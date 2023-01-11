ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Selena Gomez brings her little sister as date to Golden Globes: ‘Stole the show’

Selena Gomez brought her younger sister as her date to this year’s Golden Globes, prompting praise from her fans.The 30-year-old singer arrived at the 80th annual awards ceremony in a black, velvet gown and her hair in a high ponytail. She was accompanied by her half-sister, Gracie. When Gomez was 20, her mother, Mandy Teefey, welcomed Gracie with her stepfather, Brian.While posing on the red carpet on Tuesday, Gomez gestured towards her younger sister as captured in a sweet video shared by Golden Globes’ Twitter account.After the nine-year-old, who wore a short gold dress, ran over to her older...
Decider.com

Austin Butler’s Golden Globes Speech Roasted On Twitter: “Can’t Believe He’s Still Using That Elvis Voice”

It’s been nearly three years since Elvis began filming and Austin Butler still can’t drop the sultry, Southern accent he adopted to play the ’50’s radio star. But, Golden Globe viewers weren’t going to let him off the hook when he slipped into the accent while accepting his award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy at the 80th annual ceremony.
WWD

Golden Globes 2023 Preview: Fashion ‘Gone Wild’

“Now that the Globes are back, let’s have fun,” said stylist Jennifer Austin. The fashion world seems ready for the first major red-carpet moment of the year when the award show returns Tuesday. And while there may be a slight shadow looming over the carpet, the industry is looking forward.More from WWDBaby2Baby Holiday Toys & Basics Distribution Launch 2022 With Lauren Sanchez, Lori Harvey & More StarsInside the New L.A. Loewe StoreThe Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture Exhibition “The strides that they made and changes that they made were good,” Austin continued, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. She’s dressing Angela Bassett, nominated...
Rolling Stone

Brendan Fraser Loses Golden Globe for ‘The Whale’ After Protesting Event

Brendan Fraser lost at the Golden Globes on Tuesday night for his performance in The Whale. The actor was up for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association award for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture, but was beaten out for the trophy by Elvis star Austin Butler. Fraser famously declined to attend the event after he accused the organization’s former president Philip Berk of groping him in 2003. “I cannot believe I’m here right now. I just want to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press for this honor. I want to also say to my fellow nominees: you have turned in...
The Hill

Golden Globes host tears into Hollywood Foreign Press Association: ‘I’m here because I’m Black’

Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael used his opening monologue Tuesday night to tear into the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which hosts the awards ceremony, amid controversy surrounding the lack of diversity among its members.  “Welcome to the 80th annual Golden Globe awards. I am your host Jerrod Carmichael,” the 35-year-old comedian said at the…
HollywoodLife

Ines De Ramon Enjoys Shopping Day After Romantic Vacay With Brad Pitt: Photo

Brad Pitt‘s new girlfriend, jewelry designer Ines de Ramon, is back in California following her New Year’s trip to Cabo with the Oscar-winning actor. Ines, 30, was seen bundled up in a black puffer jacket as she shopped with a friend in Los Angeles on Jan. 5, 2023. Just a few days earlier, she and Brad, 59, were photographed soaking up the sun at a Mexican resort to celebrate the New Year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
POPSUGAR

Rihanna Wears a Dramatic Off-the-Shoulder Gown For Surprise Golden Globes Debut

Trust Rihanna to sneak into the Golden Globes in an incredible look. On Jan. 10, the multihyphenate arrived fashionably late to the ceremony with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, skipping the stylish red carpet beforehand. Though a low-key arrival, the upcoming Super Bowl performer turned heads in her black velvet Schiaparelli gown with dramatic puff sleeves. Paired with matching opera gloves and a floor-length train, the off-the-shoulder neckline also highlighted her opulent diamond statement necklace from Cartier. She completed the look with earrings from the jeweler, Giuseppe Zanotti heels, and a cube purse from Roger Vivier.
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes

Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
The Independent

Fans praise sweet moment Colin Farrell helped Jennifer Coolidge to Golden Globes stage to accept her award

Colin Farrell has earned praise for his chivalry after he was captured jumping out of his seat to offer an arm to Jennifer Coolidge as she made her way to the Golden Globes stage to accept her award.On Tuesday, the Golden Globes returned after a hiatus last year and offered a number of notable moments including host Jerrod Carmichael’s shocking Scientology joke and Rihanna’s fashionably late arrival.The awards show also included a heartwarming moment between two of its winners, Jennifer Coolidge and Colin Farrell.The moment took place shortly after Coolidge, who wore a black sequin Dolce & Gabbana gown...

