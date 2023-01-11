While traditional celebrations during the time before Lent can be traced back to this region’s earliest French influences, the Mardi Gras – or Fat Tuesday – traditions of the Mississippi Gulf Coast have developed into their own unique brand of revelry. From the carnival “krewes” and floats in more than 20 parades that roll along the Mississippi Gulf Coast to the myriad of Mardi Gras balls and costumes, small towns and coastal communities are festooned in royal purple, green and gold decorations. These colors are said to represent justice, faith, and power in association with the Christian heritage of the festival.

