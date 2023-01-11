Read full article on original website
kotatv.com
Affordable housing crisis in South Dakota might come to an end
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Senate Bill 41, introduced by state Republican Senator Casey Crabtree of Madison, could provide $150 million in funding for housing infrastructure in South Dakota; the money would support veteran housing, entry-level housing, and affordable housing. “In places like Rapid City, it’s particularly important because oftentimes...
South Dakota's Wealthiest: A Closer Look at the Billionaire at the Top
South Dakota may not be the first state that comes to mind when thinking of billionaires, but it turns out the state is home to one of the wealthiest individuals in the country. In this article, we take a closer loo k at the business empire and story behind South Dakota's top earner, delving into how they made their fortune and what they're doing with it.
No July 4th Fireworks at Mount Rushmore in 2023
For the third straight year and the 14th time in the last 15 years, there will be no fireworks as part of the 4th of July celebration at Mount Rushmore. The Daily Caller is reporting that South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem received a letter Thursday (January 12) from the National Park Service (NPS) rejecting her request for Independence Day fireworks at the national monument in the Black Hills.
Noem wants law to recognize more out-of-state licenses
Since May 2021, the state has had an unemployment rate of 3% or lower. The latest figure from November 2022 put the state’s unemployment rate at 2%. The South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation report says there’s a workforce of 476,790 people in the state and 467,288 people are employed.
sdstandardnow.com
As 2023 session opens, Republicans attack freedom with bill aiming to outlaw ranked choice voting
Less than 24 hours into the South Dakota 2023 legislative session, the first assault on your freedom has been filed. Ironic because on Tuesday, Gov. Kristi Noem and other Republicans bragged about our state being the “Freest in the Country.”. The bill was filed by Republicans who don’t really...
STOP THIEF! Does Minnesota Have More Shoplifters Than Iowa & South Dakota?
Would you believe that Minnesota has more shoplifters than the surrounding states of South Dakota, Iowa, North Dakota, and Nebraska combined?. However, it's just a drop in the bucket compared to Texas. Yes, I know the saying, "Everything is bigger in Texas!" The Lone Star state really has a problem. In a research report, Texas had 452,357 reported cases.
tsln.com
South Dakota Boasts Three INFR Champions
To finally win the Indian National Finals Rodeo was to achieve a lifelong goal for Steven DeWolfe. The Bareback Riding gold buckle has eluded him for several years, but during the INFR at the South Point in Las Vegas Oct. 17-23, he drew four good bucking horses to help him earn the highest average score.
Spencer Native Picked to Be New Head of Iowa State Fair
The man who has run the Clay County Fair in Spencer, Iowa for more than a decade is moving up to take over as the new head of the Iowa State Fair. Jeremy Parsons will officially be named CEO and manager of the Iowa State Fair in early March. He replaces Gary Slater, who has run the fair since 2001.
Walmart to Bag ‘Plastic Bags’ in Some States, is South Dakota One?
With the start of the New Year, national retailer Walmart has decided to start bagging all of the single-use plastic bags at the registers in its stores located in New York, Connecticut, and Colorado. Many states are beginning to crack down on the use of plastics as the "go green"...
dakotanewsnow.com
Wells Fargo launches $20 million Invest Native initiative
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Native American-led organizations in South Dakota and North Dakota are included in a Wells Fargo initiative aimed at partnering with and advancing Native American communities. Funding will go toward housing, small businesses, financial health, and sustainability. Native American programs in Arizona, Montana, New...
Teacher shortage worsens in South Dakota due to politics, low pay and lack of respect
Concern over the future of the teaching profession in South Dakota has led to more aggressive efforts by education officials to train and inspire a new generation of classroom leaders, with particular emphasis on elementary school classrooms. The push comes as kindergarten through 12th grade teacher shortages worsen across the...
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 9 new deaths reported
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nine new COVID-19 deaths were reported in South Dakota for the past week. According to the South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll since the start of the pandemic is up nine deaths to 3,133. The nine new deaths are four women and five men in the following age ranges: 50-59 (1), 70-79 (3) and 80+ (5). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Brookings, Grant (2), Kingsbury, Lake, Minnehaha (3) and Spink.
Is South Dakota The Fastest Driving State In The Country?
Let's get this out of the way first: The older I get, the slower I drive. Yes, that's me ahead of you on Western Avenue plugging along. The speed limit is 30, I'm doing exactly 30...and it's driving you nuts. But believe me, it's better that I've slowed down and...
Tribal chairman calls for collaboration; Noem spokesman responds with criticism
UPDATED 7:30 p.m. Central, 1/12/23 PIERRE — A tribal chairman said Thursday that better collaboration is needed among tribal and state officials on deadly storms, and Gov. Kristi Noem’s spokesman responded by describing that assertion and others as a “message of division” that perpetuated “false narratives.” Crow Creek Sioux Tribe Chairman Peter Lengkeek delivered the […] The post Tribal chairman calls for collaboration; Noem spokesman responds with criticism appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
sdpb.org
House committee greenlights Noem’s unemployment tax cut
A legislative proposal cutting the unemployment tax was unanimously approved by a House committee Friday. Gov. Kristi Noem touted the change in her State of the State address Tuesday. “This will bring an estimated $18 million savings to South Dakota businesses over the next couple of years,” she told lawmakers....
kscj.com
NOEM SAYS SOUTH DAKOTA IS HOME TO THE AMERICAN DREAM
SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM TOUTED THE STATE’S AND HER ACCOMPLISHMENTS OVER THE PAST FOUR YEARS IN OFFICE AND WHAT SHE WOULD LIKE TO ACCOMPLISH IN THE NEXT FOUR DURING HER STATE OF THE STATE ADDRESS TUESDAY IN PIERRE. NOEM ADDRESSED A JOINT SESSION OF THE STATE’S HOUSE AND...
sdstandardnow.com
Knobe: In her State of the State address, S.D. Gov. Kristi Noem talks the talk, but she has not walked the walk
I watched the South Dakota State of the State address delivered by Gov. Kristi Noem on Tuesday, Jan. 10. My observations:. She bragged about South Dakota being No. 1 in many areas, but never backed up the brag with the source of the information proving the brag. Many of the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Noem’s office responds to State of the Tribes address
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Ian Fury, chief of communications for Gov. Kristi Noem, released “corrections” to the address delivered by Chairman Lengkeek of the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe Thursday. The response involved refutations to statements made by Lengkeek, including those related to proposed social studies...
South Dakota Social Studies Standards public hearing moved & teachers feel left out
"It's a little tough to ask our teachers to burn one of their two personal days to go and testify across the state. They don't get many of those anyway, and just the fact that we love our educators in the classroom with our kids, that's where they want to be."
southdakotasearchlight.com
Nonprofit tagged to enroll low income South Dakotans in monthly internet discount program
A Sioux Falls nonprofit is one of five recipients nationally of a new grant to connect people to the internet. Roughly one in six South Dakotans don’t have access to high-speed internet, according to state data from 2021. In Sioux Falls, the state’s largest city, roughly 15% of households lack internet access at home or on a mobile device, based on a 2020 survey.
