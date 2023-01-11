ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginian Review

Dreama Saunders – 65

By Arritt Funeral Home
Virginian Review
Virginian Review
 3 days ago

Dreama Saunders, 65, of 1536 Todd St., passed away, on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at her residence.

The arrangements are incomplete at this time and are being handled by Arritt Funeral Home.

The post Dreama Saunders – 65 appeared first on The Virginian Review .

Comments / 0

Related
Mario Donevski

Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play

The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
HOUSTON, TX
Virginian Review

Dear Abby 1/11/23: Anger issues become hurdle in romance and on the road

DEAR ABBY: I have a problem I just can't identify. I suppose it's a combination of a lot of issues. I live with my boyfriend and work from home. When it comes to patience about almost anything, I have the shortest fuse. Simple things trigger me, and I flare up quickly.  If I see someone driving faster than me on the road, I resent it. Something on TV or even the wrong food will trigger me. My boyfriend takes the brunt of it. Other than my lack of patience and flying off the handle, everything is going relatively well. How can...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Virginian Review

Gary Lee Hawley

Gary Lee Hawley, 36, of Vienna, West Virginia, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Born October 30, 1986, in Parkersburg, WV, he was the son of the late Gary R. Hawley and Tina McGrady of Covington, VA. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Morton (Dutch) and Ruby Hawley, his maternal grandfather, Lee McClung, and his father, Gary R. Hawley. He is survived by his mother, Tina McGrady (Milton) and his sister, Amanda Sprouse (John) of Covington, VA, his maternal grandmother, Manoka McClung of Vienna, WV, uncle and aunt, Derek and Jenny McClung, cousins Corey and Josh McClung and his...
VIENNA, WV
Virginian Review

Echoes of the Past: Held In Honolulu Lynching

Echoes of the Past is a collection of historical articles curated from The Virginian Review and other publications archived since 1914. You may be exposed to content that you find offensive or objectionable. For historical purposes and accuracy, articles are reprinted in their original, unedited form, and do not reflect the opinions and beliefs of the publisher. January 11, 1932 91 Years Ago Held In Honolulu Lynching Following the kidnapping and lynching of Joseph Kahahawai, a Hawaiian who was out on bail awaiting a second trial for an alleged attack on Mrs. Thalia Massie, Mrs. Granville Fortescue(inset photo below), a wife of Major Fortescue, of New...
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Ronald Stuart “Ronnie” Irvine – 68

Ronald Stuart “Ronnie” Irvine, age 68, of 1906 Dickson Place, Clifton Forge, Virginia passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023 at his residence. In keeping with his wishes his body has been cremated. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM in the Chapel of Nicely Funeral Home. To send […] The post Ronald Stuart “Ronnie” Irvine – 68 appeared first on The Virginian Review.
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
Virginian Review

Robert Clark Bostic – 75

Robert Clark Bostic, age 75, of 1725 Main Street, Clifton Forge, Virginia died Monday, January 9, 2023, at the Alleghany Health and Rehabilitation Center in Clifton Forge.  Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and are being handled by Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge. The post Robert Clark Bostic – 75 appeared first on The Virginian Review.
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
Virginian Review

Al “Tommy” Stone – 67

Al “Tommy” Stone, Jr., age 67, of 2306 Benson Street, Clifton Forge, Virginia died Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at his residence. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and are being handled by Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge. The post Al “Tommy” Stone – 67 appeared first on The Virginian Review.
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
Virginian Review

Chief: 6-year-old shot Virginia teacher during class lesson

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — In the moments before a 6-year-old Virginia boy shot his teacher, there was no fight, no physical struggle and no warning, authorities said Monday. “What we know today is that she was providing instruction. He displayed a firearm, he pointed it and he fired one round,” Newport News police Chief Steve Drew said. Drew, who spoke during a news conference, offered the first detailed description of a shooting that shocked the city and was notable even in a country like the United States that seems inured to constant gun violence. Drew had previously said that the shooting...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Virginian Review

