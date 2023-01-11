ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Adult dogs at Kansas Humane Society $23 until end of January

By Stephanie Nutt
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uo7re_0kAqBdcL00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Adult dogs at the Kansas Humane Society will have a $23 adoption fee from now until the end of January.

Adult dogs are considered any dogs older than 6 months old.

Wichita Police Department hosting Second Chance Thursday

All animals at the KHS are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated, except for rabies, among other things, before being adopted.

To see all dogs available for adoption at the KHS, click here . The KHS also has cats and small animals available for adoption.

For more information on the adoption process at the KHS, click here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wichitabyeb.com

Did Wichita get less angry by two restaurants?

The big question I’ve been receiving is, “What has happened to Angry Elephant?”. Truth is, I don’t know. What I do know is their website has been shut down and their Facebook pages are no longer available. The Angry Elephant’s west side location at 756 N...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Missing Wichita teenager found safe

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Missing Wichita teenager Jada Brooks has been found safe. WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police are looking for 14-year-old Jada Brooks. They say Jada, who is special needs, was last seen in the 12500 block of West Kenny Circle area at around 7:40 p.m. on Thursday.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

New community mailboxes excite south Wichita neighborhood

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - After what residents said was months of waiting and asking, the United States Postal Service has installed two community mailboxes in a south Wichita neighborhood. There are two boxes on each side of Glenn Street near 29th Street. “It was awesome,” Alek Sigman said. “There's two...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

6 dogs lost their lives in a Mulvane barn fire

MULVANE, Kan. (KAKE) - Crews responded to a barn fire in Mulvane where six dogs were found dead. Mulvane Fire and Rescue say they responded to a barn fire on Oxford Road Friday night. One person received treatment for minor burns and, sadly six dogs who had died in the blaze.
MULVANE, KS
KSN News

New space in Wichita needed for historic plane renovation

About a year and a half ago, a damaged vintage World War I aircraft arrived at a hangar at Eisenhower National Airport. As many as a dozen volunteers have been working a couple of days each week to restore the 1918 military DH-4, which is one of only five that exist in the world.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Missing in Kansas: David Alexander Hazelrigg

Family is worried about the well-being of a man whom they haven't heard from in months. The siblings of David Alexander Hazelrigg are asking for your help to find him. Hazelrigg, 34, was last seen on Oct. 18, 2022, in Wichita. He is currently on parole, but is considered an absconder – meaning nobody knows where he is today. The last thing family knew, Hazelrigg was kicked out of a halfway house; he tried to call them and now cannot be found. Family is worried because he typically stays in contact with them.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Delta-8 gummies with 0.3% THC can be sold in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Just this week a two-year-old boy ended up in the hospital after eating Delta-8 gummies. Police say the gummies are legal in Kansas. But there seems to be some confusion about what is and isn't legal. KAKE News spoke with both police and a dispensary about...
WICHITA, KS
KCTV 5

El Dorado Correctional Facility inmate dies unexpectedly

EL DORADO, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas Department of Corrections and Kansas Bureau of Investigation are investigating the death of an inmate at the El Dorado Correctional Facility Friday night. Erik Lawrence DeLeon, 42, died unexpectedly Friday night, the State of Kansas announced Saturday in a release. DeLeon was serving...
EL DORADO, KS
KSN News

KSN News

32K+
Followers
22K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy