Todd County, SD

kotatv.com

Affordable housing crisis in South Dakota might come to an end

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Senate Bill 41, introduced by state Republican Senator Casey Crabtree of Madison, could provide $150 million in funding for housing infrastructure in South Dakota; the money would support veteran housing, entry-level housing, and affordable housing. “In places like Rapid City, it’s particularly important because oftentimes...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Ted Rivers

South Dakota's Wealthiest: A Closer Look at the Billionaire at the Top

South Dakota may not be the first state that comes to mind when thinking of billionaires, but it turns out the state is home to one of the wealthiest individuals in the country. In this article, we take a closer loo k at the business empire and story behind South Dakota's top earner, delving into how they made their fortune and what they're doing with it.
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

No July 4th Fireworks at Mount Rushmore in 2023

For the third straight year and the 14th time in the last 15 years, there will be no fireworks as part of the 4th of July celebration at Mount Rushmore. The Daily Caller is reporting that South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem received a letter Thursday (January 12) from the National Park Service (NPS) rejecting her request for Independence Day fireworks at the national monument in the Black Hills.
WYOMING STATE
KCAU 9 News

Noem wants law to recognize more out-of-state licenses

Since May 2021, the state has had an unemployment rate of 3% or lower. The latest figure from November 2022 put the state’s unemployment rate at 2%. The South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation report says there’s a workforce of 476,790 people in the state and 467,288 people are employed.
ARIZONA STATE
tsln.com

South Dakota Boasts Three INFR Champions

To finally win the Indian National Finals Rodeo was to achieve a lifelong goal for Steven DeWolfe. The Bareback Riding gold buckle has eluded him for several years, but during the INFR at the South Point in Las Vegas Oct. 17-23, he drew four good bucking horses to help him earn the highest average score.
LAS VEGAS, NV
dakotanewsnow.com

Wells Fargo launches $20 million Invest Native initiative

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Native American-led organizations in South Dakota and North Dakota are included in a Wells Fargo initiative aimed at partnering with and advancing Native American communities. Funding will go toward housing, small businesses, financial health, and sustainability. Native American programs in Arizona, Montana, New...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 9 new deaths reported

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nine new COVID-19 deaths were reported in South Dakota for the past week. According to the South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll since the start of the pandemic is up nine deaths to 3,133. The nine new deaths are four women and five men in the following age ranges: 50-59 (1), 70-79 (3) and 80+ (5). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Brookings, Grant (2), Kingsbury, Lake, Minnehaha (3) and Spink.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

Tribal chairman calls for collaboration; Noem spokesman responds with criticism

UPDATED 7:30 p.m. Central, 1/12/23 PIERRE — A tribal chairman said Thursday that better collaboration is needed among tribal and state officials on deadly storms, and Gov. Kristi Noem’s spokesman responded by describing that assertion and others as a “message of division” that perpetuated “false narratives.” Crow Creek Sioux Tribe Chairman Peter Lengkeek delivered the […] The post Tribal chairman calls for collaboration; Noem spokesman responds with criticism appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
PIERRE, SD
sdpb.org

House committee greenlights Noem’s unemployment tax cut

A legislative proposal cutting the unemployment tax was unanimously approved by a House committee Friday. Gov. Kristi Noem touted the change in her State of the State address Tuesday. “This will bring an estimated $18 million savings to South Dakota businesses over the next couple of years,” she told lawmakers....
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kscj.com

NOEM SAYS SOUTH DAKOTA IS HOME TO THE AMERICAN DREAM

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM TOUTED THE STATE’S AND HER ACCOMPLISHMENTS OVER THE PAST FOUR YEARS IN OFFICE AND WHAT SHE WOULD LIKE TO ACCOMPLISH IN THE NEXT FOUR DURING HER STATE OF THE STATE ADDRESS TUESDAY IN PIERRE. NOEM ADDRESSED A JOINT SESSION OF THE STATE’S HOUSE AND...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Noem’s office responds to State of the Tribes address

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Ian Fury, chief of communications for Gov. Kristi Noem, released “corrections” to the address delivered by Chairman Lengkeek of the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe Thursday. The response involved refutations to statements made by Lengkeek, including those related to proposed social studies...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
southdakotasearchlight.com

Nonprofit tagged to enroll low income South Dakotans in monthly internet discount program

A Sioux Falls nonprofit is one of five recipients nationally of a new grant to connect people to the internet. Roughly one in six South Dakotans don’t have access to high-speed internet, according to state data from 2021. In Sioux Falls, the state’s largest city, roughly 15% of households lack internet access at home or on a mobile device, based on a 2020 survey.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
