Read full article on original website
Related
georgiarecorder.com
Kemp pledges more school spending, tough-on-crime policies as he’s sworn in for second term as Georgia governor
Gov. Brian Kemp officially got four more years Thursday to call the Georgia governor’s mansion home. He was sworn in for his second term by state Supreme Court Justice Carla Wong McMillian after defeating Democratic rival Stacey Abrams in November’s election. In his remarks to the crowd at...
georgiarecorder.com
Kemp to push Georgia lawmakers to OK income and property tax breaks, bar local zoning standards
Gov. Brian Kemp unveiled plans Wednesday to provide Georgians a $1.6 billion tax refund, relax local housing rules to attract first-time home buyers and pull money from reserves to restore funding lost during a 2022 suspension of state gas taxes. The Republican governor outlined his legislative priorities before more than...
Comments / 0