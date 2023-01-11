Adult dogs at Kansas Humane Society $23 until end of January

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Adult dogs at the Kansas Humane Society will have a $23 adoption fee from now until the end of January.

Adult dogs are considered any dogs older than 6 months old.

All animals at the KHS are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated, except for rabies, among other things, before being adopted.

To see all dogs available for adoption at the KHS, click here . The KHS also has cats and small animals available for adoption.

For more information on the adoption process at the KHS, click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.