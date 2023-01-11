ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

morningbrew.com

When a job application asks for bank references

Digging into money maneuvers that feel sus. Applying for a new job? Make sure to review your résumé, cover letter, and…credit report. 🤨. One-third of companies reportedly check at least some job applicants’ credit reports. And while employers can’t see your credit score, the report will include your payment history, available credit, and any past bankruptcies or liens.
Upworthy

CEO took a 90% pay cut to raise staff's minimum salary to $70K and the company is now thriving

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 15, 2021. It has since been updated. A few years ago, Dan Price—the head of a credit card payment processing company in Seattle—did something no CEO in history would even dream of doing. Taking a paycut of about a million dollars, he introduced a $70,000 minimum salary for all his employees. While at the time, conservative organizations and news networks ridiculed the supposedly "socialist" business practice, today Price is the one laughing as his company, Gravity Payments, and its employees are thriving. Taking to Twitter in April 2021, he proudly flexed the success of his experiment.
SEATTLE, WA
money.com

Highest Paying Part-Time Jobs

Take the next step in your career and find the perfect role for you!. *Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter. Whether you're looking to supplement your income or hoping for more flexibility in your schedule, you'll likely find many part-time job opportunities in just about every industry. While part-time wages will probably be less than a full-time salary, several high-paying positions are still available. In this article, we'll go over some of the highest-paying part-time jobs and offer tips on how to increase your chances of securing one of these in-demand positions.
geekwire.com

Microsoft is giving U.S. salaried employees unlimited vacation

Microsoft is changing its vacation policy to give U.S.-based salaried workers unlimited time off. The new policy, which goes into effect Jan. 16, is described by the company as “Discretionary Time Off.”. “Beginning January 16, 2023, Microsoft is modernizing our vacation policy to a more flexible model and transitioning...
CNBC

The 10 best U.S. places to work in 2023, according to Glassdoor

The Covid-19 pandemic triggered a historic quitting spree, and along with it, a re-evaluation among managers and workers of what makes a good workplace. Some "green flags" remain unchanged — people will always seek out jobs with fair salaries, tolerable co-workers and low quitting rates — but other benefits, including flexible work environments and employee mental health resources, have become more salient.
CALIFORNIA STATE

