Wanda Merino – 45

Wanda Thompson Merino, 45, of Covington, died, Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Mrs. Merino was born January 21, 1977, in Alleghany Co. a daughter of Phillip Thompson, Sr. and Janet Sue Ryan Thompson both of Covington.

Wanda was preceded in death by her husband Miguel Merino in 2015, and brother Andrew Thompson.

Surviving other than her parents she is survived by a daughter Monica Merino of Covington; two sons Marselino Gonzales of Covington, and Max Gonzales of Richmond; two grandchildren Damien Gonzales and Aliyana Gonzales, her fiancé Baldemar Mazariegos of Covington; two sisters Evelyn Escobar and Alisha Thompson; two brothers Phillip Thompson Jr. and Jacob Thompson all of Covington; and a number of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

In keeping with her wishes her body has been cremated.

The family will receive their friends on Saturday at 3:00 PM at Covington Bible Church.

Arrangements are being handled by Arritt Funeral Home.

Online condolence can be made to arrittfuneralhome.com

