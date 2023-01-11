Read full article on original website
Marconews.com
Mindy Kaling's HBO Max comedy 'Velma' proves 'Scooby-Doo' isn't for kids anymore (and that's OK)
Before you can squeak out a “Jinkies!” the opening scene of the HBO Max animated comedy “Velma” makes it abundantly clear we’re not playing by the old “Scooby-Doo” rules anymore. Naked teen girls tussling in a gym shower is a fairly good hint....
Marconews.com
SAG Awards nominations: 'Banshees of Inisherin,' 'Everything Everywhere' lead 2023 field
The morning after Steven Spielberg's coming-of-age drama "The Fabelmans" and dark comedy "The Banshees of Inisherin" scored big at the Golden Globes, the Screen Actors Guild unveiled its field Wednesday, led by "Banshees" and genre-smashing sci-fi film "Everything Everywhere All at Once" with five nominations each. Both are up for...
Marconews.com
What to expect on 'The Bear' Season 2: The 'headaches' awaiting Carmy and crew
PASADENA, Calif. – What’s on the menu for Season 2 of “The Bear”?. Christopher Storer, creator of the FX series streaming on Hulu, provided reporters with an amuse-bouche at a Television Critics Association panel Thursday, teasing the dramedy’s next installment, slated for early summer. The next chapter serves 10 episodes, up from its eight-course debut season released last June.
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Husband John Legend
Another one! John Legend confirmed that wife Chrissy Teigen gave birth on Friday, January 13, during a private concert. "What a blessed day," Legend, 44, told the crowd, according to People, who were the first to report the news. The "All of Me" singer added that while he "didn't get a lot of sleep," he felt […]
GMA’s Michael Strahan returns to show after taking a break amid backlash for his explosive Prince Harry interview
GOOD Morning America host Michael Strahan has returned to the morning after taking a day off. He was out on Tuesday after he received backlash from his interview with Prince Harry, 38. Michael, 51, doesn’t typically host GMA on Mondays, due to hosting Sunday Night Football the night before.
Katherine Heigl says she felt 'betrayed' when people turned on her after controversial comments about 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Knocked Up'
Katherine Heigl said by constantly apologizing for her "Grey's Anatomy" and "Knocked Up" comments, she "just kept giving the whole thing a heartbeat."
Storm Reid and Shedeur Sanders Go Public With Their Romance at "Missing" Premiere
Love is in the air for Storm Reid. On Thursday, the 19-year-old actor made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Shedeur Sanders at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, "Missing," out Jan. 20. The couple looked as cute as can be as they held hands and smiled for the cameras. "He's super sweet, super talented," Reid told Entertainment Tonight of the 20-year-old collegiate football player. "I'm just glad to have him here supporting me."
msn.com
Kanye West marries in private ceremony
Kanye West has got married again. The 'All Day' hitmaker - who split from Kim Kardashian in February 2021 after seven years of marriage - recently exchanged vows with Bianca Censori in a private ceremony, though it is not believed the union is legally binding as they haven't filed a marriage certificate, TMZ reports.
Marconews.com
Austin Butler, Nicolas Cage react to death of Lisa Marie Presley: 'She lit up every room'
Celebrities are mourning Lisa Marie Presley, who died following a hospitalization for an apparent cardiac arrest Thursday. The only child of Elvis Presley was 54. Ex-husband Nicolas Cage called Presley's death "devastating news" in a statement shared with USA TODAY. "Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met....
Marconews.com
'Titanic': James Cameron cites problem with Jack and Rose door theory, investigates in NatGeo special
Director James Cameron is very aware of the "Titanic" fan theory that says Leonardo DiCaprio's Jack could have survived icy waters by climbing onto the door with Kate Winslet's Rose. With National Geographic's new special "Titanic: 25 Years Later," set to premiere on Sunday, Feb. 5, Cameron is investigating. He...
Marconews.com
Miley Cyrus releases breakup anthem 'Flowers' on ex-husband Liam Hemsworth's birthday
Miley Cyrus has moved on from heartbreak — and she's sharing her healing in a new song. The singer, who's had hits in various genres including country, rock and pop, dropped her latest song "Flowers" on Friday, a single off her upcoming 13-track album "Endless Summer Vacation." In the...
Marconews.com
'1923's Spencer Dutton speaks: Brandon Sklenar on working under a lion, new TV love and 'mission'
It's Spencer Dutton time. Since Paramount+'s "1923" kicked off in December, the mysterious Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar) has become a smoldering fan favorite far from Montana's Yellowstone Ranch, working as a for-hire hunter taking down threatening big game. A sudden love affair – and speedy engagement – to British socialite...
Marconews.com
American Influencer Awards: Winners include Koya Webb, Brad Mondo, Leslie Quezada
You follow them for style and beauty advice, fitness tips and simply to make you smile. They are your workout partners, stylists and friends. Influencers have been around for more than a decade, but now we often follow their advice ahead of celebrities. Their relatability and transparency draw us closer to them.
