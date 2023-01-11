Dreama Saunders – 65

Gary Lee Hawley, 36, of Vienna, West Virginia, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Born October 30, 1986, in Parkersburg, WV, he was the son of the late Gary R. Hawley and Tina McGrady of Covington, VA.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Morton (Dutch) and Ruby Hawley, his maternal grandfather, Lee McClung, and his father, Gary R. Hawley.
He is survived by his mother, Tina McGrady (Milton) and his sister, Amanda Sprouse (John) of Covington, VA, his maternal grandmother, Manoka McClung of Vienna, WV, uncle and aunt, Derek and Jenny McClung, cousins Corey and Josh McClung and his...
