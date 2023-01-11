Read full article on original website
Snow falling this morning in Northeast Ohio; another 2-4 inches possible throughout day
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Snow was falling early Friday morning in Northeast Ohio as the region remains under a winter weather advisory until early Saturday morning. Forecasters with the National Weather Service say snow will fall throughout the day, with accumulations of 2 to 4 inches possible. Up to 2 inches of snow is possible before sunrise.
There’s ‘snizzle’ outside? Here’s what that means
FOX 8 meteorologists are reporting some "snizzle" coming down in Northeast Ohio Friday evening.
Snow slides into Northeast Ohio
Rain turned to a rain-snow mix overnight with scattered snow showers continuing Friday morning. Road conditions are slick, you will want to give yourself extra time for your commute.
Live camera shows Chardon getting hit with heavy snowfall early Friday morning
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Chardon was living up to its name as the “heart of the snow belt” early Friday morning. A web camera of Chardon Square provided by Geauga TV showed the Geauga County city was getting hit by an intense squall at about 3:15 a.m. and that roads were quickly getting a significant coating.
newsnet5
FORECAST: Snow Begins to Taper Off. Colder Temperatures Move In.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: In effect through 7 AM Saturday for Cuyahoga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Summit, and Geauga Counties. Snow showers will begin to taper off during the later half of the overnight into Saturday morning. Temperatures will be much colder, as lows drop into the low to mid 20s. It will be quieter on Saturday, but cold! Temperatures will fall Saturday night into the low 20s, with some upper Teens possible! After a chilly start to Sunday, temps will build to the low 40s and stays dry.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Winter Weather Advisory: More snow on the way
CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of our area until 1 a.m. Saturday. General lake effect snow will continue this morning. Temperatures remain between 30-34 degrees, so plenty of melting and slushy roads are expected. Temperatures will continue to fall into the 28-32...
Northeast Ohio school closings and delays for Friday, Jan. 13, 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Some school districts in the snow belt have canceled classes for Friday because heavy snow is creating tough travel conditions.
Updates: Winter weather causing issues on roadways
Lake effect snow is accumulating in Northeast Ohio and causing issues on the roadways. Strong winds reaching 30 mph could lead to power outages.
Northeast Ohio under winter weather advisory starting early Friday - 6-9 inches snow possible in some areas
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cleveland’s lack of snow is about to end. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory, calling for up to a half foot of snow or more, and high winds from early Friday to early Saturday. The weather advisory for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake,...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland resident no longer feels safe after house hit several times vehicles
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A local man says his house constantly has cars crashing into it. ”I don’t feel safe in my house no more,” said Homeowner Johnny West. West has lived on Milverton Road in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood for more than 30 years. “I had...
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio store owner left scrambling to sell eggs after historic price hike
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — While grocery shopping has gotten more expensive for many in recent months, there's one item with a price that tends to stick out the most: eggs. Eggs are the latest item with a price that has skyrocketed, partly because of an avian flu outbreak as well as inflation. However, several farmers across northeast Ohio said that higher costs for feed, farm equipment and equipment repair have also contributed to the egg price hike.
cleveland19.com
19 First Alert Weather Days: Soaking rain Thursday; wet snow on Friday
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Low pressure over the Southern Plains will move northeast through Ohio Thursday into Thursday night. Then, a trough of low pressure will linger across the region through Friday night. All of this translates to very unsettled and disruptive weather during this time. Widespread rain will move...
Worst metro areas for bed bugs now includes Cleveland-Akron area
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland-Akron metro area has cracked the top five on a national list that really bites. Earlier this week, the pest control company Orkin released its annual list of bed bug cities and Cleveland-Akron metro area ranked fourth worst, up four spots from a year ago.
Sale of Turkeyfoot Golf Links south of Akron preserves course and might mean more for Portage Lakes area
NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio – A New Franklin native is on course to make his community a place more people can enjoy after his purchase of a historic golf course in the Portage Lakes area south of Akron. Tim Adkins, a Portage Lakes businessman, recently paid $8.5 million for the...
Plans to turn Detroit-Superior Bridge streetcar corridor into 'park in the sky'
Within the next 2-3 years, newly elected Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne hopes to reopen the streetcar corridor of the Detroit-Superior Bridge as a year-round "park in the sky."
ideastream.org
Trains are a family affair at Corner Field Model Railroad Museum in Geauga County
A visit to the Corner Field Model Railroad Museum is an experience to behold. Trains run on multiple tracks through elaborate city and country landscapes, all designed by the Elesh family in Geauga County. “We always had the dream of building a building, giving the trains to the people,” Tom...
Cuyahoga County, other Northeast Ohio counties now yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and other Northast Ohio counties are classified yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Lorain County, which was designated red for high COVID-19 spread last week, returned to yellow this week. In addition, Ashtabula, Cuyahoga,...
High electricity rates expected in Northeast Ohio this summer due to high wholesale auction prices
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Electric bills for many people in Northeast Ohio will be higher than usual this summer because FirstEnergy, for the second time, had to buy electricity at a much higher price than it’s paying now. FirstEnergy agreed at a Tuesday auction to pay $97.70 per megawatt-hour...
See renovation plans for Progressive Field
The Cleveland Guardians announced renovation projects Thursday for Progressive Field.
ideastream.org
Akron officials working to improve miscommunication during homeless encampment sweeps
Hundreds of people are experiencing homelessness in Akron, many of them staying in tents in wooded areas outside. Akron’s neighborhood assistance department occasionally clears these camps and orders individuals to leave when they receive nuisance or trespassing complaints. But about a month ago, local homeless outreach advocates raised concerns...
