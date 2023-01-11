ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

TN childcare costs exceed rental rates: State of the Child Report released

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — How well are kids and their families in the state of Tennessee faring? A report just released today highlights the well-being of our kids after the pandemic. The Tennessee Commission on Children & Youth (TCCY) published the 2022 State of the Child Report. The statistics give insight into how children are recovering from social, educational and economic challenges associated with the pandemic.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Tennessee Lawmakers react to 'State of the Child' Report

The Tennessee ‘State of the Child’ report found our state had the highest rate of foster care instability in the nation at nearly 34%. That problem runs hand-in-hand with overall instability at the Department of Children's Services. Tennessee Lawmakers react to ‘State of the Child’ …
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Foster care report for Tennessee

After being revived from an overdose, Knoxville Fire Department officials said the man fled the scene, risking the lives of first responders in the parking lot.
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Tennessee bill would take pulse of Tennesseans' thoughts on marijuana on 2024 ballot

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee lawmaker wants the 2024 November ballot to include questions on how Tennesseans feel about marijuana. Representative Jesse Chism (D-Memphis-85) is the sponsor of HB0173. The bill directs the county election commissions to include three questions on the November 2024 ballot and then use the information to share with the General Assembly to use for future decision making.
TENNESSEE STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: New laws going into effect in Tennessee, Virginia

The new year brings tax relief to some Tennessee farmers and a raise for Virginia minimum-wage workers. New state laws go into effect either Jan. 1, or July 1, and some may affect you. “Dallas’s Law” is now on the books in Tennessee, named for Dallas Barrett, who died of...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

New law extends foster care for Tennessee kids

Officials at 'youth villages' tell us a new federal law for extended foster care is now available for kids in the state of Tennessee. Officials at 'youth villages' tell us a new federal law for extended foster care is now available for kids in the state of Tennessee. The Seven...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

What is the lightning capital of Tennessee?

Report: 1 in 6 TN high school girls experienced dating …. A new report from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth found one in six Tennessee high school girls reported experiencing physical dating violence in 2019.
NASHVILLE, TN
WATE

Tennessee bill would allow armed teachers

A new bill will be presented allowing superintendents in Tennessee to carry a gun at school.
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVCFOX

Tennessee lawmakers want to ban implicit bias training requirements for school personnel

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Two Tennessee lawmakers are sponsoring legislation which would prevent schools, colleges, and state institutions from requiring implicit bias training. Implicit bias training, also known as unconscious bias training, is training aimed at helping teachers and others identify biases in thinking which could affect instruction. A clearer definition as stated in the bill is "a training or other educational program designed to expose an individual to biases that the training's or educational program's developer or designer presumes the individual to unconsciously, subconsciously, or unintentionally possess that predispose the individual to be unfairly prejudiced in favor of or against a thing, person, or group to adjust the individual's patterns of thinking in order to eliminate the individual's unconscious bias or prejudice."
TENNESSEE STATE
993thex.com

Center For Disease And Control Says Tennessee’s Homicide Rate One Of The Nation’s Highest

During the last reporting period in 2020, the State of Tennessee recorded 753 deaths classified as homicides and that’s one of the highest Homicide rates in the country. Tennessee ranks ahead of Virginia and below Mississippi which has the highest rate in the country. Tennessee’s most recent rate places it at 7th in the nation in terms of homicide putting them below South Carolina and above Maryland.
TENNESSEE STATE

