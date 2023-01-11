ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB.com

Construction sites continuing to deal with cases of sticky fingers

Report shows spike in nursing home COVID cases and deaths in December. Recalls include vacuum cleaners, TVs, and chocolates. A woman was found dead on Plank Road Friday morning, emergency officials confirmed. CRIME STOPPERS: Police release photo of man wanted for aggravated kidnapping. Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

I-TEAM: Years after violent encounter, Jackson officer convicted

Report shows spike in nursing home COVID cases and deaths in December. Construction sites continuing to deal with cases of sticky fingers. Recalls include vacuum cleaners, TVs, and chocolates. A woman was found dead on Plank Road Friday morning, emergency officials confirmed.
JACKSON, LA
WAFB.com

Woman found dead on Plank Road, officials say

CRIME STOPPERS: Police release photo of man wanted for aggravated kidnapping. Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a man accused of kidnapping. Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing Zachary firefighter, reserve officer. Updated: 5 hours ago. A man found guilty in the death...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Troopers stripped of pay after indictment in 2019 Ronald Greene case

CRIME STOPPERS: Police release photo of man wanted for aggravated kidnapping. Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a man accused of kidnapping. Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing Zachary firefighter, reserve officer. Updated: 1 hour ago. A man found guilty in the death...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Fire destroys home in West Baton Rouge Parish

CRIME STOPPERS: Police release photo of man wanted for aggravated kidnapping. Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a man accused of kidnapping. CRIME STOPPERS: Officials searching for burglar who broke into Council on Aging building. Updated: 3 hours ago. The East Baton Rouge Constable’s office is...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

9News Daily AM Update: Friday, January 13

CRIME STOPPERS: Police release photo of man wanted for aggravated kidnapping. Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a man accused of kidnapping. Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing Zachary firefighter, reserve officer. Updated: 1 hour ago. A man found guilty in the death...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Cause for FAA outage still unknown

Matt Williams delivers your Thursday morning headlines. Sheriff Mike Cazes with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is encouraging residents of WBR to join Liam in the fight for his life. South Louisiana’s Rescue Rehome Repeat critically low on pet food. Updated: 9 hours ago. Unfortunately, right...
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
WAFB.com

CRIME STOPPERS: BR church intruder kicks in door

Baton Rouge officials said a crash on Wednesday, Jan. 11, has claimed at least one life. Dakota Theriot pleads guilty in deadly shooting spree; receives life sentence. Dakota Theriot pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Jan. 11, to killing three people in Livingston Parish in connection with a multi-parish shooting spree that left five dead in 2019.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Crash leaves at least one person dead; investigation underway

Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of burglary. Dakota Theriot pleads guilty in deadly shooting spree; receives life sentence. Updated: 5 hours ago. Dakota Theriot pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Jan. 11, to killing three people in Livingston...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Habitat for Humanity now accepting applications for homeownership program

A woman was found dead on Plank Road Friday morning, emergency officials confirmed. CRIME STOPPERS: Police release photo of man wanted for aggravated kidnapping. Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a man accused of kidnapping. Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing Zachary firefighter,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Smoked Applewood Bacon and Twin Potato Soup

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you are looking for a great soup for the cold winter days, this is perfect for you. Smoked applewood bacon gives this dish a really nice texture and a great smoky flavor. The orange sweet potatoes add interesting eye appeal and colorful presentation. Prep...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy