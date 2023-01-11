Read full article on original website
Selena Gomez brings her little sister as date to Golden Globes: ‘Stole the show’
Selena Gomez brought her younger sister as her date to this year’s Golden Globes, prompting praise from her fans.The 30-year-old singer arrived at the 80th annual awards ceremony in a black, velvet gown and her hair in a high ponytail. She was accompanied by her half-sister, Gracie. When Gomez was 20, her mother, Mandy Teefey, welcomed Gracie with her stepfather, Brian.While posing on the red carpet on Tuesday, Gomez gestured towards her younger sister as captured in a sweet video shared by Golden Globes’ Twitter account.After the nine-year-old, who wore a short gold dress, ran over to her older...
Jenna Ortega Stuns on Golden Globes Red Carpet With Ethereal Cut-Out Gown
The actress turned heads on the red carpet.
seventeen.com
Zendaya Breaks Silence on Golden Globes Win After Skipping Ceremony: ’I'm Honestly at a Loss for Words’
Zendaya wasn't at the Golden Globes tonight, but she still hit a career milestone at the ceremony, winning her first-ever Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama Series. When she was announced as the winner for her work in Euphoria as Rue, the presenters explained she couldn't attend because she was working.
Billy Porter Stuns in a Christian Siriano Magenta Tuxedo Dress on the Golden Globes Red Carpet
Billy Porter stunned in a Christian Siriano tuxedo dress on the 80th annual Golden Globes red carpet. He paired the ensemble with a pair of white chunky platform boots and silver earrings.
Emily Ratajkowski Just Paired The Low-Rise Mini Skirt Trend With Knee-High Socks And She Looks Incredible
One trend that the A-listers aren’t leaving behind in 2022 is the low-rise skirt trend, as model and undisputed trend-setter Emily Ratajkowski has once again stepped out in one; and we think her latest outing might just be her sexiest one to date!. Emily Ratajkowski Stuns In New York...
Austin Butler’s Golden Globes Speech Roasted On Twitter: “Can’t Believe He’s Still Using That Elvis Voice”
It’s been nearly three years since Elvis began filming and Austin Butler still can’t drop the sultry, Southern accent he adopted to play the ’50’s radio star. But, Golden Globe viewers weren’t going to let him off the hook when he slipped into the accent while accepting his award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy at the 80th annual ceremony.
Golden Globes 2023 Preview: Fashion ‘Gone Wild’
“Now that the Globes are back, let’s have fun,” said stylist Jennifer Austin. The fashion world seems ready for the first major red-carpet moment of the year when the award show returns Tuesday. And while there may be a slight shadow looming over the carpet, the industry is looking forward.More from WWDBaby2Baby Holiday Toys & Basics Distribution Launch 2022 With Lauren Sanchez, Lori Harvey & More StarsInside the New L.A. Loewe StoreThe Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture Exhibition “The strides that they made and changes that they made were good,” Austin continued, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. She’s dressing Angela Bassett, nominated...
Salma Hayek Walked the Golden Globes Red Carpet in a Sheer Corset Gown
Leave it to Salma Hayek to bring the glitz and glamour to the 2023 Golden Globe Awards red carpet. The actor arrived at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 10, in a sheer, flapper-inspired Gucci gown with glitzy fringe details and a stunning bustier with visible boning.
Angela Bassett Looks Stunning In Yellow Jumpsuit
Angela Bassett was spotted serving a LEWK in a yellow jumpsuit that we love.
Jennifer Coolidge’s Golden Globes speech gave a glimpse into Hollywood’s brutal battle for survival
The "White Lotus" star thanked Ryan Murphy and show creator Mike White for keeping her career alive.
3 Unflattering Haircuts That Make Women Over 40 Look So Much Older
New year, new you, new ‘do! When heading to the salon for a fresh new haircut for the new year, it’s great to bring a reference photo to show your stylist. If your goal is to rock a youthful style that highlights your best features (and doesn’t inadvertently age you), it’s also important to know what best suits your face shape and hair texture. What looks good on someone with a heart-shaped face and curly hair, may not be flattering on a rectangular face with straight hair. It’s also important to get regular trims to ensure your haircut is looking its best. Without considering these factors, you may be left with a haircut that doesn’t suit you or, worse, ages you 10 years!
