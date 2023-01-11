ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Marconews.com

SAG Awards nominations: 'Banshees of Inisherin,' 'Everything Everywhere' lead 2023 field

The morning after Steven Spielberg's coming-of-age drama "The Fabelmans" and dark comedy "The Banshees of Inisherin" scored big at the Golden Globes, the Screen Actors Guild unveiled its field Wednesday, led by "Banshees" and genre-smashing sci-fi film "Everything Everywhere All at Once" with five nominations each. Both are up for...
Marconews.com

What to expect on 'The Bear' Season 2: The 'headaches' awaiting Carmy and crew

PASADENA, Calif. – What’s on the menu for Season 2 of “The Bear”?. Christopher Storer, creator of the FX series streaming on Hulu, provided reporters with an amuse-bouche at a Television Critics Association panel Thursday, teasing the dramedy’s next installment, slated for early summer. The next chapter serves 10 episodes, up from its eight-course debut season released last June.
Us Weekly

Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Husband John Legend

Another one! John Legend confirmed that wife Chrissy Teigen gave birth on Friday, January 13, during a private concert. "What a blessed day," Legend, 44, told the crowd, according to People, who were the first to report the news. The "All of Me" singer added that while he "didn't get a lot of sleep," he felt […]
UTAH STATE
POPSUGAR

Storm Reid and Shedeur Sanders Go Public With Their Romance at "Missing" Premiere

Love is in the air for Storm Reid. On Thursday, the 19-year-old actor made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Shedeur Sanders at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, "Missing," out Jan. 20. The couple looked as cute as can be as they held hands and smiled for the cameras. "He's super sweet, super talented," Reid told Entertainment Tonight of the 20-year-old collegiate football player. "I'm just glad to have him here supporting me."
LOS ANGELES, CA
msn.com

Kanye West marries in private ceremony

Kanye West has got married again. The 'All Day' hitmaker - who split from Kim Kardashian in February 2021 after seven years of marriage - recently exchanged vows with Bianca Censori in a private ceremony, though it is not believed the union is legally binding as they haven't filed a marriage certificate, TMZ reports.
Marconews.com

Austin Butler, Nicolas Cage react to death of Lisa Marie Presley: 'She lit up every room'

Celebrities are mourning Lisa Marie Presley, who died following a hospitalization for an apparent cardiac arrest Thursday. The only child of Elvis Presley was 54. Ex-husband Nicolas Cage called Presley's death "devastating news" in a statement shared with USA TODAY. "Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met....
Marconews.com

American Influencer Awards: Winners include Koya Webb, Brad Mondo, Leslie Quezada

You follow them for style and beauty advice, fitness tips and simply to make you smile. They are your workout partners, stylists and friends. Influencers have been around for more than a decade, but now we often follow their advice ahead of celebrities. Their relatability and transparency draw us closer to them.