Winner of the Boys Home Christmas Tree Farm Gift Basket Giveaway Announced

Congratulations to Angie Via of Staunton, Virginia, for winning the 2022 Boys Home Christmas Tree Farm gift basket giveaway! During the holiday season, all visitors at the Boys Home Christmas Tree Farm were entered into a drawing for a chance to win this festive gift basket. The farm is in West Augusta, Virginia, and sells various types of Christmas trees, wreaths and swags from Thanksgiving to Christmas each year. When you shop your holiday needs here, you help financially support a mission that helps students strive toward becoming positively contributing members of their communities. Boys Home of Virginia, founded in 1906, provides a healthy and supportive environment for young men whose lives have been negatively impacted by poverty or family instability. Students are provided food, clothing, shelter, and guidance in a manner that supports the successful transition to adulthood along with educational and career opportunities. Boys Home, a non-profit 501 (c) 3 organization, is almost entirely privately funded by individuals, organizations, churches, and foundations. For more information about Boys Home, or to donate, please visit the website at www.boyshomeofva.org. The post Winner of the Boys Home Christmas Tree Farm Gift Basket Giveaway Announced appeared first on The Virginian Review.
WEST AUGUSTA, VA
Virginian Review

Echoes of the Past: Mystery Death of Officer

Echoes of the Past is a collection of historical articles curated from The Virginian Review and other publications archived since 1914. You may be exposed to content that you find offensive or objectionable. For historical purposes and accuracy, articles are reprinted in their original, unedited form, and do not reflect the opinions and beliefs of the publisher. January 9, 1932 91 Years Ago Mystery Death Of Officer Mystery surrounds the death of Lieutenant William J. French(left in photo below), former officer of San Francisco Presidio, whose body was found lying near his automobile near Gilroy, Calif. Army authorities have launched an investigation to determine...
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Police: 6-Year-Old Shoots Teacher In Virginia Classroom

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A 6-year-old student shot and wounded a teacher at his school in Virginia during an altercation inside a first-grade classroom Friday, police and school officials in the city of Newport News said. Experts said a school shooting involving a 6-year-old is extremely rare, although not unheard of, while Virginia law limits the ways in which a child that age can be punished for such a crime. No students were injured in the shooting at Richneck Elementary School, police said. The teacher — a woman in her 30s — suffered life-threatening injuries. Her condition had improved somewhat by late...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Virginian Review

Virginia State Police Criminal Justice Databases Restored & Operational

RICHMOND, Va. (VR) – By midnight Friday (Jan. 6, 2023), the Virginia State Police had restored all but two data systems and webpages adversely impacted by an outage that occurred roughly 30 hours prior. The Computerized Criminal History (CCH) and the Virginia Firearms Transaction (FTC) V-Check system are now back in service and fully-operating for the benefit of magistrates, the courts and anyone wanting to purchase a firearm. The Virginia Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry (SOR) website is back online and accessible to the public. By 8 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 7, 2023), the roughly 1,800 background check requests submitted...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginian Review

Boys Home Welcomes Michael Talkington To Its Maintenance Team

Boys Home of Virginia is pleased to welcome Michael (Mike) Talkington as a maintenance worker. Mike has spent many years working in Covington, Virginia, previously being employed by the Alleghany County Public School System. He spent 26 years working in maintenance while also coaching wrestling and track over the course of ten years. Mr. Talkington stated that he had always had an interest in Boys Home and got connected to the organization through Director of Education, Teresa Johnson, and middle school teacher, Susie Keller. Since starting his employment, Mr. Talkington says, “It’s good to help young people and get them on...
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Annalee Margaret Nance Markham – 86

Mrs. Annalee Margaret Nance Markham, 86 years old of Covington passed away on January 5th, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Markham was born on December 29, 1936, in Covington to the late Frank Nance and Gladys Ryder Griffith (Father and Mother), in addition to her parents she was preceded in death by Melvina Nance (Stepmother) and Guy D. Griffith (Stepdad).  Mrs. Markham was also preceded in death by the love of her life, Roy F. Markham Sr, who passed away on January 2, 2013. They were married on January 31, 1953, spending a cherished 59 years...
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Shooting fallout: Metal detectors in elementary schools?

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — The shooting of a first-grade teacher by a 6-year-old boy has plunged the nation into uncharted waters of school violence, with many in the Virginia shipbuilding city where it happened demanding metal detectors in every school. But experts warn there are no easy solutions when it comes to preventing gun violence in schools. “This is a real game changer,” said Mo Canady, executive director of the National Association of School Resource Officers, which trains law enforcement members who work in schools. “How do we begin to approach the idea of protecting students and staff from an armed 6-year-old?”...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Virginian Review

Virginian Review

Covington, VA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
297K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Covington, Clifton Forge, Alleghany and Bath Counties Since 1914.

 https://virginianreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy