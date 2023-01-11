Ronald Stuart “Ronnie” Irvine – 68

Ronald Stuart “Ronnie” Irvine, age 68, of 1906 Dickson Place, Clifton Forge, Virginia passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023 at his residence.

In keeping with his wishes his body has been cremated. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM in the Chapel of Nicely Funeral Home.

