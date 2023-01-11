Temple Lyman Kessinger – 77

Mr. Temple Lyman Kessinger, Jr. age 77, of Covington, went to be with Jesus Friday, January 6, 2023, at the Woodlands Health and Rehab Center, Clifton Forge. He was the husband of Karen Byerly Kessinger.

Mr. Kessinger was born September 15, 1945, in Alleghany County, the son of the late Temple Lyman Kessinger, Sr. and Mary Martin Kessinger. Temple was a graduate of Ferrum Jr. College where he was on the 1965 football team that won the first National Junior College Championship and was inducted into the Ferrum College Athletic Hall of Fame in 2007. In addition, he was a graduate of Tennessee Tech where he also played football. During his working career, he was employed as an educator, administrator and coach at the following high schools: Covington, Lord Botetourt, Bath County, former Drewry Mason, James River, former Rockbridge and Galax.

Mr. Kessinger was an active and long-time member of Good News Church on Main. He served his church as a greeter and was the head of Men’s Ministry where he mentored a number of men in the church. Temple was involved with the church’s prayer group and recovery program. He was a Promise Keeper, a member of Gideons International, a lay Christian speaker and a member of the Salvation Army Advisory Board.

Temple was also an active member of this community, serving as a former mayor of the City of Covington as well as member of Covington City Council from 1998 until 2004. In 2002, he helped establish and was the driving force behind what is now known as Olde Town Covington. Temple also helped secure the location of the Covington Lumberjacks into the City of Covington. He was serving as mayor when the Alleghany Highlands Economic Development Corporation was formed in the early 2000’s and also served as a member of the Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission (chairman from 2000-2003).

In addition to his wife, Mr. Kessinger is survived by a son, Temple Lyman Kessinger, III (Tanya); a daughter, Katrina “Katie” McNeil(Dave); grandchildren, Conner Lea Williams (Cole), Kali Kessinger, Hannah Kessinger, Greg McCormick(Ashton), Gavin McCormick; great-grandchildren, Ezra McCormick and Carson Williams(expected in April); special family, Glenn Goad(Wanda), Amearie Kagulire and all of the young men he coached and came in contact with throughout his career.

A celebration of his life will be held at Good News Church on Main with Pastor Steve Noel officiating on Saturday, January 14, 2023. The family will receive friends at 12 noon followed by the service and fellowship.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to Good News Church, 331 W. Main Street, Covington, VA 24426 (electronically https://covingtongoodnews.com/giving-online/ click on image and enter memo: Temple Kessinger) or the Salvation Army, P.O. Box 877, Covington, VA 24426.

The Kessinger family would like to give special thanks to Temple’s caregivers at the Woodlands, his nurses at LewisGale Hospital – Alleghany, the staff at the Brian Center – Alleghany and Connections Hospice for the wonderful care that each provided.

Arrangements are being handled by Loving Funeral Home; for updated service information and to send online condolences, please visit www.lovingfuneralhome1913.com .

