Maryland State

Nottingham MD

Governor Hogan announces groundbreaking advancements for MD THINK platform

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced new groundbreaking advancements through the state’s MD THINK (Maryland Total Human Services Integrated Network) platform, including a new MD Job Genie to help better connect job seekers to employers ready to hire. First announced in 2017, MD THINK is a first-in-the-nation cloud-based platform to deliver integrated health and human services programs.
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Maryland

Maryland may be known for its proximity to the massive Chesapeake Bay and the endless coastline that gives residents and visitors access to the bay and tributaries, but this small state is also home to many lakes. Amazingly, they are all man-made lakes. Many were created as water reservoirs or when damming up nearby waterways.
Wbaltv.com

Maryland legislative leaders prioritize filling state job vacancies

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland legislative leaders are making a new priority to fill vacancies across state government. Some state agencies have anywhere from 10% to 30% vacancies. According to the Maryland Department of Budget and Management, the state has 10,000 open positions to fill, which includes budgeted and unbudgeted positions, as well as 2,800 abolished positions.
Daily Voice

Former Maryland State Delegate Richard Impallaria Admits To Misusing State Funds

Former Delegate Richard Impallaria has pleaded guilty to misconduct in office for misusing state funds, announced the Maryland State Prosecutor's Office. Impallaria reportedly used state funds to pay his personal landlord for an office that was next to his personal cottage outside of his district. Prosecutors alleged that the building was not used for legislative business and that Impallaria used the space for personal storage.
Bay Journal

Delmarva chicken ammonia debate remains up in the air

For more than two years, scientific instruments positioned near chicken houses on Maryland’s Eastern Shore did what few humans would volunteer to do: sniff the air. Their purpose was to help clear up a debate about whether the ammonia-laced air emitted by the region’s chicken farms poses health risks to nearby residents and threatens progress toward the Chesapeake Bay’s restoration.
DC News Now

Maryland lawmakers asked to promote wind energy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) — Supporters of green energy made their voices heard on the first day of the Maryland General Assembly’s 2023 session Wednesday. Expanding wind turbines in the state’s energy portfolio, they said, will improve public health by reducing carbon emissions in the atmosphere. Montgomery County Delegate Lorig Charkoudian, a Democrat, said […]
Wbaltv.com

Hundreds affected by calculation issue with Maryland 529 plans

Some parents of college students noticed over the past few weeks the numbers aren't adding up in their Maryland 529 accounts, even for those who already paid in full. Problems with the popular prepaid college trust tuition program have affected almost 500 families across the state. Mark Wozar, a father...
Nottingham MD

Maryland Department of Emergency Management makes up to $25 million available to local jurisdictions for disaster resiliency projects

REISTERSTOWN, MD—The Resilient Maryland Revolving Loan Fund Program (RLF Program), which will provide money to local governments to help pay for hazard mitigation projects, is now open. The program is administered by the Maryland Department of Emergency Management, and the fund was created by legislation passed by the Maryland General Assembly and signed into law by Governor Larry Hogan.
scenicstates.com

10 Unique Caves in Maryland to Explore

Maryland may be known for its blue crabs, pit beef sandwiches, and the Chesapeake Bay, but did you know that there are more than 50 caves in Maryland?. It’s not as many as those in other states, but Maryland’s caves have ecological as well as cultural significance. They’ve served as shelters for prehistoric populations and sources of minerals for trade.
Nottingham MD

NASA Wallops rocket launch to be visible in Maryland on Monday

BALTIMORE, MD—A rocket launch will be visible in the skies over Maryland on Monday evening, weather-permitting. NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility will support the launch of Rocket Lab USA‘s first Electron rocket from Virginia at 6 p.m. EST, Monday, January 23. The 59-foot-tall Electron rocket will lift off...