Brendan Fraser Loses Golden Globe for ‘The Whale’ After Protesting Event
Brendan Fraser lost at the Golden Globes on Tuesday night for his performance in The Whale. The actor was up for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association award for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture, but was beaten out for the trophy by Elvis star Austin Butler. Fraser famously declined to attend the event after he accused the organization’s former president Philip Berk of groping him in 2003. “I cannot believe I’m here right now. I just want to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press for this honor. I want to also say to my fellow nominees: you have turned in...
Golden Globes host tears into Hollywood Foreign Press Association: ‘I’m here because I’m Black’
Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael used his opening monologue Tuesday night to tear into the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which hosts the awards ceremony, amid controversy surrounding the lack of diversity among its members. “Welcome to the 80th annual Golden Globe awards. I am your host Jerrod Carmichael,” the 35-year-old comedian said at the…
Kevin Smith's Reaction To Finding Out That's Sigourney Weaver In Avatar 2 Is Pretty Great
Sigourney Weaver is 73. But she plays a teenager in Avatar: The Way of Water. And that blew Kevin Smith's mind.
Ines De Ramon Enjoys Shopping Day After Romantic Vacay With Brad Pitt: Photo
Brad Pitt‘s new girlfriend, jewelry designer Ines de Ramon, is back in California following her New Year’s trip to Cabo with the Oscar-winning actor. Ines, 30, was seen bundled up in a black puffer jacket as she shopped with a friend in Los Angeles on Jan. 5, 2023. Just a few days earlier, she and Brad, 59, were photographed soaking up the sun at a Mexican resort to celebrate the New Year.
Ines de Ramon Rocks Crop Top & Jeans After Skipping Golden Globes With Brad Pitt
Ines de Ramon was out in Los Angeles on Jan. 11, looking effortlessly chic in a crop top and jeans. The 30-year-old girlfriend of Brad Pitt skipped the Golden Globes with her beau the night before but it didn’t seem to bother her as she looked stylish in her outfit.
Rihanna Wears a Dramatic Off-the-Shoulder Gown For Surprise Golden Globes Debut
Trust Rihanna to sneak into the Golden Globes in an incredible look. On Jan. 10, the multihyphenate arrived fashionably late to the ceremony with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, skipping the stylish red carpet beforehand. Though a low-key arrival, the upcoming Super Bowl performer turned heads in her black velvet Schiaparelli gown with dramatic puff sleeves. Paired with matching opera gloves and a floor-length train, the off-the-shoulder neckline also highlighted her opulent diamond statement necklace from Cartier. She completed the look with earrings from the jeweler, Giuseppe Zanotti heels, and a cube purse from Roger Vivier.
Twitter Rejects Rihanna’s Upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Performance: “She Might as Well Stay Home”
Rihanna is hyping her return to the stage next month with a 30-second teaser trailer for her anticipated halftime performance at the 2023 Super Bowl — but some people are feeling underwhelmed. The trailer, which dropped at midnight, jumps right into Rihanna’s absence from the music industry over the...
Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes
Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
Fans praise sweet moment Colin Farrell helped Jennifer Coolidge to Golden Globes stage to accept her award
Colin Farrell has earned praise for his chivalry after he was captured jumping out of his seat to offer an arm to Jennifer Coolidge as she made her way to the Golden Globes stage to accept her award.On Tuesday, the Golden Globes returned after a hiatus last year and offered a number of notable moments including host Jerrod Carmichael’s shocking Scientology joke and Rihanna’s fashionably late arrival.The awards show also included a heartwarming moment between two of its winners, Jennifer Coolidge and Colin Farrell.The moment took place shortly after Coolidge, who wore a black sequin Dolce & Gabbana gown...
