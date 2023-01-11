Read full article on original website
Iconic 43-Year Old Shopping Mall Permanently Closing in MarchJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
Jeff Beck: Legendary Guitarist Passes Away of Bacterial Meningitis at Age 78Suzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
Major discount supermarket chain opening new location in New York next weekKristen WaltersDeer Park, NY
This Mom Saves Money on Groceries By Finding Edible Plants Near Her HomeJudyDSoutheast, NY
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
ctexaminer.com
Retail Marijuana Open For Business in Connecticut
Parking easily could have been a problem at Fine Fettle’s Stamford shop on the first day marijuana was sold to recreational users. Instead, the constant traffic moved quickly in the small parking lot on Research Drive, a narrow, curving street in a heavily congested industrial park. It was true for the morning and lunchtime crowds.
Eviction OK’d After “Lapse,” Rent Debate
A state judge has ordered a Blake Street family of renters to leave their apartment by the end of the month — siding with a small local landlord desperate to take back possession of an apartment he hasn’t collected rent on in roughly half a year, and leaving a hardship-beset tenant to scramble to find a new place to live for her and her kids.
Norwalk Republican asks: Traffic signals are $850,000 each?
NORWALK, Conn. — Four Norwalk traffic signals are set to be replaced with Federal money in a $3.4 million contract approved Tuesday by the Common Council:. It’s the $700,000 per traffic light price tag quoted by Department of Public Works Principal Engineer Mike Yeosock at the Jan. 3 Public Works Committee meeting that’s raised eyebrows. “The price of signals and the price of steel has just gone up enormously in the last two or three years,” Yeosock said, when asked about the expense by Council member Nora Niedzielski-Eichner (D-At Large).
ctexaminer.com
Pastor, Simmons Supporter Quits After Board of Reps Stymies Permanent Job
STAMFORD – A former pastor who Mayor Caroline Simmons hired as a special assistant to handle community relations for her office has resigned. The Rev. Winton Hill, 74, quit the job about a week after the Board of Representatives rejected Simmons’ request for an ordinance that would make the position permanent.
Cornel Myers sentenced to 57 years in state prison for 'horrid butchering' of Hartford teacher
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Danielle Fasciocco was a 29-year-old educator at Hartford’s Betances Magnet School who worked with children with special needs and cared for a deaf rescue dog. But three weeks after police were called to her house in the summer of 2018 on reports she was being stalked by her ex-boyfriend, Cornel Myers, she was found brutally murdered.
Teens OK After Minibus From Greenwich Country Day School Careens Across Entire Parkway
A group of teens and their driver escaped serious injury when a minibus from a prestigious private school in Connecticut careened across both the northbound and southbound lanes of the Garden State Parkway in Paramus, New Jersey.The Greenwich Country Day School bus was headed north when the driver …
Danbury Makes Arrest Reports Available With One Click, Will This Satisfy Critics?
In years past, the City of Danbury has been criticized by residents and members of the press for a lack of transparency. When Danbury Mayor Dean Esposito took office he vowed to face the problem head on and now we're seeing the results. One of the first things the Mayor did was hire a PR specialist (Erin Henry) who consolidated and streamlined the system. Henry and another Esposito staffer John Kleinhans worked together to give people the ability to check one source and effortlessly access information about the various departments. To that end, the city's website has seen some significant changes that make that possible.
greenwichsentinel.com
Column: All School Districts in Greenwich See Jump in Homes Price/SF
Some Stats Up in Every District but Not Every Stat in Every District. First, the good news, every area of town has seen the median price per square foot jump dramatically the last three years. For example, in the North Mianus school district, the median price per square foot went from $540/sf in 2021 to $644/sf in 2022, an increase of 19.2%. The North Street elementary school district did almost as well, going up 17.2% from 2021 to 2022. There the actual dollars went from $625/sf to $710/sf.
