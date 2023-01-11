ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newsnet5

FORECAST: Snow Begins to Taper Off. Colder Temperatures Move In.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: In effect through 7 AM Saturday for Cuyahoga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Summit, and Geauga Counties. Snow showers will begin to taper off during the later half of the overnight into Saturday morning. Temperatures will be much colder, as lows drop into the low to mid 20s. It will be quieter on Saturday, but cold! Temperatures will fall Saturday night into the low 20s, with some upper Teens possible! After a chilly start to Sunday, temps will build to the low 40s and stays dry.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Winter Weather Advisory: More snow on the way

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of our area until 1 a.m. Saturday. General lake effect snow will continue this morning. Temperatures remain between 30-34 degrees, so plenty of melting and slushy roads are expected. Temperatures will continue to fall into the 28-32...
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio store owner left scrambling to sell eggs after historic price hike

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — While grocery shopping has gotten more expensive for many in recent months, there's one item with a price that tends to stick out the most: eggs. Eggs are the latest item with a price that has skyrocketed, partly because of an avian flu outbreak as well as inflation. However, several farmers across northeast Ohio said that higher costs for feed, farm equipment and equipment repair have also contributed to the egg price hike.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
cleveland19.com

19 First Alert Weather Days: Soaking rain Thursday; wet snow on Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Low pressure over the Southern Plains will move northeast through Ohio Thursday into Thursday night. Then, a trough of low pressure will linger across the region through Friday night. All of this translates to very unsettled and disruptive weather during this time. Widespread rain will move...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
ideastream.org

Akron officials working to improve miscommunication during homeless encampment sweeps

Hundreds of people are experiencing homelessness in Akron, many of them staying in tents in wooded areas outside. Akron’s neighborhood assistance department occasionally clears these camps and orders individuals to leave when they receive nuisance or trespassing complaints. But about a month ago, local homeless outreach advocates raised concerns...
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy