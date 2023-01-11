Dreama Saunders – 65

Congratulations to Angie Via of Staunton, Virginia, for winning the 2022 Boys Home Christmas Tree Farm gift basket giveaway! During the holiday season, all visitors at the Boys Home Christmas Tree Farm were entered into a drawing for a chance to win this festive gift basket. The farm is in West Augusta, Virginia, and sells various types of Christmas trees, wreaths and swags from Thanksgiving to Christmas each year. When you shop your holiday needs here, you help financially support a mission that helps students strive toward becoming positively contributing members of their communities. Boys Home of Virginia, founded in 1906, provides a healthy and supportive environment for young men whose lives have been negatively impacted by poverty or family instability. Students are provided food, clothing, shelter, and guidance in a manner that supports the successful transition to adulthood along with educational and career opportunities. Boys Home, a non-profit 501 (c) 3 organization, is almost entirely privately funded by individuals, organizations, churches, and foundations. For more information about Boys Home, or to donate, please visit the website at www.boyshomeofva.org. The post Winner of the Boys Home Christmas Tree Farm Gift Basket Giveaway Announced appeared first on The Virginian Review.

WEST AUGUSTA, VA ・ 8 DAYS AGO