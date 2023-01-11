Read full article on original website
Related
Golf.com
Fully Equipped mailbag: Are carbon composites here to stay?
Welcome to another edition of the Fully Equipped mailbag, an interactive GOLF.com series in which we field your hard-hitting gear questions. Is carbon technology here to stay or is it just a passing fad until the next big thing? – Adam B., Louisiana. Great question and no need to...
Golf.com
FIRST LOOK: Cobra unveils three new King Tour irons for 2023
Cobra’s King Tour ($1299/7-piece set), King Tour CB ($1199/7-piece set) and King Tour MB ($1199/7-piece set) irons will be available at retail on Feb. 3. MORE FROM OUR 2023 CLUBTEST COVERAGE: A first look at Cobra’s Aerojet driver and fairway woods | What’s new with Cobra’s Aerojet hybrids and irons | A 6-handicap tested Cobra’s new Aerojet and King clubs. Here’s what he learned. | 4 areas where Cobra’s Aerojet driver excels, according to our robot | WATCH: Can Cobra’s Aerojet drivers follow up on their recent RoboTest success?
Golf Digest
Cobra King Tour, King CB/MB irons: What you need to know
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Cobra’s latest iron introductions include a revamped King Tour model and an update to the company’s CB/MB model. All employ a five-step forging process that not only produces repeatable shapes and spec tolerances, but enhances the feel of the iron as well. A King Tec utility iron also was introduced for those needing more help getting their long irons airborne.
Callaway Launches Paradym family of drivers, fairway woods, hybrids and irons
Callaway Golf has released its newest family of woods and irons, the Paradym Series, and with the help of multi-material construction and advanced technologies, the brand is trying to bring more distance, stability and customization to golfers of every level. The three Paradym drivers (the standard Paradym, low-spin Triple Diamond...
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods reveals why amateurs will love the new TaylorMade Stealth 2 Driver
Tiger Woods has taken to social media to give his early thoughts on the new TaylorMade Stealth 2 Driver for 2023. Woods may have only played in a handful of tournaments in 2022 as he continues his rehab following his horror car crash two years ago, but when he did tee it up he was using the TaylorMade Stealth Plus Driver.
thegolfnewsnet.com
Jordan Spieth remembers the last time he flew coach on an airplane, and it wasn’t pretty
Most top-name professional golfers don't fly on commercial jets these days. They have plenty of money to fly private, either as a group or individually. Some even own their own plane. However, that doesn't mean the biggest names in golf don't sometimes find themselves on a plane just like normal...
Golf.com
Rickie Fowler has a new swing. Here’s how it works
Welcome to Play Smart, a regular GOLF.com game-improvement column that will help you play smarter, better golf. Rickie Fowler has a new swing, and analysts are gushing over it. Fowler, long one of the fan favorites on the PGA Tour, has not played his best golf over the last few...
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour pro reveals issue with LIV Golf's Pat Perez: "Have a grand old time!"
PGA Tour pro Joel Dahmen has revealed he is "in the dark" and "nervous" about the upcoming Netflix documentary as he outlined his problem with Pat Perez who left the established circuit to join the LIV Golf League. Speaking to SI's Gabrielle Herzig, Dahmen said he "let it all out...
Golf.com
How to read a putt in 4 steps, according to a Top 100 Teacher
Is an essential skill, but it can be confusing to determine how to best go about it — especially for new players or high handicappers. Settling on a putting routine can pay dividends in your level of focus and concentration, and feeling relaxed and confident over the ball will ultimately help you hole more putts.
Never Leave a Club Behind on the Course With This New Technology
Raise your hand if you ever left a club behind in a round. There's now an app for that, thanks to an aerospace engineer who had some time during the pandemic.
Golf.com
The best way to break 80, according to a Hall-of-Fame Teacher
There are few things in golf better than breaking 80. For a vast majority of golfers, shooting a score that starts with a 7 is the pinnacle of the sport. If you can shoot in the 70s, you graduate from an “ok” player to a “pretty good” one.
Golf.com
Cameron Champ’s insane power wowed playing partners even in junior golf
Few players swing it as hard as Will Gordon, the 26-year-old PGA Tour pro. But one who absolutely can, enough to make Gordon blush, is Cameron Champ. Champ and Gordon grew up playing junior golf together and also played against each other in college. Gordon was the guest on this week’s GOLF Subpar Podcast and quickly brought up Champ’s name when he was asked whose clubhead speed he’s impressed with.
Golf.com
Does the PGA Tour pay winners enough? Pros ponder the question
Should PGA Tour winners cash even bigger checks? Adam Scott thinks it’s worth discussing. Or at least he was intrigued by the idea when a reporter brought it up during Scott’s Sony Open press conference on Tuesday. The PGA Tour has long distributed 18 percent of its tournament...
msn.com
Riding Off into the Sunset: The Greatest Western Film Stars of All Time
Slide 1 of 43: Get ready to feel the heat of the blazing sun, the weight of your trusty six-shooter, and the thrill of a good old-fashioned gunfight as we ride into the wild frontier and explore the most legendary actors to ever grace the screen in a cowboy hat! These actors have cemented their place in film history as masters of this beloved and iconic genre.
msn.com
The car that saved Ford Motor Company
Slide 1 of 22: Delayed by Covid and now the chip shortage, it arrived on US roads in 2022, becoming the first all-electric pickup from a member of the Big Three. Looking back, several other Ford models have enjoyed this level of success. The original Mustang stands out as one of its better-known home runs; the 1949 range is more obscure yet it’s the superstar that saved Ford.So now we’re taking a look at how – and why – Ford developed its 1949 range in record time. Without it, there would likely be no Bronco, Mustang or F-150 Lightning to speak of, which is why the story is important to Ford-fans everywhere:
Golf.com
For golf lovers and relaxation seekers, the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai is a dream that just got dreamier
Hale means “house” in Hawaiian, but it implies more than a roof over your head. The word (pronounced hah-lay) carries a deeper sense of island welcome, with the promise of warm greetings and generous offerings of food and drink. What it doesn’t guarantee is help with your swing.
Golf.com
This gadget makes it easier to record your swing during practice
If you’re grinding on the range alone, it can be tough to get feedback. You might try to prop up your phone on your bag, but the down-the-line view you were hoping for isn’t exactly down-the-line. Without the ability to properly see your swing, you might end up reinforcing bad habits instead of good ones.
Golf.com
‘I would’ve never known’: Rare internal out-of-bounds lurks again at Sony Open
In his pre-tournament press conference at the Sony Open earlier this week, Jordan Spieth was asked about the internal out-of-bounds to the right of Waialae‘s long par-4 13th hole. “The one that doglegs around the bunker? Down the right side?” Spieth said, thinking back on his practice round that...
CAR AND DRIVER
Lexus Reveals Modified SUV Concepts at 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon
Lexus revealed four concepts at the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon, including modified versions of the RZ, RX, GX, and an updated ROV concept from 2022. The RZ Sport concept brings motorsports-inspired bodywork to Lexus's first EV, as well as a more powerful rear motor. The RX and GX Outdoor concepts...
Golf Digest
The 'fantastic and fun' practice trick tour pros use to improve their golf swings
When the ball starts going sideways, most of us head into a state of panic: What am I doing wrong? Where's the glitch in my technique? How can I fix it? Quickly, we risk becoming overwhelmed with intense technical thoughts that will leave us more confused than ever. No golfer...
Comments / 0