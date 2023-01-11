Linda Ann Powell Kern – 69

Linda Ann Powell Kern, age 69, of Clifton Forge, Virginia died Monday, January 9, 2023, at LewisGale Hospital – Alleghany, Low Moor, Virginia.

She was born December 14, 1953, in Chicopee, Massachusetts to the late William Richard ”Dick” Powell, Sr. and Ruth Margaret Riendeau Powell. She was a member of First Christian Church of Clifton Forge and loved photography, crafts, and cooking.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Kern, and her dog, Sweetie.

Linda is survived by two brothers; William Richard “Ricky” Powell, Jr. and his wife Courtney of Salem and Brian Todd Powell and his wife Serita of Covington; and a host of nieces and nephews.

In keeping with her wishes, her body has been cremated. A celebration of life will be held at a later date

Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge is handling arrangements.

