The lesson the Ravens taught the Bengals and the difference it makes in the playoffs

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Lamar Jackson confirms suspicion surrounding Bengals-Ravens matchup
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson confirmed on Thursday that he won’t be playing versus the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday’s Wild Card Round game. The standout quarterback has missed every game since suffering a knee injury in Week 13 against the Denver Broncos. What many thought would be a short-lived absence has now extended itself into the playoffs.
4 Bengals issues that could spell disaster vs. Ravens
The Cincinnati Bengals were heavy favorites over the Baltimore Ravens last week, and they will be again in the first round of the playoffs. The Bengals won over the Ravens in Week 18, 27-16, thanks to numerous Baltimore turnovers. That compensated for a poor offensive performance by the Bengals. They ran a pretty simple playbook knowing they’d face the Ravens again to begin the postseason. To win the rematch, the Bengals will need to limit turnovers and improve their offensive consistency. That said, let’s look at some of the issues the Bengals have when they face the Ravens in the Wild Card Round.
Why Ravens pose several challenges for Bengals with or without Lamar Jackson
All signs point to the Baltimore Ravens being without their star quarterback Lamar Jackson on Sunday night. The Bengals were a 7.5-point favorite, but the line was pulled from the board Thursday after Jackson was again out of practice. Cincinnati certainly will be picked by most pundits to win the game and deserves that respect as it has more stars on offense than Baltimore.But this game has all the makings to be a dog fight and the Bengals will need to bring their best game to win. By no means should fans view this game as an easy win for Cincinnati. The Ravens want nothing more than to upset the Bengals and spoil their season.
Bengals RB Joe Mixon makes bold declaration ahead of playoffs
It's a bold statement to make before the playoffs have even begun, but the Bengals have backed up their words with their play all season. Cincinnati ranks seventh in points per game (26.1) and eighth in total yards per game (360.5), per ESPN.com. Although, the Chiefs and Bills both rank in the top two spots in each category.
Cincinnati's Chidobe Awuzie: How do the 12-4 Bengals not have one AP All-Pro?
As the AFC North champion Cincinnati Bengals prepare for their Wild Card round playoff game Sunday night against the Baltimore Ravens, they learned that they didn't have anyone named Friday to the AP All-Pro team. That didn't sit well with many Cincinnati fans reacting on social media, in addition to...
Bengals issue final injury report before playoffs vs. Ravens
The Cincinnati Bengals had major names Tee Higgins, Alex Cappa and Cam Taylor-Britt on the injury report all week long before the playoff encounter with the Baltimore Ravens. As of the final injury report, at least, things look upbeat on most of those fronts. Onlookers already knew that Cappa, the...
Tee Higgins drops playoff injury update that will fire up Bengals QB Joe Burrow
The Cincinnati Bengals are gearing up for their third showdown with the Baltimore Ravens this season, and ahead of the playoff matchup against their familiar foe, Tee Higgins provided an eye-opening injury update on his status for Sunday. After missing practice on Wednesday due to an illness, Higgins indicated he was feeling better on Thursday and that his sickness isn’t something he won’t be able to play through, via Charlie Goldsmith of Enquirer. That should be music to the ears of Joe Burrow, hearing that his star wide receiver expects to be all systems go for the Wild Card Round.
A look at Joe Burrow's most iconic outfits from the 2022 season 😎
Fans know Joe Burrow for his golden arm and confident play on the field for the Cincinnati Bengals. But those who follow his every move recognize him for another important characteristic: his unique fashion. Burrow’s wardrobe has received national attention, earning him a spot on the New York Times’ list...
Cincinnati offensive line transfer Corey Bullock discusses his decision to commit to the Bearcats and more
Cincinnati and new head coach Scott Satterfield have been active in the transfer portal in recent weeks. The Bearcats currently have 13 transfer commitments one of which is.
Roquan Smith sends questionable hit to Ja'Marr Chase
On Sunday, after Daryl Worley broke up a potential touchdown catch in the endzone during the Bengals-Ravens game, Roquan Smith came barreling in looking to celebrate and chipped Ja'Marr Chase with a questionably dirty hit after the play. "He did that on purpose," Chase said after the game. "It's alright....
Ravens In The Playoffs ... Where's The Buzz?
The City of Baltimore is usually hyped about the Ravens making the playoffs. This year, there doesn't appear to be any buzz.
Young Bengals fan with rare condition wins tickets to playoff game
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A young Bengals superfan got surprised Thursday with tickets to see his beloved team take on the Ravens at Paycor Stadium on Sunday. Gold Star hosted River Blank, an 11-year-old with infantile scoliosis, for a special Who Dey Pep Rally at the Amelia location. Blank was named...
Examining GM George Paton's Job Security With Broncos
George Paton's had his wings clipped by the Denver Broncos new owners.
LOOK: This Ohio house is lit up in orange and black to cheer on the Bengals
Fans are getting ready to don their best orange and black ahead of Sunday's game, but one fan has his entire house decked in Bengals spirit. Keith Moeller puts on a holiday projection showevery year with mapping projection animated and displayed on his house, but for the past two seasons, he's also been using it to cheer on the Bengals.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson officially ruled out for Sunday’s playoff game against Bengals
BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens have officially ruled out starting quarterback Lamar Jackson for Sunday’s playoff against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, according to the team’s injury report. >>PREVIOUS STORY: ‘I am in the recovery process;’ Ravens QB Lamar Jackson gives update on health.
Recruiting Roundup: Three More Local Talents Visiting UC
The Bearcats are blitzing the 513 area.
AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Roquan Smith Contract Details, Ravens, Steelers
Field Yates notes that the Bengals will roll over $2,498,443 in unused 2022 cap space to next season. Bengals HC Zac Taylor said WR Tee Higgins is sick and didn’t practice Wednesday. Taylor added starting G Alex Cappa will not play this week. (Kelsey Conway) Browns. Browns QB Deshaun...
Ravens release final injury report for Wild Card matchup vs. Bengals
The Baltimore Ravens will play against the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card Round, marking the third matchup of the 2022-2023 season between the two franchises. Baltimore won the Week 5 game against the Cincinnati, while the Bengals took the Week 18 matchup from the Ravens. On Friday, Baltimore released...
