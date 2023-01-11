ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Giants re-sign Vernon Butler to practice squad, release Jack Heflin

By Dan Benton
 3 days ago
The New York Giants reshuffled their practice squad this week, undoing the changes they made ahead of a Week 18 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The team has re-signed defensive tackle Vernon Butler to the reserve unit and released defensive lineman Jack Heflin.

Butler, a first-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in the 2016 NFL draft. In addition to his time with the Panthers, Butler has also had stints with the Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders.

The 28-year-old has appeared in 77 career games (19 starts) and recorded 110 tackles (15 for a loss), 21 QB hits, 8.0 sacks, four forced fumbles, and three passes defensed.

Butler was elevated for the Giants’ Week 13 game against the Washington Commanders and recorded four tackles on just 12 defensive snaps.

Heflin, who the Giants signed to their practice squad on January 6, was elevated for the team’s Week 18 game. He took 23 defensive snaps in the 22-16 loss.