Bridgeport police terminate officer following disciplinary hearing
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bridgeport police officer is out of a job on Friday. The department said Officer Gianni Capozziello was fired as a result of a disciplinary hearing held in September of 2022. In 2019, Capozziello was caught on camera pistol-whipping a teenager during a traffic stop. A video posted on Facebook in […]
Supporters push to bring back free school lunches for all students across Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. — Local organizations and Connecticut families are pushing for more funding for school lunches to make sure every child at school is fed at no cost to struggling families. Some school officials said more and more families can't make ends meet, but still don't qualify for reduced...
NBC Connecticut
Dog Seriously Injured, Adopted Last Year is Back at Branford Animal Shelter
Now, an update on a little pup that has been through some really tough times and some of the details are disturbing. A terrier – named Evander – is back at the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter in Branford for a second time. Originally in April, he needed a...
Madison residents oppose short-term rentals
MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — Madison residents are urging the municipality to crack down on short-term rentals. A group of locals has raised concerns for years about people coming for weekend stays through websites like Airbnb. They say that the visitors are loud, pack a lot of people into a single-family home, and trespass on properties […]
Ex-Connecticut Charter School CEO Gets Life For Kidnapping Four Women In 1984
Michael Sharpe, 71, was convicted of attacking four women in their homes in June and July of 1984 in Windsor, Bloomfield, Middletown and Rocky Hill, Connecticut. A Connecticut man who was convicted of abducting four women in 1984 was handed a life sentence this week. Michael Sharpe, 71, received a...
Subway sandwiches considers selling itself
Milford, Connecticut, headquartered Subway sandwiches explores the possibility of selling the company with a possible price of more than ten billion dollars.
ctexaminer.com
Crisis, Collapse of Government in Haiti Sparks Fears in Immigrant Communities in Connecticut
Last Friday, the Department of Homeland Security announced measures to curb illegal immigration and create a path for people fleeing humanitarian crises to enter the United States. Under the Homeland Security program, migrants from Haiti, Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela will not be able to apply for asylum if they cross...
Third Person Charged In Blaze At Southbury Training School
A third person has been charged by Connecticut State Police for allegedly setting fire to a cottage located on Southbury Training property. Litchfield County resident Julia Ninno, age 18, of New Milford, turned herself in to state police on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in connection with the fire that started around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17.
capeandislands.org
Connecticut Audubon Society acquires Stratford Point, a haven for hundreds of birds
The Connecticut Audubon Society is celebrating its acquisition of the Stratford Point preserve. More than 300 different bird species have been recorded at the 28-acre coastal habitat, which sits on a peninsula in Stratford jutting into Long Island Sound and the mouth of the Housatonic River estuary. Birds spotted there include the snowy owl, white-tailed kite and purple martin, according to the conservation group.
Serial bank robber arrested for 48th time in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 54-year-old man was taken into custody Thursday in New Haven in connection to a bank robbery that happened in October, according to police, in what is now his 48th arrest. Authorities said Vincent Jones robbed the TD Bank, located at 1643 Post Rd. in Fairfield., on Oct. 10. Police […]
bravewords.com
ACE FREHLEY's Former Connecticut Residence Available To Rent On Airbnb
Live like a rock star! Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley's former residence in Wilton, Connecticut, is available to rent on Airbnb. Hosted by Evan & Maria, the listing for the rental states: Welcome to the former residence of Ace Frehley of the iconic band KISS. Cross through iron gates, over a stone bridge and up a circular driveway with garden pond and waterfall and arrive at this 6400 sf 4 bedroom home. Situated across from a 70 acre private farm w/ accessible hiking trails, makes this a perfect escape. Akin to something out of a magazine, this breathtaking home offers wide open spaces, lots of glass & light. Come record in the restored studio, if you'd like."
ctexaminer.com
As Enrollments Grow, Westport Board of Ed Debates Timing, Temporary Classrooms, Transfers
WESTPORT – Board of Education members discussed redistricting as a solution for projected overcrowding at Long Lots Elementary School, sparking parent opposition and dividing the board along party lines. At the Monday board meeting, parents spoke in opposition to spot redistricting suggestions from members and pushed for a long-term...
