Clifton Forge, VA

Ronald Stuart “Ronnie” Irvine – 68

 3 days ago

Ronald Stuart “Ronnie” Irvine, age 68, of 1906 Dickson Place, Clifton Forge, Virginia passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023 at his residence.
In keeping with his wishes his body has been cremated. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM in the Chapel of Nicely Funeral Home.

To send condolences to the family online, please visit www.nicelyfuneralhome.com

Virginian Review

Covington, VA
