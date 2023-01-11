Rose Yvonne Jack Hengel – 65

Rose Yvonne Jack Hengel, age 65, of 904 Market Ave, Iron Gate, Virginia died Saturday, January 7, 2023, at her residence.

She was born August 14, 1957, in Clifton Forge, Virginia to the late James Ralph Jack and Judith Peery. She was a homemaker throughout her life and was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Tasker, and a brother, Bud Jack.

She is survived by her husband Kenneth Scott Hengel of Iron Gate; two daughters, Nicole Venning of Newport News and Candence Ozio of Arkansas; a brother, Mike Jack of Florida; four grandchildren; and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.

In keeping with her wishes, her body has been cremated. No services have been scheduled.

Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge is handling the arrangements.

